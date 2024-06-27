- Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:18 PM est
Maybe Jamaal could pull a fire alarm— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 28, 2024
Wins Twitter for tonight.
Jun 27, 2024 10:16 PM est
CNN's decision to abrogate its journalistic responsibilities by not fact checking Trump's firehose of lies is unforgivable.This debate is Biden vs the tag team of Trump and CNN's utter failure as a news organization— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 28, 2024
Checking in on Keith Olbermann and oh...oh no.
Jun 27, 2024 10:16 PM est
Exactly.
Thank you for answering the child care question guys.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024
Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est
Are we finally allowed to ask who’s in charge right now?— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 28, 2024
Yes, we are.
Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est
This "no you're actually the worst" is where people turn this off.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024
YUP
Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est
The voice, open-mouthed look, and visual contrast between President Biden and former President Trump all have Democrats I'm talking to nearly beside themselves watching this debate— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 28, 2024
The panic in the DNC offices by now.
Jun 27, 2024 10:12 PM est
I still can't get over the fact that Biden cut a Rick Flair-style promo video challenging Trump to this debate.— Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 28, 2024
Jun 27, 2024 10:11 PM est
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAOh, man. I knew they would come up with something.
NEW: Two sources familiar with the situation say “President Biden has a cold.”— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 28, 2024
Suuuuure he does. He was at Camp David for a week in 80-degree weather.
Jun 27, 2024 10:11 PM est
Jun 27, 2024 10:08 PM est
When Biden isn’t speaking he looks blank and confused. When he is speaking, his voice is weak. The substance is a mess on both sides. The optics are really rough for Biden, considering 70% of voters came into this debate already believing him to be too old to serve effectively.— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2024