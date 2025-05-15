Politico: Some Dem Senators Now Believe Biden Suffered Cognitive Decline
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes...
VIP
When It Comes to Minimum Wage Hikes, Voters Know Their Own Class Interests
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become...
SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes
Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control...
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected P...
Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE...
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and...
Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters...

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Insists There’s No Incriminating Video From ICE Detention Center

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

When DHS posted security and bodycam video of Democrats, including two congresswomen, storming the gates of an ICE detention facility and interfering with the ICE agents, Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras J. Baraka, who was arrested during the incident, posted, "There has to be something incredibly wrong with lying on Mothers day." Like Rep. Bonnie Coleman, who's also captured on video, he maintained that the video was "manufactured."

Advertisement

"If anything, we were pushed and shoved!" Yes, they're the victims, claiming they were just there to request a tour and provide congressional oversight. What they really were doing was interfering with the processing of a busload of illegal alien criminals.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference Thursday, and too is also going with the story that there's "no evidence" of the House Democrats doing anything wrong, despite the video.

The post continues:

… [House Democrats] were the ones who were subjected to overly aggressive behavior by people who are weaponizing the authority of the federal government as part of some effort to intimidate House Democrats."

🤡🤡🤡

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Give it up. The congresswomen should be thankful they're not behind bars right now. We've all seen the video.

The one in red assaulting ICE agents with her prodigious gut was Rep. LaMonica McIver.

As we've reported, Jeffries has previously threatened that there will be retaliation if they dare cross that "red line" and arrest the congresswomen, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Instagram to say there'd be "a problem" if anyone laid a finger on them.

People, it's on video.

***

Tags: EVIDENCE HAKEEM JEFFRIES ICE VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)
Aaron Walker
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program
Amy Curtis
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins' of Forebears
Amy Curtis
Politico: Some Dem Senators Now Believe Biden Suffered Cognitive Decline
Brett T.
Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It) Aaron Walker
Advertisement