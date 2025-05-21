THERE It Is! Media Got a Talking Point Memo After Trump Shamed Them With Video About S. African Genocide

As we told you earlier, President Trump invited some in the White House media to join his meeting with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. For this meeting, however, Trump had a twist in store for everybody, including the press.

Advertisement

President @realDonaldTrump brought a TV into the Oval Office to show the President of South Africa a video of his own government calling for the killing of white farmers pic.twitter.com/1N978sGNm5 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 21, 2025

It quickly became clear why Trump also invited the media:

🚨 TRUMP, SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AFRICA: "You do allow them to take land... then when they take the land, they kill the white farmer! And when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them!"



"The people who are getting killed in large numbers... their… pic.twitter.com/aNC5XWpLQh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2025

"I will say this: if the news wasn't fake, [they'd] be covering it. The fake news in this country doesn't want to talk about it - but now they have to."

Well, the usual suspects in the media are covering it, except they're doing something predictable we've gotten used to these past few years.

Here's ABC News' offering:

President Trump and South African President Ramaphosa engaged in a back-and-forth at the White House over Trump's unfounded claims of "genocide" against white South African farmers.https://t.co/O0FMcNBDAG — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2025

"Unfounded claims" sounds familiar. Didn't the media say that about stories of Hunter Biden's laptop or that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan?

The ratio on this is going to be biblical. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 21, 2025

It is! And ABC isn't alone. Can you tell a memo went out?

Here's CNN doing the same thing:

CNN is already running cover for South Africa.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/FcBFmEsQKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

NBC News went with "baseless claims":

BREAKING: In tense meeting with South African President Ramaphosa, President Trump plays videos promoting baseless claims of "white genocide" in the country. https://t.co/LQU3PgKCG9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 21, 2025

The New York Times? Yep, they got the memo too:

As per usual, NY Times providing cover for nations committing genocide. pic.twitter.com/IaJQOJU03g — Luke (@lukelivingood) May 21, 2025

Fortunately these outlets have ZERO credibility left and we all know what their "fact checks" usually mean.

“Unfounded”…you mean like the unfounded claims Biden’s brain was oatmeal? What possible reason does anyone have to take you guys seriously anymore? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 21, 2025

Dear @CNN @NBCNews @ABC @CBSNews if you believe the genocide in South Africa is “unfounded” or “unsubstantiated” go there and report on it, prove it to us, instead of just saying it. That’s what REAL journalists would do. — 🇺🇸 Blue Line Vet 🇺🇸 (@desolate_defend) May 21, 2025

Yeah, we can't help but notice these outlets don't seem to eager to send reporters to South Africa to do honest investigative stories about what's really going on.

The MSM can always be counted on to use claims from Dems to "debunk" something Trump or a Republican says. The above "news" stories sound no different than this unhinged Democrat who also loves criminal illegal alien gang members, like this clown:

Trump spewed a gusher of lies in his meeting w/ the South African president.



As I told Rubio, they’re promoting FAKE claims of genocide to justify admitting white South African “refugees” while ignoring REAL crises & shutting out REAL refugees. Global apartheid policy in action. pic.twitter.com/Qg6Sdkb6Tn — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 21, 2025

Advertisement

The corporate media spin is indistinguishable from the Democrats' preferred narrative.

"Unfounded" they say:

“False claims” - NYT



“Unfounded” - ABC



“Debunked conspiracy theory” - CNN



“False claims” - Forbes



All the media does is lie. Pure trash. pic.twitter.com/uPAUT1gwQZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

Hey media, the "misinformation" call is coming from inside your own house.

But remember, we're now only at "step one" with this evolving story:

This is how this plays out in the media, btw:



1. This isn’t happening!

2. Okay, it’s happening but not that often.

3. Okay, it’s happening a lot.

4. Yeah, it’s happening and it’s a good thing.



We’re at Step 1 today.



Watch it unfold. https://t.co/wZA0j0PqmV — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 21, 2025

It'll happen... just wait for it.