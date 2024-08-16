Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES This Message)

Democrat presidential nominee and person who hopes nobody remembers has had a prominent role in the current administration for nearly four years, Kamala Harris, delivered a rambling speech today on her economic vision for the country once it's free from the incompetent grip of, well, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

During Harris' speech she reminded Americans how much more they're paying for food ever since Biden and Harris took office:

Wild to me that Kamala Harris just admitted ground beef and bread are both up 50% since she and Biden took office. She wants us to re-hire her to fix the mess she completely created. Absolute insanity. pic.twitter.com/uv0WAkNMUS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 16, 2024

Wow! That belongs in an ad.

A TRUMP ad.

And just to make things easier the Republicans have already been provided a template:

Shortest political ad I've ever seen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l8T2pHU4Cz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 16, 2024

Get that done, Trump campaign! Trump's ad people have a pretty easy job because Kamala Harris keeps providing all the content.

A Kamala self-own, unburdened by what has been...

Trump just capitalized on Kamala’s self own😂😂



BRILLIANT🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/8Iz9YeT3EP — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 16, 2024

The Harris campaign needs to keep these videos coming.

She’s just handing this thing to Trump lmao — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 16, 2024

Oh boy. This is devastating. https://t.co/ETTUuyiyGj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 16, 2024

I can’t believe they got her to say that! https://t.co/Csb5jiQE8i — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) August 16, 2024

Did a Trump staffer covertly write the Harris speech? Yikes!