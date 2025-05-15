Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Insists There’s No Incriminating Video From ICE Detention Center

When DHS posted security and bodycam video of Democrats, including two congresswomen, storming the gates of an ICE detention facility and interfering with the ICE agents, Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras J. Baraka, who was arrested during the incident, posted, "There has to be something incredibly wrong with lying on Mothers day." Like Rep. Bonnie Coleman, who's also captured on video, he maintained that the video was "manufactured."

"If anything, we were pushed and shoved!" Yes, they're the victims, claiming they were just there to request a tour and provide congressional oversight. What they really were doing was interfering with the processing of a busload of illegal alien criminals.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference Thursday, and too is also going with the story that there's "no evidence" of the House Democrats doing anything wrong, despite the video.

Hakeem Jeffries: "There's no evidence" House Democrats at the New Jersey ICE facility did "anything wrong."



Apparently it was the fault of the ICE officers who were "overly aggressive."



"No videos have been produced suggesting that they've engaged in any inappropriate activity… pic.twitter.com/AqeaLvnxOs — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 15, 2025

The post continues:

… [House Democrats] were the ones who were subjected to overly aggressive behavior by people who are weaponizing the authority of the federal government as part of some effort to intimidate House Democrats." 🤡🤡🤡

Give it up. The congresswomen should be thankful they're not behind bars right now. We've all seen the video.

The one in red assaulting ICE agents with her prodigious gut was Rep. LaMonica McIver.

As we've reported, Jeffries has previously threatened that there will be retaliation if they dare cross that "red line" and arrest the congresswomen, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Instagram to say there'd be "a problem" if anyone laid a finger on them.

People, it's on video.

