Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Dems' 'Peaceful Protest' BS

Doug P. | 9:47 PM on June 09, 2025
Twitchy

More violence is expected tonight in downtown Los Angeles after National Guard troops -- as well as about 750 U.S. Marines -- have been deployed in order to quell violence in response to ICE enforcing federal immigration laws by taking criminal illegal aliens into custody. 

For the Left, the words of the day are "peaceful protest." But, yeah, that's not actually what's happening. 

The Trump White House posted a video that puts the "peaceful protest" narrative to shame, not that it wasn't already obvious enough. Watch: 

It's amazing that the Democrats are so determined to die on the hill of immigration polices that basically helped get Trump elected to a second term in the first place

The Dems seem determined to make that clearer by the day. 

Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither do Newsom, Bass or many other Democrats. 

In closing, whatever happened to the Left's concern about emissions anyway?

Bingo, @RightGlockMom! Has anybody heard the words "climate change" in the last several days?

***

