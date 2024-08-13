Dear Media, Kamala's Just Not That Into You. Harris Denied TIME Mag Interview for Glowing Puff Piece

Yesterday we told you about TIME Magazine, and their glowing piece about the 'reintroduction' of Kamala Harris. The media are all in on the vibes campaign, and we're willing to bet the list of things they wouldn't do to help Kamala is very, very short.

Kamala knows the media are the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party and any interview would be full of softball questions and favorable edits.

Yet she refuses to give them an interview. Including an interview with TIME for a very favorable piece about her.

This is amazing. @KamalaHarris wouldn't even make herself available for this slobbering @TIME puff piece. pic.twitter.com/dFW9b6Wrzh — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 12, 2024

Seriously: what is she so afraid of?

Harris campaign’s reframe: her lack of candor reflects extraordinary DISCIPLINE. Trump’s off-prompter, candid banter — despite his consistency — shows he’s undisciplined; JD Vance’s parries with the press are weird. Howard Dean can only dream about what his roar might have been. — The Bear is ready. (@instavire) August 12, 2024

That's what they seem to be doing.

dems are desperate to run the new variation of the Slow Joe basement campaign. Don't let the Ho say anything stupid and hope they can use vote fraud to get her elected. We will see if it works. — Jason Thomas (@JasonTh64559882) August 12, 2024

It sure feels like the 2020 Biden campaign: keep her out of the media as much as possible, save for very structured and scripted events.

This must be Time’s entry in the competition for the privilege to do the one powderpuff interview Harris has so magnanimously agreed to do this month. — Dan Krishock (@dkrishock) August 13, 2024

If she does that interview. Don't hold your breath.

And the propaganda artists are falling all over themselves to write these puff pieces. — Spam Musubi (@SpamMusubi41269) August 13, 2024

It's kinda embarrassing, really.

Yes, you will write glowing things about me — and no, I will not speak to you. https://t.co/LkCHGIsYtZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 13, 2024

On top of being cowardly, she's so entitled.

Dems now will always stay in the basement, and when Republicans suggest the Dem should answer why, the media will increasingly portray it as a “GOP trap.” https://t.co/5CPJBgTIwR — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 13, 2024

And they'll lose their minds when a Republican does things like talk to Elon Musk on X.

Kamala is absolutely terrified https://t.co/AoKneeckJd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2024

She is.

Would she be able t9 get away with such a strategy against anyone but Trump? I highly doubt it https://t.co/8r963oRwEw — George Templeton (Kiss/My Grits) (@rodentpolitics) August 13, 2024

Maybe, maybe not. If Trump wasn't the nominee the Republican candidate (be it DeSantis or Haley or whoever) would be WORSE THAN TRUMP, according to the media. So it's likely she'd try this same strategy against them.

The problem is not that Trump is her opponent, the problem is Kamala is a terrible candidate.

The only reason she's doing as good as she is presently is because the media are propping her up.

There is a reason Kamala dropped out of the 2020 primary without winning a single delegate.



And her campaign is desperate for people not to see it. https://t.co/1V6Oer2vt5 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 12, 2024

This is also why the Democratic Party didn't give voters a say in making her the nominee.

She wouldn't be the nominee. Her campaign knows this.