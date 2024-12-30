What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Meta to Add A.I.-Generated Users to Facebook and...
Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Reduction Act Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We really thought Kamala Harris would go away after her electoral trouncing. Voters -- both in the Democratic primary and now on a national level -- have rejected her. Soundly.

But she's not the brightest bulb, so she's spending her last days as VP taking victory laps for stuff she had nothing to do with:

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was actually an Green New Deal lite bait-and-switch, by Biden's own admission.

Everyone's insurance increased. Exponentially.

Just wait until the $230B Biden-Harris stole from Medicare comes to light.

Someone even made a poll:

She's no stranger to losing in the polls.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We sure have been.

What a terrible record.

Yes, she is.

Gigantic fraud.

We welcome her to run again. That'll be hilarious.

All that spending.

Good job, Kamala!

No lies detected.

