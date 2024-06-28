The Gaffe That Ended the Debate - 'We Finally Beat Medicare'

You've already seen our extensive coverage of last night's debacle um debate. While we're all sifting through the wreckage, laughing at the collapse of the "Joe is sharp as ever" narrative and doing the end-zone victory dance, we noticed the key moment Biden lost the debate.

Thank you Mr. President!!! pic.twitter.com/qRYCHHY3xF — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 28, 2024

"We finally beat Medicare --" pic.twitter.com/DOcMV7AwDy — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) June 28, 2024

Scene from backstage.

Scene in front of the TV.

-The Current US President — 𝙲𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚝𝚗𝚎𝚢 𝙺𝚗𝚒𝚕𝚕 (@courtneyknill) June 28, 2024

Cliff's Notes version.

Noted Very Smart Twitter Intellectual, Jesse Singal, had some great visuals. (Side note: If you like smart, honest takes from the "other side", you should follow him.)

Other reactions:

Need some “We finally beat Medicare” swag pic.twitter.com/5h4xnWMncS — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) June 28, 2024

Funny! And a little bittersweet coming from hard-left Matt Bruenig.

Heh!

JUST IN: Trump seizes the moment after Biden completely froze on stage.



Biden: "What I've been able to do with the, with, with, with the covid, excuse me. With dealing with everything we have to do with, look, if we finally beat Medicare."



Trump: "You beat Medicare to de*th."… pic.twitter.com/Ks8LWw3LJq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

Yep, Trump capitalized on it.

“We finally beat Medicare”…have mercy. 3.5 years they gaslit the #American people despite what we all clearly saw. #MSM can be apoplectic all they want, but they had a hand in all this via their biaspic.twitter.com/2aakggw6qE — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) June 28, 2024

Correction - they tried to gaslight us. The only people who believed it have so many hashtags in their bio you know they're not big on independent thinking. The rest were the shills who didn't believe it but wanted oh so bad for you to.

Happy “we finally beat Medicare” Friday to all who celebrate! — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNCaruso) June 28, 2024

Yes, a very happy Friday to us!

