EFF Leader Amused a Bunch of Older Men Met in DC to 'Gossip' About Him

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump had a special surprise for the president of South Africa and his delegation at the White House Wednesday afternoon. Trump dimmed the lights and showed a video compilation of the leader of South Africa's Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters Party calling for the killing of white farmers.

As our own Doug Powers reported, the media immediately tried to put out the fire by calling Trump's video "unfounded," "unsubstantiated," "baseless," "false," and "misleading," for starters. CNN tried to put the EFF's rally song, "Kill the Boer," into historical context and could see how those who lack context might take it literally and weaponize it.

The co-founder and president of the EFF, Julius Sello Malema, took to X soon after to claim that a group of older men had gathered in Washington, D.C., to "gossip" about him.

A group of older men meet in Washington to gossip about me. No significant amount of intelligence evidence has been produced about white genocide. We will not agree to compromise our political principles on land expropriation without compensation for political expediency. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 21, 2025

To get some "historical context," here are some videos that were posted soon after white South African refugees landed in the United States, much to the chagrin of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, calling their arrival part of Trump's "sick local apartheid policy."

"We've not called for the killing of white people … at least not for now."

He's called people who cite the "Kill the Boers" chant "crybabies," and now they've gathered in Washington to "gossip" about him.

There are plenty of South African followers of Malema who refer to him in the comments as "my president," just as the losers throughout the first Trump term referred to Hillary Clinton as "my president."

Maybe if you want to tamp down gossip about white genocide, you could start by stop talking and singing about white genocide.

