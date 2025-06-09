President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE

As Twitchy reported earlier, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weinberg is holding a town hall to prepare teachers for June 14th's "No Kings" protests, timed to coincide with President Donald Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th birthday, complete with a military parade.

We thought Weinberg was nuts, but National Education Association President Rebecca Pringle showed up Weingarten by going off on a rant at a protest against ICE raids and deportation. She believes all people have a right to life, liberty and justice.

She doesn't have anything to say about schools being overwhelmed with the children of illegals who need interpreters because they don't speak English?

