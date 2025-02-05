STRAIGHT FIRE: Watch Nancy Mace Light Up Gerry Connolly With ‘The T-Word’

The House Oversight Committee met on Wednesday for a hearing on "rightsizing the government." Rep. Nancy Mace was on fire, but she had Rep. Gerry Connolly clutching his pearls at her use of the T-word (tranny). Mace replied by saying it three more times.
Here's the exchange from Steven Crowder:
.@NancyMace showing absolutely unprecedented levels of ngaf. pic.twitter.com/G0wkuhY3tM— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 5, 2025
"You want penises in women's bathrooms, and I'm not going to have it."
🔥🔥🔥— Brad White (@White919376Brad) February 5, 2025
We've let the Democrats play this "I'm offended" game to dictate the narrative too long.— Daniel Pendergast (@tenndergast) February 5, 2025
True, and Mace isn't playing the game.
The hero we need but not the hero we deserve— Jo Ho (@nightfurious86) February 5, 2025
😂 The triggering of the kid in the mask is next level.— B. Nakee (@B_Nakee) February 5, 2025
Why is he in a mask anyway?
Hilarious! The reaction by the guy behind & to the right of the guy talking is funny too. He can't believe his ears.— Conservative Boomer (@NZeeme2) February 5, 2025
The Democrats really have zero clue what time it is...— Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) February 5, 2025
They are years behind where the culture has gone...
They still think they can shame people out of telling the truth...
They can't, those days are long gone...
"Tranny" would 100 percent have you suspended from Twitter 1.0.
Can we send the Democrats teddy bears to help them deal with their hurt feelings.— PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) February 5, 2025
BASED— I'mjustanobody (@ejmkot777) February 5, 2025
Here's a longer, seven-minute cut, including Mace's listing of some of the dumbest expenditures from USAID and asking if each one advanced America's interest. Watch the whole thing:
Recommended
Following @RepNancyMace questioning, Rep. @GerryConnolly (D-VA) says he took offense to a word she used.— CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2025
Mace: "Tranny, tranny, tranny. I don't really care. You want penises in women's bathrooms and I'm not going to have it. No thank you. It's disgusting." pic.twitter.com/0IjibnU43u
Connolly looks near death. He should look into that.— JWF (@JammieWF) February 5, 2025
Say what you will about ol Nancy but you gotta give her props for bringing back the T-word from the Forbidden Zone https://t.co/tnf38QrKd8— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 5, 2025
But if you say it here, your tweet is immediately censored.— PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) February 5, 2025
I’m not sure how C-SPAN got away with it.
My last X account was banned for saying it.— MenAreSpeaking (@MenAreGhosting) February 5, 2025
Nancy has bigger balls than any leftist man in Congress. Go girl!— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) February 5, 2025
“No position or no clue?” Hahaha 😆 these people are just plain ridiculous— KazooRover (@KazooRover) February 5, 2025
💯😂— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 5, 2025
There's no defending the USAID spending on these programs, but Connolly's biggest program is with a supposed LBGTQ slur.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member