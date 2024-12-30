'He Will Do the Right Thing': Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House

Following a contentious battle over the last CR spending bill, some Republicans are unhappy with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Questions have been swirling as to whether or not he'll remain speaker when the new Congress and president take over in January.

Today, Donald Trump endorsed Mike Johnson as Speaker:

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the speaker’s race: pic.twitter.com/bQNXiuT7E6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 30, 2024

X users are divided on the endorsement:

Regardless of this endorsement, congress must vote for a better speaker. Johnson doesn't care about us! — End The TDS Lunacy 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) December 30, 2024

Others felt the same, too.

We've all watched Mike Johnson do the wrong thing over and over again, because he is terrified of a government shutdown. I don't care that he's "a good, hard working, religious man."



So was Jimmy Carter.



Though I happily voted for him, I'm going to disagree with Trump...again. — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) December 30, 2024

Lots of people are disagreeing with Trump on this.

I support @RepThomasMassie for Speaker!

Johnson is spineless, supports ridiculous money for Ukraine, and has continued to enslave us with debt. No thanks. Trump thinks he can control him. I’d rather have someone grounded on American principles that can’t be controlled. — Jason W Hoyt (@JasonWHoyt) December 30, 2024

There needs to be a debate about it.

I kinda get it but at the same time, Mike Johnson is weakness personified. https://t.co/a143Ai8evZ — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 30, 2024

For his part, Mike Johnson welcomed the endorsement:

Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always.



Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America.



The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ljGrB08dRh — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 30, 2024

Biden just approved a billion-plus in funding for Ukraine again today, so let's see.

I hope you prove everyone wrong. Genuinely. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2024

So do we.

No one should have confidence in Speaker Johnson to properly lead the Congress and fulfill MAGA policies.



Johnson has been a complete disappointment.



He’s constantly caved to Biden and the Democrats.



I get that Trump maybe had no other option.



The GOP majority is slim. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2024

This is true.

Figure it out with GOP congress. Don’t walk across the hall to Hakeem Jeffries on bills where we only need simple majority. Use your position to demand the right is united. We have the trifecta. Take advantage of that. — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) December 30, 2024

Yes.

Well,I don't have anything to say,but I hope you prove us wrong by not being RINO https://t.co/qJavmid8AR — Catherine Kheya (@ridwan_sia27096) December 30, 2024

Seems to be the prevailing sentiment.

Nah—You are a weak leader & a RINO



You sold out Republicans and should NOT be Speaker



You gave Democrats everything they wanted at least 3 different times



Real Republicans should vote against RINO Mike! https://t.co/boITNCIivz — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) December 30, 2024

There might be a fight on their hands.

And Johnson replies -- with thanks



Election is Friday https://t.co/M5p4Z26WNH — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 30, 2024

We'll see what happens.