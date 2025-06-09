Hakeem Jeffries Doubles Down on Unmasking Federal Agents so They Can Be Doxxed and Threatened By Leftists

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries keeps escalating his demented demands to unmask federal agents so they and their families can be doxxed and targeted by the radical leftist groups that do his party’s dirty work. The Democrat Party continues to side with illegal aliens against ICE and other federal agents who are tasked with enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.

Advertisement

Here’s Jeffries. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries throws gas on the fire, launches another angry tirade demonizing masked federal agents:



“If they are proud of what they’re doing — why are they masked?"



“This isn’t the 1930’s. Why are they masked?!" pic.twitter.com/2Ijao00xb3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Crazy the difference 2 years and a Republican president can make pic.twitter.com/B4Dvw0tikZ — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) June 9, 2025

@RepJeffries - The federal agents are masked because they have been threatened. If you can ensure their safety, let them know. — Emme Summerlin (@EmmeSummerlin) June 9, 2025

The Democrat Party knows that ICE agents working under direct threats to themselves and their families will be less effective or ultimately quit.

As the current riots in Los Angeles show us, Democrats will do anything to keep illegal aliens in America. So, it’s no surprise they would resort to giving violent leftist groups what they need to make ICE agents’ lives a living Hell.

It’s a simple answer, because their life is being openly threatened and assaulted, and their families are being doxxed. He won’t respond to that though and continues to fall back on this lazy attack line. Kids a dweeb. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 9, 2025

He knows. That’s what he wants. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Assuming he believes in protecting ICE agents from being doxed and having their families threatened, what other ways outside of masking does he propose to protect them? — circle10leather (@circle10leather) June 9, 2025

You’re making the incorrect assumption that he wants to protect them. He doesn’t, or he would drop his unmasking demands.

Oh, Jeffries and his fellow Democrats are fine with rioters wearing masks.

Why is Antifa masked? This guy is a full-blown communist traitor. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 9, 2025

Odd how Dems couldn’t care less if rioters are masked. But don’t let the COPS! God forbid — Seaweed2615 (@Seaweed2615) June 9, 2025

100%. He wants them doxxed and living in fear of Democrat shock troops. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Crazy the difference 2 years and a Republican president can make pic.twitter.com/B4Dvw0tikZ — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) June 9, 2025

It’s cool with @RepJeffries when Antifa wears masks though. — Caddyshack (@BushwoodCC) June 9, 2025

Yes, Jeffries wants to protect the identities of the violent radicals he aims to use against our nation’s unmasked federal agents. That’s what makes his demands so dangerous and why the agents' masks must stay on.