He's LOVIN' It: John Fetterman Praises Israel's Latest Attacks Against Hezbollah (WATCH)
PURE PROPAGANDA: BBC Fuels 'Staged' Assassination Attempt Theories With Ridiculous Story A...
DUDE, WTF!? Guy Says Drinking 'Raw Water' Is Better for Your Health, Gets...
Mark Levin: 'Evisceration of Our Constitutional Rights' Would Follow 'An Economic Catastro...
He's Gone: Clueless Joe Gets Confused With the Indian PM
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY...
House Speaker Mike Johnson Lists Things 'Democrats Last Week Voted AGAINST'
What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip...
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to...
Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'
Fox News: Harris Has Yet to Do Formal Press Conference Since Emerging As...
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal,...
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite...
This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...

LYING LIAR WHO LIES: Watch Kamala Harris Spread a Boatload of Misinformation About Medicare

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

It's a day ending in 'y', so Kamala Harris is lying again. This time about Medicare. You know, that bloated, corrupt, and mis-managed insurance program for seniors that's going to go bankrupt soon if someone doesn't reform it?

Advertisement

Yeah, that one.

Watch:

Under her 'misinformation' rules, she should be in big trouble.

Very shameful.

The Biden-Harris administration.

Amazing how they think we've forgotten that.

She can only do something if we make her president.

Because reasons.

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's not gone unnoticed.

But she didn't. Because they chose not to.

But this is all Trump's fault.

Or something.

Bingo.

It absolutely is.

Advertisement

They did and they passed on that chance.

She was the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, after all.

But she's not 'for the people.' That's just a nice campaign slogan.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
He's LOVIN' It: John Fetterman Praises Israel's Latest Attacks Against Hezbollah (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
DUDE, WTF!? Guy Says Drinking 'Raw Water' Is Better for Your Health, Gets CLOBBERED by Science Instead
Amy Curtis
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead
Amy Curtis
PURE PROPAGANDA: BBC Fuels 'Staged' Assassination Attempt Theories With Ridiculous Story About Trump
Amy Curtis
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal, Kick-Butt Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement