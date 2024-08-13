Dear Media, Kamala's Just Not That Into You. Harris Denied TIME Mag Interview for Glowing Puff Piece

Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday we told you about TIME Magazine, and their glowing piece about the 'reintroduction' of Kamala Harris. The media are all in on the vibes campaign, and we're willing to bet the list of things they wouldn't do to help Kamala is very, very short.

Kamala knows the media are the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party and any interview would be full of softball questions and favorable edits.

Yet she refuses to give them an interview. Including an interview with TIME for a very favorable piece about her.

Seriously: what is she so afraid of?

That's what they seem to be doing.

It sure feels like the 2020 Biden campaign: keep her out of the media as much as possible, save for very structured and scripted events.

If she does that interview. Don't hold your breath.

It's kinda embarrassing, really.

On top of being cowardly, she's so entitled.

And they'll lose their minds when a Republican does things like talk to Elon Musk on X.

She is.

Maybe, maybe not. If Trump wasn't the nominee the Republican candidate (be it DeSantis or Haley or whoever) would be WORSE THAN TRUMP, according to the media. So it's likely she'd try this same strategy against them.

The problem is not that Trump is her opponent, the problem is Kamala is a terrible candidate.

The only reason she's doing as good as she is presently is because the media are propping her up.

This is also why the Democratic Party didn't give voters a say in making her the nominee.

She wouldn't be the nominee. Her campaign knows this.

