As Kamala Runs on Vibes, More Americans Forced to Choose Between Buying Food and Paying Electric Bills

Kamala Harris promises to make things better, just as soon as she's inagurated in January.
She ignores the fact she's the Vice President right now, and seems completely disinteresting in fixing problems today. But she promises come the new year she'll be all over it.
Meanwhile, every day Americans are struggling. 39% of adults are worried about paying their bills, housing prices are up nearly 40%, credit card debt is at an all time high, many Americans are working two (or more) jobs, and Kamala herself admitted bread and beef prices are up 50%.
If this news continues between now and November, Kamala's campaign is TOAST:
More Americans are having to choose between food and energy bills. https://t.co/NWa1Dpykxu— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 4, 2024
Like a growing number of Americans, Freeman struggles with what is known as energy poverty, including the inability to afford utilities to heat or cool a home. Households that spend more than 6% of their income on energy bills are energy-poor, some researchers suggest.
Of course, CBS News offers a solution: more government handouts.
Which will just drive prices up more.
Kamala Harris giving Americans a choice: Food or electricity— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 4, 2024
So perfect
But JOY! VIBES!
A plethora of pronouns on her website!
Who has been in charge of domestic energy production for the past 3.5 years? Democrats.— Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 4, 2024
Who has been in charge of domestic energy production 12 of the past 16 years? Democrats.
Yep.
Insane that the word "inflation" doesn't appear in this article.— Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) September 4, 2024
Heaven forbid they mention that word.
Reminder: Democrats have held the Presidency 12 out of the last 16 years.— Audie Morphy (@AudieMOrphy) September 4, 2024
Kamala is the Incumbent.
Vote for her if you continue to want to choose between food and energy.
But remember, #Joy won’t feed your family or heat your home.
(And it’ll only get worse.)
Much, much worse.
On the upside, when Kamala enacts price controls, there won't be food so it'll free up money to pay for energy bills.
I've been repeatedly assured that this isn't true.— Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 4, 2024
The economy is great!
Yeah, so let's re-elect the people that cause this. Delusional.— Lenore Taylor (@BolzMary) September 4, 2024
Make it make sense.
Good job Kamala. pic.twitter.com/pLiM9eSnlT— NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) September 4, 2024
Great job.
We're doing just fine.
It's working https://t.co/NsVQ7fVe4b pic.twitter.com/Y1sFYYsICa— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 4, 2024
OOF.
Best economy evah https://t.co/GyifX7PiCl— Kaya (@sisterinferior) September 4, 2024
Yeah, Jack! Best economy ever!
Build back better?— Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴☠️ (@maplefritos) September 4, 2024
Bidenomics?
Look forward to more of the same if you vote Harris. https://t.co/SPpzZZwncz
More of the same and worse.
"This is totally not true! They just think it!!!" - @whstancil https://t.co/RgOunhKdjK— RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2024
The gaslighting is maddening.
JOY! https://t.co/slz6GQ9ImL pic.twitter.com/mfZOVdBWCL— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 4, 2024
Joy! Starving, freezing, energy-free joy!
Seems like a good time to be asking the incumbent some tough questions!— Sunny (@sunnyright) September 4, 2024
Instead the media is busy explaining why it’s fine that Kamala ignores Gold Star families. https://t.co/TawnonWDXC
They've got their priorities.
Going hungry is so brat https://t.co/Pwl7v025dI— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 4, 2024
Freezing to death come winter are some vibes, too.
“oh” https://t.co/MDCAT4Ulj4 pic.twitter.com/dhE7iVMQGH— Carlos (@txiokatu) September 4, 2024
*Walks away from press*
#JOY https://t.co/onwlxCfc2y pic.twitter.com/gwFpODHI7c— 🌭 beastie wiener 🌭 (@GayLittleWiener) September 4, 2024
The perfect meme doesn't exis--
