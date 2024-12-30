Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Reduction Act Vote

We really thought Kamala Harris would go away after her electoral trouncing. Voters -- both in the Democratic primary and now on a national level -- have rejected her. Soundly.
But she's not the brightest bulb, so she's spending her last days as VP taking victory laps for stuff she had nothing to do with:
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was actually an Green New Deal lite bait-and-switch, by Biden's own admission.
My health insurance has increased. Trump was the one who lowered insulin prices to 35 dollars.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 29, 2024
Everyone's insurance increased. Exponentially.
Lower drug prices are a result of Pharma subsidies embedded in the IRA, which don’t happen until 2026. You need to lay off taking victory laps for sticking it to American taxpayers. Whether it’s this or the $2000 cap on prescriptions next year, Pharma wins, U.S. taxpayers lose! pic.twitter.com/emdf29rkgw— Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) December 29, 2024
Just wait until the $230B Biden-Harris stole from Medicare comes to light.
Someone even made a poll:
Are you happy with your current costs for healthcare?— Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) December 29, 2024
She's no stranger to losing in the polls.
I forgot you two were in office. We've been in autopilot for months— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 30, 2024
We sure have been.
What Kamala isn’t talking about.. pic.twitter.com/SIX250EVN3— Kathy Ann🇺🇸🐈⬛ (@Fur_Baby_Mama) December 29, 2024
What a terrible record.
Liar!!! pic.twitter.com/bajYunmPjd— Angie (@angie_anson) December 29, 2024
Yes, she is.
1. Trump capped insulin in 2020.— ▪︎ ANA ▪︎ (@ana_in_tx) December 29, 2024
2. Biden reversed Trump's insulin cap
3. Bogus act restored Trump's insulin cap so that you corrupt Dems could take credit
Once again, you are a fraud.
Gigantic fraud.
“I proudly cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act…”— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 29, 2024
Your boss literally said it was a disguised climate bill and had nothing to do with reducing inflation.
By all means, Democrats, run this person and her handlers again. https://t.co/fXaFW4aYdO
We welcome her to run again. That'll be hilarious.
None of this really happened.— Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) December 29, 2024
Anyone who pays for anything knows that costs went up, not down.
The real reason why your costs doubled is because drooling dementia patient and drunk commie gave free Medicaid to illegals. https://t.co/n0RbySEv7b
All that spending.
Health insurance premiums rose 7% in 2023— FAN12 (@legendof12thman) December 30, 2024
Up 22% since 2018
47% since 2013
Wasn't much of a fight was it? 🤦♀️
I mean, it's almost like health insurance companies were given carte blanche to gouge the hell out of citizens in exchange for campaign donations 🤷♀️ https://t.co/DJmCXIYSYL
Good job, Kamala!
Our unreachable deductible goes up about 5% every year. The premiums cost a fortune. Doctor visits still cost $200-300. Doctors are bogged down in bureaucratic charting & barely care about patients. Healthcare is a flaming disaster because of ppl like her. I despise… https://t.co/dbYBgyk0OB— Dominic (@dobsgurbella) December 30, 2024
No lies detected.
