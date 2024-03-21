Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism

Remember when liberals rallied around former Harvard president Claudine Gay after she'd been found guilty of multiple instances of plagiarism that would have gotten any undergrad expelled? Marc Lamont Hill was stunned that "an extraordinary and gifted Black woman" was being targeted by "a bunch of mediocre White men"?

One of those mediocre white men was Christopher Rufo, and he still has his eye on the ball at Harvard. On Wednesday, he released new findings at Harvard:

EXCLUSIVE: Harvard racial-studies professor @ChristinaJCross plagiarized multiple passages in her dissertation and at least one other paper, according to a new complaint filed with Harvard’s research integrity office.



Harvard's plagiarism crisis is spinning out of control. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2024

Christina Cross is a rising star in the field of critical race studies. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, garnered attention from the New York Times, and won a slate of awards for her dissertation, including one from the American Sociological Association. pic.twitter.com/7iYmSSnx7c — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2024

Let's not ignore the pattern: This is the fourth black female CRT/DEI scholar to be accused of plagiarism at Harvard. We need further research, including a control group of more rigorous fields, but initial reports suggest that the grievance disciplines are rife with fraud. https://t.co/Q2MyL26zAv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2024

That's what really angered the liberals about Gay — it furthered the idea that she was a diversity hire who built her career on stolen work. "You can hear and see the racism in the attacks," said the New York Times' Mara Gay. The "attacks" which were documented cases of "duplicative language." The NAACP demanded that we not let Gay's "legacy be tarnished and erased."

Was Gay a target because she was a black woman? Or did being a black woman prevent her from being fired earlier?

A sociology professor at CUNY said she was "actually shaking with rage" at the news that "a colleague is being attacked purely because she's Black."

I am actually shaking with rage. I cannot stop obsessing over it. It's KKK level shit. And I don't know what to do about it. I've never been more worried about what the near future has in store. — Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) March 21, 2024

Why are you shaking with rage? — Joe Manga (@joe_manga) March 21, 2024

Do you let your students copy and paste the work they turn into you? — user01123581321 (@AntiochOReilly) March 21, 2024

List of precautions to take to insure your academic integrity is never mired by plagiarism accusations:



1. Don't plagiarize. — 3rd Coast Dad (@RossVSV) March 21, 2024

CUNY professor "actually shaking with rage" because I reported on plagiarism allegations against a colleague at Harvard. In academia, intersectionality is more powerful than integrity. It's a scandal—and they know it. pic.twitter.com/cetwBZtYKw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 21, 2024

If a group of prominent racial studies professors announced that copying entire paragraphs verbatim, masking the duplication with minor word substitutions, and failing to cite the source was "perfectly standard," I would say the entire field is bankrupt and should be abolished. https://t.co/awcRuZeHi8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 21, 2024

"Methinks the lady doth protest too much."



If she's so cool with plagiarism by colleagues, perhaps a glance at her work would be worthwhile. — Backroads Wisdom (@Backroadswisdom) March 21, 2024

They jump to their false accusations of "being attacked for being black", rather than focusing on the fact that their colleague at Harvard was outed for plagiarism. Going out on a limb here, but thinking that perhaps someone should look at Heba Gowayed's body of work. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 21, 2024

Shaking with rage because we're catching people in higher education cheating? The same people that are holding their students to a higher standard than themselves? — Rica 🏳️‍🌈 (@pics4theatre) March 21, 2024

Your work threatens the paychecks of many well-to-do minorities with no real qualifications or skills other than race baiting. It's no surprise that they are unhappy. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) March 21, 2024

I'm kind of enjoying reading this. The meltdown of the self-important who view themselves untouchable is a beautiful thing to see — Heffner Career Transition Coaching (@HeffnerCoach) March 21, 2024

They have a site where they professionally frame tweets and you can hang it on your wall. This is worthy. — TheDork (@CraigDworkin) March 21, 2024

Or, she could publish her work without plagiarism. — Michael Miller (@Michael14315543) March 21, 2024

@hebagowayed @victorerikray Why are you shaking with rage? Do you uphold standards for plagiarism or not? "KKK level sh*t" is actually when you deny students due process while you don't uphold yourselves to the same levels of integrity you expect from them. — letshearthetruth (@letshearthetru) March 21, 2024

Yes, exposing plagiarists is just like the KKK. If they're black and female, they're untouchable.

Whoever came up with "Didn't Earn It" as the description of DEI might have saved the world.



Normally, the clever alternative names people use to mock the other side's policy are nothing but grin-worthy.



This one could collapse the whole racist system. It's that strong. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 21, 2024





