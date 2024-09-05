Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in...
WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was Green New Deal SCAM

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:45 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Joe Biden is not a good man and he's an even worse president.

Inflation skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration -- the price of eggs has gone up 147%, for example -- and now here's Biden admitting the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act' was really a Green New Deal scam:

Advertisement

Wow.

Just wow.

It'd be nice if Kamala was answering questions and doing interviews. We'd love to know what she thinks about this.

On some level, this writer thinks Biden is trying to throw a wrench into the Kamala campaign. And she's not alone:

This won't help. Not that she's doing great on her own, anyway.

This might be true, and it's hilarious.

It really, really shouldn't be.

We all knew this.

Team Trump was all over this.

THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Make it a campaign ad, now.

We don't know how to tell you this, but no. Printing money does not reduce inflation.

Totally (not) shocked.

And they didn't care.

Americans are choosing between food and heating/cooling/keeping the lights on in their homes.

While Biden gets on TV and admits they didn't try to fix inflation.

Good.

Let us make some popcorn.

Kamala is probably wishing he was still back on the beach.

