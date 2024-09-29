@Heritage: Harris-Biden Admin Energy Rules and Regulations Have Cost Taxpayers $1.37 Trill...
THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike Before Election

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 29, 2024
Twitchy

A while back, we told you about the Biden administration stealing money from Medicare to offset the cost of electric vehicle tax credits. Doing so caused a spike in prescription prices for seniors -- maybe that's why Kamala said they have to cut their pills in half -- and the Biden administration tried to bribe insurers to hold off on price hikes until after the election.

Now Republicans are calling for an investigation.

They need to move on this; there's a month until the election and this needs to be a campaign ad pronto.

More from Fox Business:

A planned $5 billion Biden-Harris administration venture that would offset Medicare premium increases just before the presidential election may be a Hatch Act violation and should be investigated, according to a letter sent to the Department of Justice (DOJ) by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

The Hatch Act prohibits political activity conducted in an official capacity.

"My colleagues and I are concerned that the Biden-Harris Administration is inappropriately using taxpayer funds to mask the defective Medicare Part D policies enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 (P.L. 117-169)," Paul wrote to Corey Amundson, the Chief of the Public Integrity Section at the DOJ. "Given the IRA’s central role in the Biden-Harris Administration’s presidential campaign, these concerns warrant additional investigation."

This sure seems like election interference to us.

They are definitely using taxpayer funds.

Exactly.

In this case, winning the election.

That's also a problem.

The Democrats sure treat us like suckers.

It's going to be bad for a lot of seniors.

That's exactly what'll happen.

Precisely.

They sure are.

Every. Last. One.

With Democrats, it's all about projection.

'Free' healthcare is the most expensive thing you'll ever pay for.

We all know why.

