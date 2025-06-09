David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show
Corey DeAngelis: Randi Weingarten Is Behind ‘National Day of Defiance’
Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse
Minnesota State Rep Says She and Her Parents Are Illegals
JD Vance to Gavin Newsom: ‘Do Your Job’
Talking Trump, Men in Women's Sports, and More With Real Housewife Annemarie Wiley
'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom,...
President Trump Slams Gavin Newsom: 'His Primary Crime Is Running for Governor'
Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on...
Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We...
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying...
Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now...
VIP
Such a TOLERANT and Kind Liberal: Tool-Bag Says He'll Side with Shooter when...
LA Scanner X Account Just Got WORSE - So Much Worse In Fact...

LA Riots: LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert Before Sunset and Trump Deploys More National Guard Troops

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:15 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

A citywide tactical alert has been declared for Los Angeles, California. It’s still daylight, and huge crowds of protesters continue to flood the ICE detention center where the National Guard is at the ready to protect the facility and its occupants. President Donald Trump is sending more troops to the city; more on that later.

Advertisement

Here’s Bill Melugin with Fox News. (WATCH)

With Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass allowing and encouraging the lawlessness of both domestic and illegal alien rioters to continue, Trump is forced to act to protect ICE agents as they carry out lawful arrests in the Democrat-controlled sanctuary city.

Here are more details on which forces are being mobilized by Trump. (WATCH)

Recommended

Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse
Brett T.
Advertisement

The LAPD is greatly hindered from doing anything effective while rioters are emboldened by Democrat leaders.

Posters are glad Trump is keeping his campaign promises on rounding up and deporting illegal aliens. But have some reservations about sending in more troops. 

Advertisement

The worry among Trump supporters is that troops and other federal agents will lack the authority to carry out arrests and do what is needed to bring order back to Los Angeles. We’ll know that answer soon enough.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show
Brett T.
'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom, Bass and Rioters
Doug P.
Corey DeAngelis: Randi Weingarten Is Behind ‘National Day of Defiance’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse Brett T.
Advertisement