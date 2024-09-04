As Kamala Runs on Vibes, More Americans Forced to Choose Between Buying Food and Paying Electric Bills

Kamala Harris promises to make things better, just as soon as she's inagurated in January.

She ignores the fact she's the Vice President right now, and seems completely disinteresting in fixing problems today. But she promises come the new year she'll be all over it.

Meanwhile, every day Americans are struggling. 39% of adults are worried about paying their bills, housing prices are up nearly 40%, credit card debt is at an all time high, many Americans are working two (or more) jobs, and Kamala herself admitted bread and beef prices are up 50%.

If this news continues between now and November, Kamala's campaign is TOAST:

More Americans are having to choose between food and energy bills. https://t.co/NWa1Dpykxu — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 4, 2024

More from CBS News:

Like a growing number of Americans, Freeman struggles with what is known as energy poverty, including the inability to afford utilities to heat or cool a home. Households that spend more than 6% of their income on energy bills are energy-poor, some researchers suggest. Energy poverty can increase one's exposure to extreme heat or cold, which raises the risk of developing respiratory issues, heart problems, allergies, kidney disorders, and other health conditions. And the burden falls disproportionately on households in communities of color, which experience it at a rate 60% greater than those in white communities.

Of course, CBS News offers a solution: more government handouts.

Which will just drive prices up more.

Kamala Harris giving Americans a choice: Food or electricity



So perfect — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 4, 2024

But JOY! VIBES!

A plethora of pronouns on her website!

Who has been in charge of domestic energy production for the past 3.5 years? Democrats.



Who has been in charge of domestic energy production 12 of the past 16 years? Democrats. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 4, 2024

Yep.

Insane that the word "inflation" doesn't appear in this article. — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) September 4, 2024

Heaven forbid they mention that word.

Reminder: Democrats have held the Presidency 12 out of the last 16 years.



Kamala is the Incumbent.



Vote for her if you continue to want to choose between food and energy.



But remember, #Joy won’t feed your family or heat your home.



(And it’ll only get worse.) — Audie Morphy (@AudieMOrphy) September 4, 2024

Much, much worse.

On the upside, when Kamala enacts price controls, there won't be food so it'll free up money to pay for energy bills.

I've been repeatedly assured that this isn't true. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 4, 2024

The economy is great!

Yeah, so let's re-elect the people that cause this. Delusional. — Lenore Taylor (@BolzMary) September 4, 2024

Make it make sense.

Great job.

We're doing just fine.

OOF.

Yeah, Jack! Best economy ever!

Build back better?

Bidenomics?



Look forward to more of the same if you vote Harris. https://t.co/SPpzZZwncz — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) September 4, 2024

More of the same and worse.

The gaslighting is maddening.

Joy! Starving, freezing, energy-free joy!

Seems like a good time to be asking the incumbent some tough questions!



Instead the media is busy explaining why it’s fine that Kamala ignores Gold Star families. https://t.co/TawnonWDXC — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 4, 2024

They've got their priorities.

Going hungry is so brat https://t.co/Pwl7v025dI — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 4, 2024

Freezing to death come winter are some vibes, too.

*Walks away from press*

The perfect meme doesn't exis--