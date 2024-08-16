ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border...
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES This Message)

Doug P.  |  6:15 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Democrat presidential nominee and person who hopes nobody remembers has had a prominent role in the current administration for nearly four years, Kamala Harris, delivered a rambling speech today on her economic vision for the country once it's free from the incompetent grip of, well, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. 

During Harris' speech she reminded Americans how much more they're paying for food ever since Biden and Harris took office: 

Wow! That belongs in an ad. 

A TRUMP ad.

And just to make things easier the Republicans have already been provided a template: 

Get that done, Trump campaign! Trump's ad people have a pretty easy job because Kamala Harris keeps providing all the content.

A Kamala self-own, unburdened by what has been...

The Harris campaign needs to keep these videos coming.

Did a Trump staffer covertly write the Harris speech? Yikes!

