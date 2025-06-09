Hakeem Jeffries Doubles Down on Unmasking Federal Agents so They Can Be Doxxed and Threatened By Leftists

Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries keeps escalating his demented demands to unmask federal agents so they and their families can be doxxed and targeted by the radical leftist groups that do his party’s dirty work. The Democrat Party continues to side with illegal aliens against ICE and other federal agents who are tasked with enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.

Here’s Jeffries. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party knows that ICE agents working under direct threats to themselves and their families will be less effective or ultimately quit.

As the current riots in Los Angeles show us, Democrats will do anything to keep illegal aliens in America. So, it’s no surprise they would resort to giving violent leftist groups what they need to make ICE agents’ lives a living Hell.

You’re making the incorrect assumption that he wants to protect them. He doesn’t, or he would drop his unmasking demands.

Oh, Jeffries and his fellow Democrats are fine with rioters wearing masks.

Yes, Jeffries wants to protect the identities of the violent radicals he aims to use against our nation’s unmasked federal agents. That’s what makes his demands so dangerous and why the agents' masks must stay on.

