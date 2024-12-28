German President Thinks X Is a Threat to Democracy

Abort Cavort? The Associated Press ‘Celebrates’ Abortion Increase with Pic of Smiling, Cla...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Europe is a weird place. We've heard about a rightward shift in European governments, but we've also heard horror stories about freedom of speech being under attack. Hungary isn't allowing unfettered immigration of migrants from Muslim countries and that's bad; other countries are making it hate speech to "criticize migrants" while they print up pamphlets letting their newcomers know that just because a woman isn't covered from head to toe in a burqa that she should be raped.

Freedom of speech is something we don't appreciate enough in the United States. Well, maybe we do — we have been fighting for it, even if Democrats have given up on the First Amendment.

Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, is worried about the influence of free speech on X and considers it a danger to democracy.

According to Reuters, a newspaper editor just resigned after her paper posted an op-ed by Elon Musk supporting the "far-right-wing" Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party.

Let's strengthen Democracy by taking away from the people a social media platform that lets them freely discuss politics.

We're so fortunate to have the First Amendment here in the United States. And X now allows the people to exercise their freedom of speech, and that's bad, because it's the wrong speech.

