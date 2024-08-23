Kamala OWNS THIS: Guess HOW MUCH Price of Eggs Has Risen Since Biden-Harris Took Office

WaPo Columnist Labels Doug Emhoff -- Guy Who Had an AFFAIR WITH THE...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As a parade of celebrities took to the stage at the DNC this week, not one of them is suffering under the Biden-Harris economy.

They can tout joy and going forward and the freedom of abortion but the reality for everyday Americans is far, far different.

Americans are struggling to buy food and pay rent and make ends meet. Almost 40% of American adults are worried about their income being enough to cover their bills.

Yikes.

What's Kamala's solution?

Price caps, which means no one will have eggs.

It's amazing to run a campaign on 'vibes' and 'joy' without substantive policies.

Nothing at all.

Keep spending more money.

Ouch.

As if the last 3.5 years.

'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)
Amy Curtis
So many of us warned you.

Bingo.

Oh goody.

Because we 'won't go back' to affordable eggs!

That's what's really important! Oprah!

Will the press ask her about this?

Hahahahahahaha. Just joking.

Sad, but true.

