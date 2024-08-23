Kamala OWNS THIS: Guess HOW MUCH Price of Eggs Has Risen Since Biden-Harris Took Office

As a parade of celebrities took to the stage at the DNC this week, not one of them is suffering under the Biden-Harris economy.

They can tout joy and going forward and the freedom of abortion but the reality for everyday Americans is far, far different.

Americans are struggling to buy food and pay rent and make ends meet. Almost 40% of American adults are worried about their income being enough to cover their bills.

BREAKING: The cost of eggs has shot up 147% since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have taken office, according to Producer Price Index data, not seasonally adjusted. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 23, 2024

And they're going to get higher. — 1111up (@Gdogs1111up) August 23, 2024

What's Kamala's solution?

Price caps, which means no one will have eggs.

A gallon of milk is over $6 where I live. Kamala has some nerve saying she will bring down grocery prices once elected president when she’s been in the White House all this time as Americans are struggling. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) August 23, 2024

It's amazing to run a campaign on 'vibes' and 'joy' without substantive policies.

It’s just price gouging guys, we just need price controls, these egg companies are just greedy, it has absolutely nothing to do with inflation pic.twitter.com/GhlMw67w1J — Juicy Jay ⚡️ (@Juicy_Jase) August 23, 2024

Keep spending more money.

Don't worry, she will fix it this when she gets in the office. Oh wait..... — CrxptoPupG (@CrxptoPupG) August 23, 2024

As if the last 3.5 years.

Oh really the cost of food has gone up under this administration?



If only there was a sarcastic derivs / loan trader who tried to tell everyone https://t.co/f349SqxL3u pic.twitter.com/dNp0rUkmzW — Tony Spaghetti 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@Patchymonkey) August 23, 2024

So many of us warned you.

When they say not seasonally adjusted, they mean it will be even worse as production drops in colder months. https://t.co/DhhD7vdgTh — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 23, 2024

Vote for the party currently in power to “fix” the problem on “day 1” https://t.co/EIBL5NPU11 — Hondo - Old School SWAT (@HondoTrades) August 23, 2024

Because we 'won't go back' to affordable eggs!

Yeah but did you see what Oprah said the other night?? https://t.co/dh4X6qBnA7 — Tony Caggiano (@tcageee10) August 23, 2024

Will the press ask her about this?

There’s people voting to continue this mess because of “vibes” https://t.co/niejnWttXu — Coupe (@coupe17_) August 23, 2024

