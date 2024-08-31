Elon Musk and Twitter/X Score a Huge Win in Lawsuit Against Media Matters
SHE DID IT, JOE! Housing Prices Up 39 Percent Under Kamala Harris (Spending Even MORE Money Will Fix It!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 31, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Kamala Harris herself has said that bread and beef prices have gone up 50% since she took office, and eggs are up 147% (this writer dropped a half dozen and nearly cried). Now the prices of of homes are up, too.

You know what'll make this better? Giving people $25,000 for buying a house.

Hahahahahahahaha. Just kidding. That'll make houses more expensive.

More from The Post Millennial:

In an X post on Tuesday, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump noted how the average cost of a new home in the United States has risen by 39 percent since President Joe Biden was inaugurated and Kamala Harris became vice president. This comes as Democratic nominee Harris has vowed to give first-time homebuyers $25,000 to put toward their down payments.

Data from the National Association of Realtors revealed that the median sale price of existing homes was $307,300 when Biden took office and has skyrocketed to $426,900, a 39 percent increase. 

This is fine. Totally fine.

Just gotta elect her first.

Trying, but failing.

She's just bad all around.

And if she gets her way and passes price control legislation, it'll get even worse.

Nothing will be popular and cheap.

Yep.

She is a liar.

'Better' is very subjective here.

