Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Reduction Act Vote

We really thought Kamala Harris would go away after her electoral trouncing. Voters -- both in the Democratic primary and now on a national level -- have rejected her. Soundly.

But she's not the brightest bulb, so she's spending her last days as VP taking victory laps for stuff she had nothing to do with:

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was actually an Green New Deal lite bait-and-switch, by Biden's own admission.

My health insurance has increased. Trump was the one who lowered insulin prices to 35 dollars. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 29, 2024

Everyone's insurance increased. Exponentially.

Lower drug prices are a result of Pharma subsidies embedded in the IRA, which don’t happen until 2026. You need to lay off taking victory laps for sticking it to American taxpayers. Whether it’s this or the $2000 cap on prescriptions next year, Pharma wins, U.S. taxpayers lose! pic.twitter.com/emdf29rkgw — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) December 29, 2024

Just wait until the $230B Biden-Harris stole from Medicare comes to light.

Someone even made a poll:

Are you happy with your current costs for healthcare? — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) December 29, 2024

She's no stranger to losing in the polls.

I forgot you two were in office. We've been in autopilot for months — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 30, 2024

We sure have been.

What a terrible record.

Yes, she is.

1. Trump capped insulin in 2020.

2. Biden reversed Trump's insulin cap

3. Bogus act restored Trump's insulin cap so that you corrupt Dems could take credit



Once again, you are a fraud. — ▪︎ ANA ▪︎ (@ana_in_tx) December 29, 2024

Gigantic fraud.

“I proudly cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act…”



Your boss literally said it was a disguised climate bill and had nothing to do with reducing inflation.



By all means, Democrats, run this person and her handlers again. https://t.co/fXaFW4aYdO — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 29, 2024

We welcome her to run again. That'll be hilarious.

None of this really happened.

Anyone who pays for anything knows that costs went up, not down.



The real reason why your costs doubled is because drooling dementia patient and drunk commie gave free Medicaid to illegals. https://t.co/n0RbySEv7b — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) December 29, 2024

All that spending.

Health insurance premiums rose 7% in 2023



Up 22% since 2018



47% since 2013



Wasn't much of a fight was it? 🤦‍♀️



I mean, it's almost like health insurance companies were given carte blanche to gouge the hell out of citizens in exchange for campaign donations 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/DJmCXIYSYL — FAN12 (@legendof12thman) December 30, 2024

Good job, Kamala!

Our unreachable deductible goes up about 5% every year. The premiums cost a fortune. Doctor visits still cost $200-300. Doctors are bogged down in bureaucratic charting & barely care about patients. Healthcare is a flaming disaster because of ppl like her. I despise… https://t.co/dbYBgyk0OB — Dominic (@dobsgurbella) December 30, 2024

No lies detected.