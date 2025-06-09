Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Dems' 'Peaceful Protest' BS

More violence is expected tonight in downtown Los Angeles after National Guard troops -- as well as about 750 U.S. Marines -- have been deployed in order to quell violence in response to ICE enforcing federal immigration laws by taking criminal illegal aliens into custody.

For the Left, the words of the day are "peaceful protest." But, yeah, that's not actually what's happening.

The Trump White House posted a video that puts the "peaceful protest" narrative to shame, not that it wasn't already obvious enough. Watch:

While Los Angeles burns—officers ambushed, city in chaos—Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Maxine Waters call the riots and insurrection “peaceful.” These leftists don’t care about your safety. They side with mobs.



PRESIDENT TRUMP STANDS FOR LAW & ORDER—AND WILL CRUSH THE CHAOS. pic.twitter.com/neWMbv7yps — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 9, 2025

It's amazing that the Democrats are so determined to die on the hill of immigration polices that basically helped get Trump elected to a second term in the first place.

You don’t hate California’s politicians enough https://t.co/lpELJoCBTk — Tristan Ray Gyure (@TristanRayGyure) June 10, 2025

Democrats are truly the enemy within.



👀👇🏼 https://t.co/qxQHr3z7Pm — Crystal Michelle (@nothnbetter2do) June 10, 2025

The Dems seem determined to make that clearer by the day.

Keep these receipts for the lawsuit. If it gets that far. https://t.co/VrajvtdMVY — SpicyVegan 💜💚🤍 (@VeganMuppet) June 10, 2025

Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither do Newsom, Bass or many other Democrats.

In closing, whatever happened to the Left's concern about emissions anyway?

I'm really glad California banned plastic straws for the environment. pic.twitter.com/YiP4nFebnd — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 10, 2025

Bingo, @RightGlockMom! Has anybody heard the words "climate change" in the last several days?

