LA Riots: LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert Before Sunset and Trump Deploys More National Guard Troops

A citywide tactical alert has been declared for Los Angeles, California. It’s still daylight, and huge crowds of protesters continue to flood the ICE detention center where the National Guard is at the ready to protect the facility and its occupants. President Donald Trump is sending more troops to the city; more on that later.

Here’s Bill Melugin with Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 A CITYWIDE TACTICAL ALERT has been declared in Los Angeles as people flood a detention center with National Guard present.



It is not even the night yet.



Another night of madness may be upon us.



STAND WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT!pic.twitter.com/dWzcUVtJM9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2025

National Guard presence shows how far things have fallen. Time to back the blue and restore order. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) June 9, 2025

Gavin just keeps encouraging them to keep protesting, too. — Anomaly 6 (@iwouldntdare) June 9, 2025

They just keep giving Trump justification to send in more National Guard and military. Lockdown the entire city. Let’s get to arresting/deporting. — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 9, 2025

With Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass allowing and encouraging the lawlessness of both domestic and illegal alien rioters to continue, Trump is forced to act to protect ICE agents as they carry out lawful arrests in the Democrat-controlled sanctuary city.

Here are more details on which forces are being mobilized by Trump. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump is deploying ANOTHER 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, bringing the total to over 4,000



That’s in ADDITION to the 700 Marines en route.



A total of over 4,700 troops are about to be on the ground



PRESIDENT TRUMP IS NOT SCREWING AROUND! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6592rYlfPD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Pete Hegseth has CONFIRMED he’s activate 700 MARINES to take back the streets of Los Angeles immediately



“We have an obligation to defend federal law enforcement officers — even if Gavin Newsom will not.”



LFG! pic.twitter.com/BoQAEAEF1w — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2025

The police need help. They are out manned and restricted by politics. — Mr. Knish (@bigolemrknish) June 9, 2025

The LAPD is greatly hindered from doing anything effective while rioters are emboldened by Democrat leaders.

Posters are glad Trump is keeping his campaign promises on rounding up and deporting illegal aliens. But have some reservations about sending in more troops.

He is doing exactly what he promised: protect Americans.

It's refreshing to see a president and team have integrity, love of our country and balls to stand up to evil. — eileen dover (@TriMeOn) June 9, 2025

Good. If this is what is needed, due to the lefts violence, then this is what should be done. — Osprey787 (@GoldenOsprey787) June 9, 2025

None of this will mean a damn thing if Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom are not in handcuffs.



None of this will mean a damn thing if the financiers are not arrested and their assets frozen. — Justin Libby (@LionJays) June 9, 2025

I don’t want to see our law enforcement and military risk their lives for nothing. — Justin Libby (@LionJays) June 9, 2025

The worry among Trump supporters is that troops and other federal agents will lack the authority to carry out arrests and do what is needed to bring order back to Los Angeles. We’ll know that answer soon enough.