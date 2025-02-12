Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To

VIP
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elon Musk, with son in tow, appeared in the Oval Office Tuesday for a press conference and gave an update of some of the waste and fraud that DOGE is digging up. This event has triggered all of the people who think Musk is the co-president.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was on a roll, asking what Vice President J.D. Vance — the flunky Donald Trump ran with — was up to while Musk was answering questions in the Oval Office.

Did you catch that? "Allegedly" got elected? Looks like we have another election denier on our hands.

Yes, Vance was in France talking about artificial intelligence and America's leadership in the field.

Just for fun, Western Lensman edited together clips from Vance and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking about artificial intelligence.

Some same Crockett is in the running for dumbest member of Congress, but we don't think she's dumb. She may be ignorant of current events, but she's not dumb. She's sly.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK OVAL OFFICE J.D. VANCE JASMINE CROCKETT

