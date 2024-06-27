Auto Updates Comments
  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:18 PM est

Wins Twitter for tonight.

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:17 PM est

Can either of them just answer the question that was posed?

  • Grateful Calvin | Jun 27, 2024 10:17 PM est

Oh, thank you. I haven't checked in on Keef. Is he peeing in his eyes again? 

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:16 PM est

Checking in on Keith Olbermann and oh...oh no.

  • Fuzzy Chimp | Jun 27, 2024 10:16 PM est

Exactly.

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est

Yes, we are.

  • Grateful Calvin | Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est

Agreed. That whole exchange was bad on both sides. 

Fuzzy Chimp:

"No, you're the worst American president EVER" does not appeal to the American voter. Get back to what matters. Trump was doing well. Get back on topic.

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est

YUP

  • Grateful Calvin | Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est

You DID raise taxes, Joe. On ALL of us. 

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:15 PM est

The panic in the DNC offices by now.

  • Fuzzy Chimp | Jun 27, 2024 10:14 PM est

"No, you're the worst American president EVER" does not appeal to the American voter. Get back to what matters. Trump was doing well. Get back on topic.

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:14 PM est

Americans do not care about what "experts" say about anything, Biden.

  • Grateful Calvin | Jun 27, 2024 10:14 PM est

Title IX, Title IX, Title IX. PLEASE. 

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:13 PM est

Biden: "America is racist, sexist, and oppressive"

Also Biden: "America is awesome."

  • Fuzzy Chimp | Jun 27, 2024 10:12 PM est
  • Grateful Calvin | Jun 27, 2024 10:11 PM est

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAOh, man. I knew they would come up with something. 

Amy Seegler:

Suuuuure he does. He was at Camp David for a week in 80-degree weather.

  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:11 PM est

Suuuuure he does. He was at Camp David for a week in 80-degree weather.

  • Grateful Calvin | Jun 27, 2024 10:11 PM est

PLEASE take the child care opportunity to talk about the Democrats and Biden grooming children. 

  • Grateful Calvin | Jun 27, 2024 10:08 PM est
  • Amy Seegler | Jun 27, 2024 10:08 PM est

The Democrats have been saying Republicans are going to cut Medicare and Social Security for decades. And it's never happened.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments