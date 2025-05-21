OOPS! More Receipts Show It Wasn't Only JOE Biden Whom Jake Tapper Covered...
WATCH: President Trump SHAMES Our Silent Media, Makes South African President Watch Video of Genocide

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump just gave a masterclass in how to shame the media into covering a story.

Today, he hosted South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the White House. During the meeting, President Trump had the lights dimmed and he showed President Ramaphosa a video of the genocide taking place in his country. The genocide our media ignores, because they're mad Trump brought Afrikaner asylum seekers to America (legally).

WATCH:

Just incredible.

Trump called out our shameful media, too:

The entire post reads:

'The people who are getting killed in large numbers ... their heads chopped off, dying violently ... I will say this: if the news wasn't fake, [they'd] be covering it. The fake news in this country doesn't want to talk about it - but now they have to.'

WTF: Loudoun Schools Punish Boys FILMED by a GIRL in Their Locker Room Because She's 'Trans' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
This writer would be embarrassed to be a media member in the room.

And media know this:

Quick, get that reporter some aloe for those burns.

He sure did.

Absolutely epic.

He literally showed a video, but call it 'false,' New York Times.

They're despicable.

They're already trying to spin this as a bad thing.

It makes commies and 'decolonization' look really bad.

It's really glorious to watch.

Well played, indeed.

