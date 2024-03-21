Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism

David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 21, 2024
meme

Remember when liberals rallied around former Harvard president Claudine Gay after she'd been found guilty of multiple instances of plagiarism that would have gotten any undergrad expelled? Marc Lamont Hill was stunned that "an extraordinary and gifted Black woman" was being targeted by "a bunch of mediocre White men"?

One of those mediocre white men was Christopher Rufo, and he still has his eye on the ball at Harvard. On Wednesday, he released new findings at Harvard:

That's what really angered the liberals about Gay — it furthered the idea that she was a diversity hire who built her career on stolen work. "You can hear and see the racism in the attacks," said the New York Times' Mara Gay. The "attacks" which were documented cases of "duplicative language." The NAACP  demanded that we not let Gay's "legacy be tarnished and erased."

Was Gay a target because she was a black woman? Or did being a black woman prevent her from being fired earlier?

A sociology professor at CUNY said she was "actually shaking with rage" at the news that "a colleague is being attacked purely because she's Black."

Yes, exposing plagiarists is just like the KKK. If they're black and female, they're untouchable.


***

