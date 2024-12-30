Thomas Massie Says History Won't Give Us a 'Do Over', Says He's Not Voting for Mike Johnson As Speaker

Earlier, we told you Donald Trump endorsed Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House, and Johnson was grateful for the endorsement.

X users were more skeptical and less optimistic about the endorsement and Johnson's continued reign as Speaker. The vote is scheduled for Friday.

Advertisement

Thomas Massie is of the Republican representatives who is also skeptical of Johnson's continued leadership, and he points to Paul Ryan as the reason why:

On January 3rd, 2017 Paul Ryan was elected Speaker by every Republican except me. Ryan went on to offer a fake repeal of ObamaCare, increased spending, backed the deep state, and didn’t fund a wall. Two years later we lost the majority and democrats made a living hell for Trump. pic.twitter.com/IMHiPGv8Tr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

He's not wrong.

Mike Johnson is the next Paul Ryan.



On January 3rd, 2025, I won’t be voting for Mike Johnson.



I hope my colleague will join me because history will not give America another “do-over.” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

Things could be very interesting on Friday.

I have great respect for you but I don’t get your logic here. If you or one of your colleagues would step up to run against him this might make sense. So explain how this moves any good agenda along.



What’s the alternative? Another 16 rounds of hot potato? A Democrat Speaker… — Electra Anderson (@Electra_at_75) December 30, 2024

Always a risk, and Massie knows it:

I believe the politics are such that no one else will run for Speaker until two conditions are met:



1. Mike Johnson concedes that he can’t be Speaker.



2. Trump weighs in.



To step up before then, or to nominate someone before then, is to doom that candidacy. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

Now Trump has weighed in, and Johnson accepted that endorsement, so we wonder if Massie will change his mind.

Like Ryan, I have little faith that Johnson will deliver for Trump or the American people. His inconsistent leadership is part of the reason we’re in this mess. Look at the other side of the aisle—Democrats pass legislation after legislation because their leadership keeps every… — Gianni POV (@giannipov) December 30, 2024

This entire post reads:

Democrats pass legislation after legislation because their leadership keeps every member in lockstep. It’s leadership and control, plain and simple. The GOP, on the other hand, is two parties within one: one side appeases the establishment, often because they’re being blackmailed or pressured to do so, while the other side fights to deliver for the Americans who voted for them to make real change. Unfortunately, those who are compromised seem to hold the majority, which is why the GOP struggles to find a leader willing to stand up for the people. Without bold, unified leadership, Trump’s agenda—and the will of the American people—remains at risk.

Advertisement

Not wrong.

Hate to tell you my friend, but we’re going to lose the majority again. The new Congress hasn’t even started and it’s already obvious. https://t.co/DMtm2J0A4P — The Texan (@PoliTexan) December 30, 2024

We hope not.

Either way, it looks like it'll be an interesting week.