WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was Green New Deal SCAM

Joe Biden is not a good man and he's an even worse president.
Inflation skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration -- the price of eggs has gone up 147%, for example -- and now here's Biden admitting the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act' was really a Green New Deal scam:
Joe Biden just STRAIGHT UP ADMITTED that the Inflation Reduction Act was a TOTAL SCAM that had NOTHING to do with reducing inflation!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024
Does Kamala Harris agree with this?
"We should've named it what it was!" pic.twitter.com/2WL7N1exN2
Wow.
Just wow.
It'd be nice if Kamala was answering questions and doing interviews. We'd love to know what she thinks about this.
On some level, this writer thinks Biden is trying to throw a wrench into the Kamala campaign. And she's not alone:
Is he undermining Harris?— Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) September 5, 2024
This won't help. Not that she's doing great on her own, anyway.
He really doesn’t want to her to win. pic.twitter.com/OfQbHNGCKQ— Purvi Rajani (@PurviRajani) September 5, 2024
This might be true, and it's hilarious.
Democrats can admit they lied to everyone about a half a trillion dollar spending bill, and the press still won't bat an eye. It's just accepted as normal. It really shouldn't be. https://t.co/yKwfJr0m1E— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2024
It really, really shouldn't be.
And here it is, finally 👇🏼 https://t.co/ZVAkLc6Guh— Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) September 5, 2024
We all knew this.
Team Trump was all over this.
Biden finally admits the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" was never about reducing inflation pic.twitter.com/9V7u0FJxnV— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2024
Recommended
Make it a campaign ad, now.
You're telling me that printing money doesn't actually reduce inflation?— Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) September 5, 2024
We don't know how to tell you this, but no. Printing money does not reduce inflation.
September 5, 2024
Totally (not) shocked.
Biden just admitted that the “Inflation Reduction Act” was a MASSIVE SPENDING bill — they knew it wouldn’t bring down inflation. https://t.co/4Szvcbh2iO— Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) September 5, 2024
And they didn't care.
Americans are choosing between food and heating/cooling/keeping the lights on in their homes.
While Biden gets on TV and admits they didn't try to fix inflation.
Joe Biden has a chance to do the funniest thing ever to get back at Obama and Harris for pushing him out of this race and it appears he might be doing it. https://t.co/5JHA4YJqbc— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2024
Good.
Let us make some popcorn.
Good grief, they let him out https://t.co/zR3ypzxlFK— suzannah (@osuzannah58) September 5, 2024
Kamala is probably wishing he was still back on the beach.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member