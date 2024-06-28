Someone Get These Rakes Out of His Way! Biden Flops Trying to Shame...

The Gaffe That Ended the Debate - 'We Finally Beat Medicare'

Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on June 28, 2024
Twitchy

You've already seen our extensive coverage of last night's debacle um debate. While we're all sifting through the wreckage, laughing at the collapse of the "Joe is sharp as ever" narrative and doing the end-zone victory dance, we noticed the key moment Biden lost the debate.

Scene from backstage.

Scene in front of the TV.

Cliff's Notes version.

Noted Very Smart Twitter Intellectual, Jesse Singal, had some great visuals. (Side note: If you like smart, honest takes from the "other side", you should follow him.)

Other reactions:

Funny! And a little bittersweet coming from hard-left Matt Bruenig.

Heh!

Yep, Trump capitalized on it.

Correction - they tried to gaslight us. The only people who believed it have so many hashtags in their bio you know they're not big on independent thinking. The rest were the shills who didn't believe it but wanted oh so bad for you to.

Yes, a very happy Friday to us!

***

