President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE

As Twitchy reported earlier, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weinberg is holding a town hall to prepare teachers for June 14th's "No Kings" protests, timed to coincide with President Donald Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th birthday, complete with a military parade.
We thought Weinberg was nuts, but National Education Association President Rebecca Pringle showed up Weingarten by going off on a rant at a protest against ICE raids and deportation. She believes all people have a right to life, liberty and justice.
This is the president of the National Education Association— the largest teacher’s union— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2025
Another ad for homeschooling! pic.twitter.com/LML87C0IkA
Teachers pay union dues to pay the salaries of these women.
Homeschooling is the way.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 9, 2025
Professionalism at it's finest....— Jakey (@JacobBaker613) June 9, 2025
Disband teachers unions now.— @LedHëd (@LedHed620) June 9, 2025
Such passion for the education of our US citizen children! I love it.— Dug (@duginabox) June 9, 2025
Oh wait... she's fighting for criminals.
I'm sure she'll switch that passion over to increasing test scores any minute now....
June 9, 2025
Teachers unions need to be outlawed in every state. And let the money follow the student, not the public school.— Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) June 9, 2025
Who can resist that calm, reasoned approach to this situation?— Electra Anderson (@Electra_at_75) June 9, 2025
Imagine her teaching your kids?— Frank Regina (@frankregina) June 9, 2025
That’s an angry woman.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2025
I wouldn't want that monster anywhere near my child.— Deezylovesliberty (@Dianabbott) June 9, 2025
She doesn't have anything to say about schools being overwhelmed with the children of illegals who need interpreters because they don't speak English?
