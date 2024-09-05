WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was Green New Deal SCAM

Joe Biden is not a good man and he's an even worse president.

Inflation skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration -- the price of eggs has gone up 147%, for example -- and now here's Biden admitting the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act' was really a Green New Deal scam:

Joe Biden just STRAIGHT UP ADMITTED that the Inflation Reduction Act was a TOTAL SCAM that had NOTHING to do with reducing inflation!



Does Kamala Harris agree with this?



"We should've named it what it was!" pic.twitter.com/2WL7N1exN2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Wow.

Just wow.

It'd be nice if Kamala was answering questions and doing interviews. We'd love to know what she thinks about this.

On some level, this writer thinks Biden is trying to throw a wrench into the Kamala campaign. And she's not alone:

Is he undermining Harris? — Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) September 5, 2024

This won't help. Not that she's doing great on her own, anyway.

He really doesn’t want to her to win. pic.twitter.com/OfQbHNGCKQ — Purvi Rajani (@PurviRajani) September 5, 2024

This might be true, and it's hilarious.

Democrats can admit they lied to everyone about a half a trillion dollar spending bill, and the press still won't bat an eye. It's just accepted as normal. It really shouldn't be. https://t.co/yKwfJr0m1E — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2024

It really, really shouldn't be.

And here it is, finally 👇🏼 https://t.co/ZVAkLc6Guh — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) September 5, 2024

We all knew this.

Team Trump was all over this.

Biden finally admits the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" was never about reducing inflation pic.twitter.com/9V7u0FJxnV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2024

Make it a campaign ad, now.

You're telling me that printing money doesn't actually reduce inflation? — Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) September 5, 2024

We don't know how to tell you this, but no. Printing money does not reduce inflation.

Totally (not) shocked.

Biden just admitted that the “Inflation Reduction Act” was a MASSIVE SPENDING bill — they knew it wouldn’t bring down inflation. https://t.co/4Szvcbh2iO — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) September 5, 2024

And they didn't care.

Americans are choosing between food and heating/cooling/keeping the lights on in their homes.

While Biden gets on TV and admits they didn't try to fix inflation.

Joe Biden has a chance to do the funniest thing ever to get back at Obama and Harris for pushing him out of this race and it appears he might be doing it. https://t.co/5JHA4YJqbc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2024

Good.

Let us make some popcorn.

Good grief, they let him out https://t.co/zR3ypzxlFK — suzannah (@osuzannah58) September 5, 2024

Kamala is probably wishing he was still back on the beach.