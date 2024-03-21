Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk

Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

This opinion piece was published at theGrio, but for some reason, Yahoo News decided to pick it up and reprint it for their audience. 

We just reported on another plagiarism scandal at Harvard; following the resignation of Claudine Gay, whom Marc Lamont Hill said was an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman who had her professional competence questioned by "a bunch of mediocre White men."

There seems to be a problem with mediocre white men. Don Lemon, who now has a show on X, interviewed Elon Musk, whom Michael Harriot, author of "Black AF History: The Unwhitewashed Story of America," called yet another mediocre white man. 

Harriot writes:

I told y’all.

When I initially submitted a December 2022 article titled “Elon Musk is dumb,” I understood why my colleagues at theGrio suggested an alternate headline. Even though I was not the first to suggest that Musk’s brilliance was very overrated, many people still believe that achieving wealth requires a higher form of intelligence. Still, as an African American who has also never invented anything or founded an automobile company, I firmly believe that Musk’s reputation as a transcendent genius was vastly overhyped.

Thank you, Don Lemon.

Thankfully, theGrio watched it so you don’t have to. The entire interview could’ve been titled “Elon Musk’s New Clothes,” seeing that the emperor of X was exposed as just another self-assured white boy echoing the same white nonsense espoused by Joe Rogan’s followers on white Twitter.

For as long as this editor has worked at Twitchy, there's been "black Twitter." You don't often hear about white Twitter, though. We thought it was just Twitter.

Mediocre compared to the genius that is Don Lemon, for sure.

SpaceX. Tesla. Neuralink. Pretty mediocre compared to a former CNN host.

He's still using X as the platform for his new show, even though X is owned by a mediocre white man.

If Musk is mediocre, what does Harriot think of the rest of us white men?

Lemon and Musk talked about "a wide range of topics, from ketamine use to having breakfast with Donald Trump."

"In other words, stuff white people like," Harriot adds.

Why did someone of Lemon's stature even agree to an interview with Musk? Isn't Lemon the same guy who demanded "a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company, and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content"?

***

