LYING LIAR WHO LIES: Watch Kamala Harris Spread a Boatload of Misinformation About Medicare

It's a day ending in 'y', so Kamala Harris is lying again. This time about Medicare. You know, that bloated, corrupt, and mis-managed insurance program for seniors that's going to go bankrupt soon if someone doesn't reform it?
Yeah, that one.
Watch:
For too long, seniors have had to cut their pills in half because they cannot afford their full medication.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 22, 2024
That’s not fair.
Our parents and grandparents deserve respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/MzOSOsrlzK
Under her 'misinformation' rules, she should be in big trouble.
You abused a senior named Joe Biden. Shameful.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 22, 2024
Very shameful.
Once again, who has been in office for 4 years?— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 22, 2024
The Biden-Harris administration.
Amazing how they think we've forgotten that.
You have been in power the last 4 years, so why didn’t you do something about it?— Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) September 22, 2024
You can still do something about it but are choosing not to.
She can only do something if we make her president.
Because reasons.
Why don't you go ahead and try explaining that to the numerous senior citizens who have lost their homes or been evicted due to your policies of prioritizing illegal aliens over them.— James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) September 22, 2024
Your actions have not gone unnoticed, and the pain they have caused is palpable.
Perhaps it's…
It's not gone unnoticed.
Kamala Harris could help seniors today and she could have helped them for the last 3.5 years.— Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) September 22, 2024
She chooses not to.
But she didn't. Because they chose not to.
Amazing how she acts like she hasn’t been a part of the administration that has made it this way.— Alan Roberts (@TheMFingCOO) September 22, 2024
The Bush/Clinton/Obama regime and their puppets have been in power for 40 of the last 44 years. https://t.co/NaPbnUa2Rv
But this is all Trump's fault.
Or something.
The reason some seniors can't afford things is The Biden Admin and You!— Ed Ingenito (@EdIngenito) September 22, 2024
Bidenomics is the biggest failure of an Admin in decades!
And we know kamalnomics will make things 100 times worse!
Break out the knee pads...you're gonna need them!#Trump2024
Commie-la going down! https://t.co/9vXyujrutd
Bingo.
Community Note: This post is complete Bovine Scatology 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/6JS21A7UBd— poppa joe 🇺🇸 (@hardyvault777) September 22, 2024
It absolutely is.
Your team had a chance to fix it. https://t.co/T5KDDLGA9u— johnqpublic (@todayscompnews) September 22, 2024
They did and they passed on that chance.
That's due to Kamala Harris' Bidenomics and the massive inflation we've seen over the last 4 years. Vote Kamala OUT and Trump IN and we'll solve that problem. https://t.co/499Q6UQxYu— Dan Morton (@DanMorton) September 22, 2024
She was the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, after all.
Kamala has been in a position to do something about this for almost 4 years.— Trish (@myep00) September 22, 2024
Why hasn't she?
Seems like if she really worked for "the people", she would have done something by now. https://t.co/oAo9HKA4Da
But she's not 'for the people.' That's just a nice campaign slogan.
