Megyn Kelly Wallops CNN Over What They're NOT Revealing While Desperately Doubling Down

Doug P. | 1:25 PM on June 26, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

After President Trump announced airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities it didn't take long for an anonymous leaker to feed a story to the media, and of course CNN's Natasha Bertrand was all over it: 

This morning's press conference with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman, Gen. Dan Caine, made it abundantly clear that the "leak" the media was all over was yet another attempt to drive a narrative for the Democrats and of course the media was again happy to help. 

But how's this for some CNN "fact-checking" spin? 

"The Secretary referred to Fake News CNN and then immediately proceeded to effectively confirm CNN's reporting."

Wait, he did?

Dale turned himself into a pretzel to twist that one. 

Megyn Kelly spotted CNN predictably ignoring the "journalism" elephant in the room, especially when it comes to Bertrand:  

Exactly. The media is fed false or misleading info routinely and they run with it and call it "journalism," all while proving they're witting or unwitting dupes for the TDS crowd. 

"Fact-checking" is so very back... at least until there's another Democrat in the White House. 

All while shutting off the replies, as Bertrand did. Who does she think she is? Hillary Clinton? 

