THIS Is Why Kamala Won't Give Interviews: Listen to Kamala's Rambling Answer on Democracy

Kamala Harris has been the Democratic Party nominee for several weeks now, and she has yet to give an interview. Even one with a favorable outlet for a glowing puff piece about her.

Advertisement

Why? Because Kamala can't answer a simple question in a straightforward way.

At a campaign stop in Madison, Wisconsin, we can only assume Kamala was asked something about democracy.

This is her answer:

This is damn meaningless gibberish. pic.twitter.com/IKhQqt1ri7 — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 15, 2024

She constantly speaks like a middle school student who hasn't read the book, but got called on to give an oral book report to the class.

It's embarrassingly bad.

You'd think her team would prep her for softball questions like this.

Oh. That's right -- she routinely refuses to listen to briefings and updates from staff. The staff she abuses.

I can't believe I don't see this clip a thousand times a day pic.twitter.com/IgfTHHa3BD — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 15, 2024

PERFECTION.

It’s embarrassing this brain dead kumquat is what was shoved into the world stage. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 15, 2024

Laughed out loud at 'brain dead kumquat'.

Stealing that insult for future use.

Always with the hands in the air. That’s the same motions she uses when she says “unburdened… by what has been.” — TONIANN 🌻 (@ToniAnnSL) August 15, 2024

Like her weird cackle, this is a tic she's got when she doesn't know what else to do.

I can’t unhear this — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 15, 2024

Imagine 4-8 years of this.

It actually shows a profound misunderstanding. Democracy doesn’t uphold and protect individual rights. The whole point of the Bill of Rights was to protect individuals from a tyranny of the majority. — Andy B. (@ablainer9) August 15, 2024

Bingo. Democracy is the exact opposite of individual rights -- it's the will of the majority, 50 plus one, over the rest.

Democracy absolutely does NOT protect individual rights and freedoms, WHICH IS WHY OUR FOUNDERS REJECTED IT



The minority must by definition buckle under to the majority.



Democracy = two wolves and one hen voting on what's for dinner — BleatingSheep (@BleatingSheep1) August 15, 2024

As we said.

She thinks she sounds deep — Just John (@Tracer_78TX) August 15, 2024

She thinks so, but she's as deep as a splash pad.

Sophisticated sounding gibberish and a poor copy of having any point whatsoever. Like, the ink was so low, it just made doodles on the paper. — mrmccali (@mrmccali) August 15, 2024

Advertisement

That's all she's got. Gibberish masquerading as profundity.

Nominee who didn’t win a single primary vote has some thoughts on democracy. https://t.co/boz5dDHDP6 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 15, 2024

And how important it is.

It's what profound sounds like to muttonheads. https://t.co/ZpPk70enuO — G (@stevensongs) August 15, 2024

We're also stealing muttonheads to add to our lexicon of hilarious insults.

I can excuse Biden’s dementia. WTF is this? https://t.co/nsn0J1duKA — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) August 15, 2024

Nonsense.

It’s why she’s avoiding interviews.



And it’s why the press is fine with that. https://t.co/cP3plgf5gy — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 15, 2024

No lies detected.