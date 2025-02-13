Vehicle — No, ‘Asylum-Seeker’ — Plows Into Crowd in Munich

KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the...
Brett T.  |  5:10 PM on February 13, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett wanted to know one thing Vice President J.D. Vance is up to, seeing as President Trump is sharing the Oval Office with "co-president" Elon Musk. Plenty of people told her a quick search would have pulled up his speech in Paris this week on American leadership in artificial intelligence, and then he was off to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich Security Conference said it was saddened to hear that a "vehicle" drove into a crowd of people in Munich.

Was there someone driving the vehicle, or did it just ram into a crowd of people by itself?

Good point.

Maybe the Munich Security Conference had limited details, and that's why it blamed the vehicle for the "incident." It turns out the driver was as Ayaan Hirsi Ali pointed out above … a 24-year-old Afghan "asylum seeker."

This editor did a VIP post recently on Germany and how many of its stabbings can be traced back to Afghan asylum-seekers. 

Let's not jump to conclusions. The driver might have had a epileptic seizure. No, let's jump to conclusions. This certainly looks like a terrorist attack, not an "incident."

Do we know why he was "seeking asylum" in Germany?

As this editor reported earlier, he's done a lot of posts that suggest Germany has a big problem with Afghan asylum seekers.

We don't have word yet on the number of casualties.

***

 

Tags: AFGHANISTAN GERMANY IMMIGRANT TERRORIST ATTACK

