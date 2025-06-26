Megyn Kelly Wallops CNN Over What They're NOT Revealing While Desperately Doubling Down

After President Trump announced airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities it didn't take long for an anonymous leaker to feed a story to the media, and of course CNN's Natasha Bertrand was all over it:

Exclusive: US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, according to an early US intel assessment. The WH says the assessment is "flat-out wrong." https://t.co/yMjNt8xFPo — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 24, 2025

This morning's press conference with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman, Gen. Dan Caine, made it abundantly clear that the "leak" the media was all over was yet another attempt to drive a narrative for the Democrats and of course the media was again happy to help.

But how's this for some CNN "fact-checking" spin?

CNN’s 'Fact Checker’ finds that CNN’s reporting was vindicated by Hegseth:



"The Secretary referred to Fake News CNN and then immediately proceeded to effectively confirm CNN's reporting."



So, a CNN employee reports that CNN reporting was accurate.



Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/LajaRxKCBy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

"The Secretary referred to Fake News CNN and then immediately proceeded to effectively confirm CNN's reporting."

Wait, he did?

That’s some serious mental gymnastics. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 26, 2025

Dale turned himself into a pretzel to twist that one.

Megyn Kelly spotted CNN predictably ignoring the "journalism" elephant in the room, especially when it comes to Bertrand:

Hey CNN - why didn’t you reveal in your initial big “scoop,” that the report was of LOW CONFIDENCE? Would that have been relevant to the readers to assess how credible it was? Why didn’t you reveal your reporter’s LONG HISTORY of falling for every false intel leak in the universe… https://t.co/EjHHabxd2D — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 26, 2025

Exactly. The media is fed false or misleading info routinely and they run with it and call it "journalism," all while proving they're witting or unwitting dupes for the TDS crowd.

Good to see @ddale8 back from his four-year vacation. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 26, 2025

"Fact-checking" is so very back... at least until there's another Democrat in the White House.

They have no shame.



We're not allowed to criticize or even ask questions of them, but they're allowed to spin and muddle and ruin lives — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 26, 2025

All while shutting off the replies, as Bertrand did. Who does she think she is? Hillary Clinton?