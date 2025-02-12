Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To

Elon Musk, with son in tow, appeared in the Oval Office Tuesday for a press conference and gave an update of some of the waste and fraud that DOGE is digging up. This event has triggered all of the people who think Musk is the co-president.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was on a roll, asking what Vice President J.D. Vance — the flunky Donald Trump ran with — was up to while Musk was answering questions in the Oval Office.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett slams Elon Musk taking questions in the Oval Office:



"That is a first for me, to see someone occupying the Oval Office who's never actually been elected to the Oval Office...and actually answering more questions than the person that allegedly got elected." pic.twitter.com/LC3a8W3f8g — The Recount (@therecount) February 12, 2025

Did you catch that? "Allegedly" got elected? Looks like we have another election denier on our hands.

So name one thing y’all have seen about JD Vance & what he is up to. I was watching clips of Trump & Elon in the Oval Office and thought this is weird, but uhhh even more odd is that he clearly has a partner in crime… it just doesn’t seem to be the flunky he ran with. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 12, 2025

Yes, Vance was in France talking about artificial intelligence and America's leadership in the field.

While you continue to embarrass generations of your family, he's doing diplomacy in Europe.



Try informing, not embarrassing yourself. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 12, 2025

It takes just 5 seconds of research to find out that Vance spoke at an event with European leaders in Paris today and is in Europe all week before attending a small event called the Munich Security Conference. https://t.co/JMgfgZp2AW — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 12, 2025

Honestly, when one of the dumbest members of congress decides to take that difficult first step of admitting her lack of intelligence we should consider applauding her efforts. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 12, 2025

Crockett was too busy coming up with clapbacks to notice the VP is meeting with foreign leaders. #noted — Jean R. Ewing (@GenNerd) February 12, 2025

What strikes me as odd is that you even passed the bar. That you made it into Congress is both astounding and depressing. — Liz (@BOACA2024) February 12, 2025

Imaging posting this the day @JDVance delivers a masterclass speech on AI in Paris. — Copernicus (@rationalth1nk) February 12, 2025

Vance gave a great speech in France and it sure was refreshing to have a VP that could communicate and understand a subject. No word salad from him. — Jo Symon (@RealAMPeople) February 12, 2025

Just for fun, Western Lensman edited together clips from Vance and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking about artificial intelligence.

JD vs Kamala on AI:



JD: The US possesses all components across the full AI stack, including advanced semiconductor design, frontier algorithms and transformational applications.



KH: AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all it's two letters. It means 'Artificial Intelligence.' pic.twitter.com/Tj1RD67FAB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2025

Some same Crockett is in the running for dumbest member of Congress, but we don't think she's dumb. She may be ignorant of current events, but she's not dumb. She's sly.

