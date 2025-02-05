STRAIGHT FIRE: Watch Nancy Mace Light Up Gerry Connolly With ‘The T-Word’

The Circus and the Tidal Wave: WILDCARD WEDNESDAY
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on February 05, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

The House Oversight Committee met on Wednesday for a hearing on "rightsizing the government." Rep. Nancy Mace was on fire, but she had Rep. Gerry Connolly clutching his pearls at her use of the T-word (tranny). Mace replied by saying it three more times. 

Here's the exchange from Steven Crowder:

"You want penises in women's bathrooms, and I'm not going to have it."

True, and Mace isn't playing the game.

Why is he in a mask anyway?

"Tranny" would 100 percent have you suspended from Twitter 1.0. 

Here's a longer, seven-minute cut, including Mace's listing of some of the dumbest expenditures from USAID and asking if each one advanced America's interest. Watch the whole thing:

There's no defending the USAID spending on these programs, but Connolly's biggest program is with a supposed LBGTQ slur. 

***

Tags: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE NANCY MACE TRANSGENDER USAID

