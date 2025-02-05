STRAIGHT FIRE: Watch Nancy Mace Light Up Gerry Connolly With ‘The T-Word’

The House Oversight Committee met on Wednesday for a hearing on "rightsizing the government." Rep. Nancy Mace was on fire, but she had Rep. Gerry Connolly clutching his pearls at her use of the T-word (tranny). Mace replied by saying it three more times.

Here's the exchange from Steven Crowder:

"You want penises in women's bathrooms, and I'm not going to have it."

🔥🔥🔥 — Brad White (@White919376Brad) February 5, 2025

We've let the Democrats play this "I'm offended" game to dictate the narrative too long. — Daniel Pendergast (@tenndergast) February 5, 2025

True, and Mace isn't playing the game.

The hero we need but not the hero we deserve — Jo Ho (@nightfurious86) February 5, 2025

😂 The triggering of the kid in the mask is next level. — B. Nakee (@B_Nakee) February 5, 2025

Why is he in a mask anyway?

Hilarious! The reaction by the guy behind & to the right of the guy talking is funny too. He can't believe his ears. — Conservative Boomer (@NZeeme2) February 5, 2025

The Democrats really have zero clue what time it is...



They are years behind where the culture has gone...



They still think they can shame people out of telling the truth...



They can't, those days are long gone... — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) February 5, 2025

"Tranny" would 100 percent have you suspended from Twitter 1.0.

Can we send the Democrats teddy bears to help them deal with their hurt feelings. — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) February 5, 2025

Here's a longer, seven-minute cut, including Mace's listing of some of the dumbest expenditures from USAID and asking if each one advanced America's interest. Watch the whole thing:

Following @RepNancyMace questioning, Rep. @GerryConnolly (D-VA) says he took offense to a word she used.



Mace: "Tranny, tranny, tranny. I don't really care. You want penises in women's bathrooms and I'm not going to have it. No thank you. It's disgusting." pic.twitter.com/0IjibnU43u — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2025

Connolly looks near death. He should look into that. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 5, 2025

Say what you will about ol Nancy but you gotta give her props for bringing back the T-word from the Forbidden Zone https://t.co/tnf38QrKd8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 5, 2025

But if you say it here, your tweet is immediately censored.



I’m not sure how C-SPAN got away with it. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) February 5, 2025

My last X account was banned for saying it. — MenAreSpeaking (@MenAreGhosting) February 5, 2025

Nancy has bigger balls than any leftist man in Congress. Go girl! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) February 5, 2025

“No position or no clue?” Hahaha 😆 these people are just plain ridiculous — KazooRover (@KazooRover) February 5, 2025

💯😂 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 5, 2025

There's no defending the USAID spending on these programs, but Connolly's biggest program is with a supposed LBGTQ slur.

