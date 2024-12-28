German President Thinks X Is a Threat to Democracy

Europe is a weird place. We've heard about a rightward shift in European governments, but we've also heard horror stories about freedom of speech being under attack. Hungary isn't allowing unfettered immigration of migrants from Muslim countries and that's bad; other countries are making it hate speech to "criticize migrants" while they print up pamphlets letting their newcomers know that just because a woman isn't covered from head to toe in a burqa that she should be raped.

Advertisement

Freedom of speech is something we don't appreciate enough in the United States. Well, maybe we do — we have been fighting for it, even if Democrats have given up on the First Amendment.

Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, is worried about the influence of free speech on X and considers it a danger to democracy.

NOW - German president Steinmeier (SPD) on the upcoming election: "External influence is a danger to democracy, whether it is covert... or open and blatant, as is currently being practiced particularly intensively on the platform X." pic.twitter.com/s1miQwyzC3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 27, 2024

If AfD wins they will say it's because of Russia and cancel it. — Peace (@Necr0n_99) December 27, 2024

According to Reuters, a newspaper editor just resigned after her paper posted an op-ed by Elon Musk supporting the "far-right-wing" Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party.

Germany needs to address the elephant in the room (the country has become a dumpster fire). It's time to stop focusing so much on Musk, Ukraine, and Russia, and prioritize getting its own house in order first. Their people deserve that. — Eléønøra Fallwickl (@EleonoraFall) December 27, 2024

Check out the ratio in here.

It's wonderful. — gilesmorris (@gilesmorris) December 27, 2024

You don't get to govern in the shadows any more buddy. — Historical Memes (@MetaMemology) December 27, 2024

We’ve seen the same political speech against X happen in Brazil. The biased Supreme Court forbade the usage of X during elections, favoring certain politicians. They’re still shamelessly trying to censor it completely. Steinmeier practically uses the exact words used in Brazil. — Marcelo Baldin (@mbaldin) December 27, 2024

External influence such as the EU? Davos? — Norman Leeds (@NormanLeedsPhD) December 27, 2024

Sounds like Steinmeier doesn't like the German people having freedom of speech. — Chuck Lane (@chucklane) December 27, 2024

Oh he is right. I hate when media is intefering with elections in other countrieshttps://t.co/RX5y5I666M — Neuromancer (@Neuromancer_2k) December 27, 2024

People are waking up to what is really happening and the elites are scared of X because it provides the means to get real facts. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) December 27, 2024

Western politicians: "We're all about democracy!"



Also Western politicians: *tries to control and censor X*



The hypocrisy is as clear as daylight. — I am John Galt (@Stronger_2025) December 27, 2024

Advertisement

Let's strengthen Democracy by taking away from the people a social media platform that lets them freely discuss politics.

When they can’t control the narrative anymore they resort to this type of stuff — Jeffrey Josephs (@AlphaJeffrey45) December 27, 2024

He is afraid. Media is changing. — Huub (@huub100) December 27, 2024

Right. X just gave people the ability to see what they were doing and how they were letting multiculturalism and corruption destroy Germany. — Tim Ramsey (@TimRam1) December 27, 2024

We're so fortunate to have the First Amendment here in the United States. And X now allows the people to exercise their freedom of speech, and that's bad, because it's the wrong speech.

***