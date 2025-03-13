Rep. Nancy Mace Considers Transgenderism 'Masked Misogyny'

Rep. Nancy Mace has agreed to be the bad guy and not bend to the whims of transgender activists. When Rep. Tim "Sarah" McBride joined Congress, Mace introduced a resolution to keep biological males out of women's bathrooms in the Capitol. She received death threats for her trouble, but she also managed to own a whiny Adam Kinzinger, assuring him, "Even though you don’t have balls anymore, you can still use the men’s room."

Advertisement

Mace also had Rep. Gerry Connolly clutching his pearls at her use of the T-word (tranny), who said it three more times just to be clear.

On Thursday, Mace posted that transgenderism is simply an attempt to erase women.

I’ll say the quiet part out loud so you don’t have to:



Tr*nsgenderism is masked misogyny.



It’s all about erasing women. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 13, 2025

Erasing women … what's the latest term to replace "woman" … inseminated person?

That's what it's always been about - misogyny. It absolutely floors me that so many so called "feminists" embraced it so quickly and firmly. It boggles that mind. — SassyTok (@sassafras0910) March 13, 2025

They told us ‘feminism’ was about empowering women. Now, they say men can be women, take their spaces, their sports, and their identity. If that’s not misogyny, what is? — SovereignStack (@sovereignstack_) March 13, 2025

The Left tries to say that men make better women than women. It isn't true and it is a disgrace to even think. — Aaron Johnson (@johnson_aaronr) March 13, 2025

It is misogynistic and homophobic. — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) March 13, 2025

Analyzing just the results sociologically, it is hard to argue against this point. — Deepstatewarhawkfinder (@ryanethomas10) March 13, 2025

Fucking finally someone translated it. — David Johnson (@Resilient321) March 13, 2025

I've been saying this for so long! Literally trying to cancel out women!!!!! — Devyn Struebing (@DevynStruebing) March 13, 2025

Don't you mean "egg producers"?

I’ve been saying it for a long time. This is the most sexist, anti woman movement in history. And it’s completely stunning that so many women are supporting this erasure. As a father of young women this is extremely troubling. — Unapologetically American 🇺🇸 (@TopDoc4Justice) March 13, 2025

Covert abuse. — Brandy Lee (@120proofBrandy) March 13, 2025

This comes the same day as McBride is at the microphone whining about how the Republican obsession with the culture war is weird and bizarre. That's the guy in a dress saying that.

***