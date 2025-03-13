Rep. Nancy Mace Considers Transgenderism 'Masked Misogyny'

Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Nancy Mace has agreed to be the bad guy and not bend to the whims of transgender activists. When Rep. Tim "Sarah" McBride joined Congress, Mace introduced a resolution to keep biological males out of women's bathrooms in the Capitol. She received death threats for her trouble, but she also managed to own a whiny Adam Kinzinger, assuring him, "Even though you don’t have balls anymore, you can still use the men’s room."

Mace also had Rep. Gerry Connolly clutching his pearls at her use of the T-word (tranny), who said it three more times just to be clear.

On Thursday, Mace posted that transgenderism is simply an attempt to erase women.

Erasing women … what's the latest term to replace "woman" … inseminated person?

Don't you mean "egg producers"?

This comes the same day as McBride is at the microphone whining about how the Republican obsession with the culture war is weird and bizarre. That's the guy in a dress saying that.

***

Tags: NANCY MACE TRANSGENDER WOMEN SARAH MCBRIDE

