THERE It Is! Media Got a Talking Point Memo After Trump Shamed Them With Video About S. African Genocide

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on May 21, 2025
As we told you earlier, President Trump invited some in the White House media to join his meeting with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. For this meeting, however, Trump had a twist in store for everybody, including the press.

It quickly became clear why Trump also invited the media:

"I will say this: if the news wasn't fake, [they'd] be covering it. The fake news in this country doesn't want to talk about it - but now they have to."

Well, the usual suspects in the media are covering it, except they're doing something predictable we've gotten used to these past few years. 

Here's ABC News' offering:

"Unfounded claims" sounds familiar. Didn't the media say that about stories of Hunter Biden's laptop or that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan? 

It is! And ABC isn't alone. Can you tell a memo went out?

Here's CNN doing the same thing:

NBC News went with "baseless claims":

The New York Times? Yep, they got the memo too:

Fortunately these outlets have ZERO credibility left and we all know what their "fact checks" usually mean.

Yeah, we can't help but notice these outlets don't seem to eager to send reporters to South Africa to do honest investigative stories about what's really going on.

The MSM can always be counted on to use claims from Dems to "debunk" something Trump or a Republican says. The above "news" stories sound no different than this unhinged Democrat who also loves criminal illegal alien gang members, like this clown:

The corporate media spin is indistinguishable from the Democrats' preferred narrative. 

"Unfounded" they say:

Hey media, the "misinformation" call is coming from inside your own house.

But remember, we're now only at "step one" with this evolving story:

It'll happen... just wait for it.

