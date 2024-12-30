What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Meta to Add A.I.-Generated Users to Facebook and...
Thomas Massie Says History Won't Give Us a 'Do Over', Says He's Not Voting for Mike Johnson As Speaker

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier, we told you Donald Trump endorsed Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House, and Johnson was grateful for the endorsement.

X users were more skeptical and less optimistic about the endorsement and Johnson's continued reign as Speaker. The vote is scheduled for Friday.

Thomas Massie is of the Republican representatives who is also skeptical of Johnson's continued leadership, and he points to Paul Ryan as the reason why:

He's not wrong.

Things could be very interesting on Friday.

Always a risk, and Massie knows it:

Now Trump has weighed in, and Johnson accepted that endorsement, so we wonder if Massie will change his mind.

This entire post reads:

Democrats pass legislation after legislation because their leadership keeps every member in lockstep. It’s leadership and control, plain and simple.

The GOP, on the other hand, is two parties within one: one side appeases the establishment, often because they’re being blackmailed or pressured to do so, while the other side fights to deliver for the Americans who voted for them to make real change. Unfortunately, those who are compromised seem to hold the majority, which is why the GOP struggles to find a leader willing to stand up for the people. Without bold, unified leadership, Trump’s agenda—and the will of the American people—remains at risk.

Not wrong.

We hope not.

Either way, it looks like it'll be an interesting week.

