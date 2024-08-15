Kamala Harris to Propose $25,000 Down Payment Support for First-Time Homeowners

Friday in North Carolina is going to be crazy. Kamala Harris, who doesn't list any policies on her website, is expected to announce her economic plan. President Joe Biden seems convinced that she's going to stick with Bidenomics, but she's already announced Soviet-style price controls for grocery stores trying to make a quick buck. That will lead to food shortages and bread lines. It's communism — it's doesn't work.

Advertisement

ABC News' Selina Wang has another hint as to what Harris will propose Friday: $25,000 in down payment support for first-time homeowners … with more generous support for first-generation homeowners.

Oh, she's also going to lower rents by "taking on corporate and major landlords." So she's going to tell grocery stores and other businesses what they can charge and landlords what they can collect.

NEW: Harris will propose providing up to $25K in down payment support for 1st time homeowners, with more generous support for 1st generation homeowners, according to campaign official

She'll announce tomorrow in NC, along w/ her plan to ban corporate price-gouging on groceries — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) August 15, 2024

campaign official tells me Harris-Walz administration would provide working families who have paid their rent on time for two years and are buying their first home up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners. — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) August 15, 2024

Harris will also propose a $40 billion fund to help local governments find solutions to the lack of housing supply. It expands on a similar $20 billion fund proposed by the Biden administration. — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) August 15, 2024

More demand-side subsidies to push up prices even higher. We're in serious crackpot territory here. https://t.co/qzbgkwHxgq — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 15, 2024

So we’re just going to pretend 2008 never happened? pic.twitter.com/RnFjVLRsSm — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) August 15, 2024

This is an incredibly stupid plan.



It helps no one.

It ultimately raises housing costs.

It misleads people into buying homes they cannot afford.



Like…did anyone even think this through?!? — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) August 15, 2024

This is the dumbest proposal I have ever fking heard. Nobody is this stupid. — Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) August 15, 2024

So no one will ever be able to buy another house and we'll all be in breadlines in year 2 of her presidency. Got it. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 15, 2024

We don’t have enough homes as it is! This will just drive up home prices even more.



Good lord, Harris is a freaking moron. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 15, 2024

You only THOUGHT you saw bad inflation over the past couple of years. Just wait till she throws all of THIS money into the pot. Oh honey. Nobody will be able to get into any house for under $500K ANYWHERE. — Pam D (@soirchick) August 15, 2024

Advertisement

If five people are bidding on a house, and each of them receives an extra $25,000 to tack on to their offer, four people walk away without a house and one pays a higher price than if you’d given none of them any money. Unserious policy https://t.co/NHKZJWJMaf — David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) August 15, 2024





Is she taking questions tomorrow, because we have a few. Remember, this is the person who broke the tie on the "Inflation Reduction Act," and look how well that's reduced inflation.

She really does want to destroy America. Trump needs to destroy her in the debates.

***