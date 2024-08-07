JD Vance Gave 2 Reasons for Walking Over to Kamala's Plane (BOTH are...
Biden Raided Medicare to Pay for EV Tax Credits, Now He's Scrambling to Prevent Drug Price Spike

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Remember when the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act' was supposed to, ya know, reduce inflation? It was a stealth backdoor attempt to push Green New Deal policies under the guise of lowering costs. One of the things it did was take money from Medicare Part D (the part that deals with prescription medications) to give wealthy people tax credits if they bought electric vehicles.

Well, that move may bite the Biden administration on the butt, because insurers may have to raise premiums to offset the raiding of Medicare.

More from The Wall Street Journal:

Ah, government benefits. They’re great, right? Well, watch how Democrats are rewriting the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on the bureaucratic sly to stop a looming spike in Medicare premiums before the election.

The IRA redesigned Medicare Part D by capping patient out-of-pocket spending and shifting more of the entitlement’s costs to insurers. Democrats wanted to squeeze insurers, while reducing the government’s projected cost for their entitlement expansion.

Anticipating that insurers might raise premiums, Democrats capped annual increases in base premiums at 6%. But base premiums are for bare-bones plans. Most seniors enroll in plans with more generous benefits, such as lower co-pays and deductibles and broader drug formularies.

Insurers report that many Part D plan premiums will rise far more than 6% next year, when the IRA’s $2,000 limit on out-of-pocket spending takes effect. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has also tweaked regulations to make benefits more generous. Some insurers warn they may exit the market to avoid losing money.

While we'd hate for seniors, many of them on fixed incomes, to take a hit to insurance premiums it would be absolute justice for Biden and the Harris-Walz ticket to have to face angry seniors prior to November.

Because the increases will come.

So incredibly shameless.

They sure did.

Why isn't this also an ad?

The Left is out there saying Trump will end Medicare and Social Security while Biden just did untold damage to Medicare Part D.

And he's trying to hide it until after the election.

Maybe Biden's whole 'we beat Medicare' statement wasn't a gaffe or a lie after all.

Expect more of this.

That's what it is.

Nasty is an understatement.

It'll never be repealed.

Every senior who relies on Medicare should be reading this.

Why it's in the WSJ Opinion section and not above-the-fold headlines is ridiculous.

So obvious to everyone except the politicians who did it, because they were hoping not to get exposed.

