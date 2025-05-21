WATCH: President Trump SHAMES Our Silent Media, Makes South African President Watch Video of Genocide

President Trump just gave a masterclass in how to shame the media into covering a story.

Today, he hosted South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the White House. During the meeting, President Trump had the lights dimmed and he showed President Ramaphosa a video of the genocide taking place in his country. The genocide our media ignores, because they're mad Trump brought Afrikaner asylum seekers to America (legally).

WATCH:

🚨 OMG!! Trump just dimmed the lights in the Oval Office and played, FOR the president of South Africa, the BRUTAL videos of South Africa's leaders calling for the K*LLING of white South African farmers.



He goes on to show the "burial sites" of white farmers... "those cars are… pic.twitter.com/rWn9p7Aujc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2025

Just incredible.

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP BRINGS RECEIPTS ON WHITE SOUTH AFRICAN GENOCIDE: "Look - death. Death. Death. Horrible death. Death." RIGHT in front of their president.



"White South African couples say they were attacked..."



"Look, burial sites all over the place. These are all white… pic.twitter.com/m4RSgyg7Fv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2025

Trump called out our shameful media, too:

🚨 TRUMP, SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AFRICA: "You do allow them to take land... then when they take the land, they kill the white farmer! And when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them!"



"The people who are getting killed in large numbers... their… pic.twitter.com/aNC5XWpLQh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2025

The entire post reads:

'The people who are getting killed in large numbers ... their heads chopped off, dying violently ... I will say this: if the news wasn't fake, [they'd] be covering it. The fake news in this country doesn't want to talk about it - but now they have to.'

This writer would be embarrassed to be a media member in the room.

And media know this:

🚨 HOLY SHLIT: A reporter RUDELY interrupted President Trump's meeting on the genoc*de of white South Africans... Trump FUMES.



This happened directly after Trump played the videos of the white genoc*de over in S. Africa.



NBC: "The Pentagon announced it would be accepting a… pic.twitter.com/acYejaW4or — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2025

Quick, get that reporter some aloe for those burns.

And he shut down that NBC reporter instantly. What a buffoon the reporter is for trying to deflect from the moment by talking about the Qatar jet??😂🤡 — Cheryl Kay 🇺🇸 (@TXkittenchop) May 21, 2025

He sure did.

Epic. Called him out right to his face. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 21, 2025

Absolutely epic.

As per usual, NY Times providing cover for nations committing genocide. pic.twitter.com/IaJQOJU03g — Luke (@lukelivingood) May 21, 2025

He literally showed a video, but call it 'false,' New York Times.

They're despicable.

Waiting for the Democrats to call Trump a racist for embarrassing the black president of South Africa. — Two Weeks LOL (@TwoWeeksLOL) May 21, 2025

They're already trying to spin this as a bad thing.

One of the reasons the usual suspects *really* don't like Africa being talked about is because it is the one place where the Communists unequivocally won during the Cold War.



Putting light on their governmental conduct puts elephantine holes into the "decolonization" rhetoric. https://t.co/NH6LA8XmYn — The General Staff (@Thegenrlstaff) May 21, 2025

It makes commies and 'decolonization' look really bad.

This is exactly what I voted. A President with a spine who isn’t afraid to call out anyone, even a world leader, to their face. https://t.co/dQQ765yveO — Pie (@seshore22) May 21, 2025

It's really glorious to watch.

Well played, indeed.

