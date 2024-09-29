THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike Before Election

A while back, we told you about the Biden administration stealing money from Medicare to offset the cost of electric vehicle tax credits. Doing so caused a spike in prescription prices for seniors -- maybe that's why Kamala said they have to cut their pills in half -- and the Biden administration tried to bribe insurers to hold off on price hikes until after the election.

Now Republicans are calling for an investigation.

🚨This would be huge



The Biden/Harris admin took $230B from Medicare to fund EV tax credits



When seniors’ premiums started spiking, Biden/Harris took MORE money to pay off insurers to delay price hikes until *after the election*



Now Republicans are calling for an investigation pic.twitter.com/KsJN2rzi68 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 28, 2024

They need to move on this; there's a month until the election and this needs to be a campaign ad pronto.

More from Fox Business:

A planned $5 billion Biden-Harris administration venture that would offset Medicare premium increases just before the presidential election may be a Hatch Act violation and should be investigated, according to a letter sent to the Department of Justice (DOJ) by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. The Hatch Act prohibits political activity conducted in an official capacity. "My colleagues and I are concerned that the Biden-Harris Administration is inappropriately using taxpayer funds to mask the defective Medicare Part D policies enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 (P.L. 117-169)," Paul wrote to Corey Amundson, the Chief of the Public Integrity Section at the DOJ. "Given the IRA’s central role in the Biden-Harris Administration’s presidential campaign, these concerns warrant additional investigation."

This sure seems like election interference to us.

Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, which is raising seniors' health care premiums. Are Biden and Harris using taxpayer funds to hide these hikes as seniors head to vote? https://t.co/jEMFfcrVz0 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 28, 2024

They are definitely using taxpayer funds.

The beauty of Socialism is that 'the greater good' is whatever the Party leaders say it is, and it's mostly about their own greater good. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) September 28, 2024

Exactly.

In this case, winning the election.

Republicans are always calling for an investigation, after which comes the strongly worded letter. No democrat is ever held accountable. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 29, 2024

That's also a problem.

Biden was referring to this when he said "we beat Medicare"? Kamala literally raided Medicare to pay for part of her new green scam while at the same time accusing Trump of wanting to end Medicare.



We're all just suckers to democrats. — Trish (@myep00) September 28, 2024

The Democrats sure treat us like suckers.

It will be the largest premium hike for Medicare in history. That's why they're hiding it....until just after the election, when nothing can be done. — Steve S (@DangrMous) September 28, 2024

It's going to be bad for a lot of seniors.

"TO ***DELAY PRICE HIKES UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION***"



So when @realDonaldTrump wins, and Grandma can't afford her insurance or prescriptions, THEY WILL BLAME HIM.



You seriously don't hate these people enough. — Shield of Faith (@SanguineSailing) September 29, 2024

That's exactly what'll happen.

This is what happens when the government is run by an unelected cabal and no one is accountable — Cyanara (@Cyanaras) September 29, 2024

Precisely.

Democrats stealing Medicare and passing the bill to seniors? https://t.co/B9gb0arujC — Funeral Bags 🐭 (@Funeral_Bags) September 29, 2024

They sure are.

I am delighted to help the Biden-#HarrisLies administration scam all of us Medicare retired types to help fund their climate cult fever dreams.



Aren't you? If you're not, I'd suggest you make sure every single retiree you meet is aware of this.



EVERY. LAST. ONE.… https://t.co/bHapzoHMcJ — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) September 28, 2024

Every. Last. One.

Democrats like to accuse Republicans of what they're actually doing. A sensible person interprets Dem accusations that GOP will undermine Medicare as a confession.



And here's the proof. https://t.co/fo09ZXJUKJ — UBIK (@SapientHetero) September 28, 2024

With Democrats, it's all about projection.

How about a 13% increase in healthcare prices coming to Minnesota from the yours truly Gov. Walz. https://t.co/u2TlnwXB3z — Nikki (@nicpatriot) September 29, 2024

'Free' healthcare is the most expensive thing you'll ever pay for.

Medicare premiums are income based. So Americans are drained to pay for free medical care for illegals. Murderers, cartel members & rapists included.

Biden/ Harris are putting off further increases until after the election.



Why are they misusing Medicare $ for EV credits? https://t.co/adt1Kh7oKv — K (@mrsrdc1) September 29, 2024

We all know why.