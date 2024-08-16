THIS Is Why Kamala Won't Give Interviews: Listen to Kamala's Rambling Answer on Democracy

Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Kamala Harris has been the Democratic Party nominee for several weeks now, and she has yet to give an interview. Even one with a favorable outlet for a glowing puff piece about her.

Why? Because Kamala can't answer a simple question in a straightforward way.

At a campaign stop in Madison, Wisconsin, we can only assume Kamala was asked something about democracy.

This is her answer:

She constantly speaks like a middle school student who hasn't read the book, but got called on to give an oral book report to the class.

It's embarrassingly bad.

You'd think her team would prep her for softball questions like this. 

Oh. That's right -- she routinely refuses to listen to briefings and updates from staff. The staff she abuses.

PERFECTION.

Laughed out loud at 'brain dead kumquat'.

Stealing that insult for future use.

Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping Trump Prep for Debate
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
Like her weird cackle, this is a tic she's got when she doesn't know what else to do.

Imagine 4-8 years of this.

Bingo. Democracy is the exact opposite of individual rights -- it's the will of the majority, 50 plus one, over the rest.

As we said.

She thinks so, but she's as deep as a splash pad.

That's all she's got. Gibberish masquerading as profundity.

And how important it is.

We're also stealing muttonheads to add to our lexicon of hilarious insults.

Nonsense.

No lies detected.

