President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 09, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported earlier, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weinberg is holding a town hall to prepare teachers for June 14th's "No Kings" protests, timed to coincide with President Donald Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th birthday, complete with a military parade.

We thought Weinberg was nuts, but National Education Association President Rebecca Pringle showed up Weingarten by going off on a rant at a protest against ICE raids and deportation. She believes all people have a right to life, liberty and justice.

Teachers pay union dues to pay the salaries of these women.

She doesn't have anything to say about schools being overwhelmed with the children of illegals who need interpreters because they don't speak English? 

Tags: EDUCATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

