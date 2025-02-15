School Official Goes on Rant About 250 Years of Mediocre White Men

The cat's out of the bag. For the last 250 years, people have been hiring "mediocre white men," according to Sah Hershey, a school board member at Wake County Public Schools.

This editor has heard a lot about mediocre white men in recent months. Back in December of 2023, Marc Lamont Hill was stunned watching "a bunch of mediocre White men" dismissing "the intellectual abilities and professional competence of an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman" — in other words, Christopher Rufo uncovering rampant serial plagiarism by former Harvard president Claudine Gay. In March of 2024, former CNN host Don Lemon interviewed mediocre white man Elon Musk.

Earlier this month, Rep. Jasmine Crockett said she was "tired of the white tears" from the "mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people who historically have had to work so, so much harder." And earlier this week, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said that black excellence scares President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and Musk because it reminds them of their own mediocrity.

Elon Musk, of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, is their idea of a mediocre white man.

Here's Hershey blowing the lid of 250 years of mediocre white men being hired because they're white:

Meet Sam Hershey, board member at @WCPSS in NC. He went on a racist rant and said "for 250 years, it has been mediocre White men who have been hired based on their skin color."



He also claims that people who use the term "DEI hire" are just saying the "N-word" and are racist.… pic.twitter.com/WQLeopjEob — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2025

So Hershey is admitting that is how he achieved his position and not through hard work and education. Gotcha. — pepper jack (@mmullins001) February 14, 2025

It's the same as calling them the N-word.

What I’m hearing is:



I refuse to follow the EOs & my district will not be getting any more Federal money.@DOGE @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump — Elyn (@ElynKuznetsova) February 14, 2025

Unreal how these people get into positions of power. — Mr_Fireside (@Mr_Fireside) February 15, 2025

He's just another mediocre white man who was put on the board because of his skin color.

He is in for a rude awakening — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

Uh oh.

I would think he could petition to give his own job to someone who deserves it if he feels that strongly about it. — Achilleus (@Achille_III) February 15, 2025

He’s speaking about himself. It’s oxymoronic. — Imulus (@RedlerMaur66218) February 15, 2025

Well, I guess it’s time for him to resign then. He can give his position to someone else, since he is a mediocre white man by his own logic. — ℳ𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓁𝓎𝓃 𝒞. 𝓅ℯ𝓇𝒻𝒾𝒸𝒾ℴ (@MPerficio) February 14, 2025

He seems like a mediocre white man. — Godzillagirl (@Godzillagirl10) February 15, 2025

He's taking up a seat that could be held by a more qualified black woman.

If he believes what he is saying - then this “mediocre white man” needs to resign and be replaced with a dei hire to prove his point. — Elizabeth Speaks (@Elizabe45314738) February 14, 2025

He is the reason why we spend the most on education and our students rank last in academic achievement — Slowpoke Rodriguez (@Slowpoke2025) February 15, 2025

How about we show him how he shouldn’t have a job because he is white. I say no one hire him and let’s get him out of position. — ZeroDEIUSA (@zeroDEIUSA) February 14, 2025

He shouldn't be employable under his rules.

