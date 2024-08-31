SHE DID IT, JOE! Housing Prices Up 39 Percent Under Kamala Harris (Spending Even MORE Money Will Fix It!)

Kamala Harris herself has said that bread and beef prices have gone up 50% since she took office, and eggs are up 147% (this writer dropped a half dozen and nearly cried). Now the prices of of homes are up, too.

Home prices up 39% since Kamala Harris became VPhttps://t.co/ovWWxkHppO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2024

You know what'll make this better? Giving people $25,000 for buying a house.

Hahahahahahahaha. Just kidding. That'll make houses more expensive.

More from The Post Millennial:

In an X post on Tuesday, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump noted how the average cost of a new home in the United States has risen by 39 percent since President Joe Biden was inaugurated and Kamala Harris became vice president. This comes as Democratic nominee Harris has vowed to give first-time homebuyers $25,000 to put toward their down payments. Data from the National Association of Realtors revealed that the median sale price of existing homes was $307,300 when Biden took office and has skyrocketed to $426,900, a 39 percent increase.

This is fine. Totally fine.

Don’t worry everyone! When she’s president, she’ll fix it! 🤪 — Cherry 🍒 (@cherrynorrishhi) August 31, 2024

Just gotta elect her first.

And yet she's trying to say she's not part of the problem — JB (@Desertpuma) August 31, 2024

Trying, but failing.

When you tell people that you are going to give them 25k to buy a house, this is what happens.

I said it a couple of weeks ago, and I'm doubling down on it.

She's bad as a candidate. — Donald Swearingen (@Swearin13Donald) August 31, 2024

She's just bad all around.

It’s more than 39% $250,000 starter homes are now $375,000. The overall prices of everything have increased at an unsustainable pace. What’s occurred in 3 years should have taken place over a 15 year span. This administration and if Harris takes over, will be a economic disaster. — Violet Jones D’Ambra (@gmotherjoe) August 31, 2024

And if she gets her way and passes price control legislation, it'll get even worse.

And they were over priced before that! We had to buy our home in 2009 from a foreclosure. We need to make 2 bedroom craftsman home popular and cheep.



Imagine: Whole neighborhoods! With big family's and kids running feral. Bring back sandlot baseball! https://t.co/vV3NKvUWXY — Blue Ridge Bear (@Blue_Ridge_Bear) August 31, 2024

Nothing will be popular and cheap.

Yep.

But she’s gonna fix it and everything else 🙄

Yeah right she’s a liar https://t.co/2xbdz4GR6j — CRG (@chrisgalle) August 31, 2024

She is a liar.

'Better' is very subjective here.