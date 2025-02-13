Vehicle — No, ‘Asylum-Seeker’ — Plows Into Crowd in Munich

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett wanted to know one thing Vice President J.D. Vance is up to, seeing as President Trump is sharing the Oval Office with "co-president" Elon Musk. Plenty of people told her a quick search would have pulled up his speech in Paris this week on American leadership in artificial intelligence, and then he was off to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich Security Conference said it was saddened to hear that a "vehicle" drove into a crowd of people in Munich.

We were deeply saddened to learn that a tragic incident occurred this morning in the #Munich city center in which a vehicle drove into a crowd of people. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. The emergency services are at the scene and an investigation is underway… — Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) February 13, 2025

Was there someone driving the vehicle, or did it just ram into a crowd of people by itself?

Seriously?

A vehicle drove into a crowd of people?

Or was it perhaps a 24 year Afghan asylum seeker?

What is the point of a security conference that issues statements like this? — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) February 13, 2025

Good point.

Why would a vehicle do this? — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) February 13, 2025

"in which a vehicle drove into a crowd of people"



Weirdly, continuing to misrepresent what's happening on your continent will ensure it 100% keeps happening.



But, do continue pretending "vehicles" are doing this. — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) February 13, 2025

Was it a self-driving car that went rogue? — Lisa Robel (@lisarobel) February 13, 2025

What was the religion and ethnicity of this vehicle? — Theophilus - Dark Turd Ferguson (@theophilus49) February 13, 2025

Maybe the Munich Security Conference had limited details, and that's why it blamed the vehicle for the "incident." It turns out the driver was as Ayaan Hirsi Ali pointed out above … a 24-year-old Afghan "asylum seeker."

BREAKING: A driver plowed into a crowd in Munich, Germany—at least 20 injured.



The suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, is in custody - AP pic.twitter.com/M741HFI9Lk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2025

This editor did a VIP post recently on Germany and how many of its stabbings can be traced back to Afghan asylum-seekers.

There’s something supremely demonic about an “asylum seeker”- a person who claims to be fleeing a Muslim country to save their own life- showing up in the West and murdering as many of those he begged for help as possible

pic.twitter.com/tOfbR5HaDB — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 13, 2025

Let's not jump to conclusions. The driver might have had a epileptic seizure. No, let's jump to conclusions. This certainly looks like a terrorist attack, not an "incident."

Germany has repeatedly ignored warnings about asylum fraud and the lack of integration efforts. Afghan migrants account for a disproportionate number of violent crimes in Europe, yet politicians keep pretending there’s no pattern. — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) February 13, 2025

Diversity is not a strength. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 13, 2025

"The suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, is in custody"



As this is Germany, the court will apologize to the poor refugee, give him a big bag of Euros and allow him to sue his captors for cultural infringement. — Private First Class Kelly (@PrivateFCKelly) February 13, 2025

Diversity is our strength…. No, no it’s not. — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) February 13, 2025

Afghans belong in Afghanistan — Tom Hennessy (@Tomhennessey69) February 13, 2025

Do we know why he was "seeking asylum" in Germany?

Unfortunately the accurate headline we’ll ever hear about this🙏🏾 — Jordan M. Thomas (@PensivePoet97) February 13, 2025

Another example of a cultural enrichment fail. It doesn’t work! — Info Battle Maiden (@info_maiden) February 13, 2025

Almost like they’re lying about seeking asylum… — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) February 13, 2025

As this editor reported earlier, he's done a lot of posts that suggest Germany has a big problem with Afghan asylum seekers.

It's terrorism. Grow up and call it what it is. — Paula Clark (@iwanttheproof) February 13, 2025

We don't have word yet on the number of casualties.

***