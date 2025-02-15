Rantin’ Raskin: Democrat Breathlessly Claims Musk and DOGE Are Cover for Trump Fraud...
Hogg at the Trough: Dem’s Vice Chair Reportedly Using New Position to Gorge...
VIP
Admiral Apologizes to All of Europe for the Embarrassment That Is JD Vance
Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Pr...
New York Times Correspondent Calls AP As ‘Straight As They Come’
VIP
Allie Beth Stuckey Weighs in on How to Respond to the Announcement of...
He Had a Pen and Phone: Enjoy This Flashback of Obama Saying He...
EGGS! As Egg Prices Reach an All-Time High, the Left Finds Creative Ways...
Fired NIH Employee Posts Photo of Her Cleared-Out Office, to Much Celebrating
Actress Sophia Bush Is Now a Vaccine Expert Who Claims Trump's COVID Vaccine...
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on...
VIP
Flee Speech: Because Nothing Says "Democratic" Like Throwing Tantrums When You Lose
Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter...

School Official Goes on Rant About 250 Years of Mediocre White Men

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitter

The cat's out of the bag. For the last 250 years, people have been hiring "mediocre white men," according to Sah Hershey, a school board member at Wake County Public Schools.

Advertisement

This editor has heard a lot about mediocre white men in recent months. Back in December of 2023, Marc Lamont Hill was stunned watching "a bunch of mediocre White men" dismissing "the intellectual abilities and professional competence of an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman" — in other words, Christopher Rufo uncovering rampant serial plagiarism by former Harvard president Claudine Gay. In March of 2024, former CNN host Don Lemon interviewed mediocre white man Elon Musk.

Earlier this month, Rep. Jasmine Crockett said she was "tired of the white tears" from the "mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people who historically have had to work so, so much harder." And earlier this week, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said that black excellence scares President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and Musk because it reminds them of their own mediocrity.

Elon Musk, of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, is their idea of a mediocre white man.

Here's Hershey blowing the lid of 250 years of mediocre white men being hired because they're white:

Recommended

Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's the same as calling them the N-word.

He's just another mediocre white man who was put on the board because of his skin color.

Uh oh.

Advertisement

He's taking up a seat that could be held by a more qualified black woman.

He shouldn't be employable under his rules.

***

Tags: RACISM SCHOOL BOARD DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Brett T.
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Admiral Apologizes to All of Europe for the Embarrassment That Is JD Vance
Brett T.
Fired NIH Employee Posts Photo of Her Cleared-Out Office, to Much Celebrating
Brett T.
Hogg at the Trough: Dem’s Vice Chair Reportedly Using New Position to Gorge Himself on DNC Dollars
Warren Squire
Rantin’ Raskin: Democrat Breathlessly Claims Musk and DOGE Are Cover for Trump Fraud and Corruption
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job Brett T.
Advertisement