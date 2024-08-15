Nine Meals Away from Anarchy
'Fae/Faer': Kamala Harris' Website Has More Pronouns Than Policy Proposals
ABC News: Tim Walz Has Spread ‘Inaccuracies’ That Went Uncorrected
Even CNN Reports That 'Corporate Greed' Isn’t the Cause of Inflation
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With...
Here’s Another Vague and Frightening ‘First 100 Days’ Promise From Kamala Harris
ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to...
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent...
Victim of Coup Calls Vice President Harris an 'Incredible Partner' at Rally
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX

Kamala Harris to Propose $25,000 Down Payment Support for First-Time Homeowners

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Friday in North Carolina is going to be crazy. Kamala Harris, who doesn't list any policies on her website, is expected to announce her economic plan. President Joe Biden seems convinced that she's going to stick with Bidenomics, but she's already announced Soviet-style price controls for grocery stores trying to make a quick buck. That will lead to food shortages and bread lines. It's communism — it's doesn't work.

Advertisement

ABC News' Selina Wang has another hint as to what Harris will propose Friday: $25,000 in down payment support for first-time homeowners … with more generous support for first-generation homeowners.

Oh, she's also going to lower rents by "taking on corporate and major landlords." So she's going to tell grocery stores and other businesses what they can charge and landlords what they can collect.

Recommended

Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement


Is she taking questions tomorrow, because we have a few. Remember, this is the person who broke the tie on the "Inflation Reduction Act," and look how well that's reduced inflation.

She really does want to destroy America. Trump needs to destroy her in the debates.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
ABC News: Tim Walz Has Spread ‘Inaccuracies’ That Went Uncorrected
Brett T.
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With Baseball Bat
Amy Curtis
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
Amy Curtis
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement