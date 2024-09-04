Before Many Details Are Known, KJP Goes to the Gun Ban Talking Points...
As Kamala Runs on Vibes, More Americans Forced to Choose Between Buying Food and Paying Electric Bills

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 04, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Kamala Harris promises to make things better, just as soon as she's inagurated in January.

She ignores the fact she's the Vice President right now, and seems completely disinteresting in fixing problems today. But she promises come the new year she'll be all over it.

Meanwhile, every day Americans are struggling. 39% of adults are worried about paying their bills, housing prices are up nearly 40%, credit card debt is at an all time high, many Americans are working two (or more) jobs, and Kamala herself admitted bread and beef prices are up 50%.

If this news continues between now and November, Kamala's campaign is TOAST:

More from CBS News:

Like a growing number of Americans, Freeman struggles with what is known as energy poverty, including the inability to afford utilities to heat or cool a home. Households that spend more than 6% of their income on energy bills are energy-poor, some researchers suggest.

Energy poverty can increase one's exposure to extreme heat or cold, which raises the risk of developing respiratory issues, heart problems, allergies, kidney disorders, and other health conditions. And the burden falls disproportionately on households in communities of color, which experience it at a rate 60% greater than those in white communities.

Of course, CBS News offers a solution: more government handouts.

Which will just drive prices up more.

But JOY! VIBES!

A plethora of pronouns on her website!

Yep.

Heaven forbid they mention that word.

Much, much worse.

On the upside, when Kamala enacts price controls, there won't be food so it'll free up money to pay for energy bills.

The economy is great!

Make it make sense.

Great job.

We're doing just fine.

OOF.

Yeah, Jack! Best economy ever!

More of the same and worse.

The gaslighting is maddening.

Joy! Starving, freezing, energy-free joy!

They've got their priorities.

Freezing to death come winter are some vibes, too.

*Walks away from press*

The perfect meme doesn't exis--

Tags: ECONOMY FOOD INFLATION KAMALA HARRIS BIDENOMICS

