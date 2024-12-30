Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death...
'The Unmitigated Gall': Biden Lectures About Decency After Death of Jimmy Carter
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Jus...
Jonathan Turley Does a Self-Awareness Check on Biden After Saying We Should Be...
Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters...
Just WOW! Add THIS to the Multitude of Reasons Jen Psaki and the...
Talking Point Calling Americans Lazy UNLESS They Work 80 Hours a Week NUKED...
VIP
CBS Reporter Lets Journo Colleagues Know 2024's Most Under-Reported Story (They Already Kn...
Biting Babies Not Included: The Hill Wants Us to Remember Biden's Five Greatest...
Church of Sweden Set to Close SEVEN Churches for Climate Change
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025
Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for...
Neo-Confusion: Republican Chris Sununu Says Trump Has Not Permanently Transformed the GOP

'He Will Do the Right Thing': Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Following a contentious battle over the last CR spending bill, some Republicans are unhappy with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Questions have been swirling as to whether or not he'll remain speaker when the new Congress and president take over in January.

Advertisement

Today, Donald Trump endorsed Mike Johnson as Speaker:

X users are divided on the endorsement:

Others felt the same, too.

Lots of people are disagreeing with Trump on this.

There needs to be a debate about it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

For his part, Mike Johnson welcomed the endorsement:

Biden just approved a billion-plus in funding for Ukraine again today, so let's see.

So do we.

This is true.

Advertisement

Yes.

Seems to be the prevailing sentiment.

There might be a fight on their hands.

We'll see what happens.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENDORSEMENT HOUSE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW
Sam J.
Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death of Guy You Never Heard Of
Sam J.
Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters Are DONE Putting UP With Her BS
Sam J.
Just WOW! Add THIS to the Multitude of Reasons Jen Psaki and the Biden Admin as a Whole Are a DISGRACE
Sam J.
'The Unmitigated Gall': Biden Lectures About Decency After Death of Jimmy Carter
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement