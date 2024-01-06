NAACP Says We Can't Allow Claudine Gay's Legacy Be Tarnished and Erased

Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

All of the usual suspects came forward to defend former Harvard president Claudine Gay, even after it was found that she'd plagiarized other people's work almost 50 times, something that would get an undergrad expelled. New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay said "you can hear and see the racism" in the "attacks" on Gay. Also implying that Gay should get a pass on her academic theft because she's back were Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ibram X. Kendi, and Marc Lamont Hill, who called Gay "an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman" who was under attack by "mediocre white men" and demanded that Harvard's next president also be a black woman.

The NAACP retweeted a piece on BET.com by Dr. Ivory A. Toldson saying that we cannot let Gay's "legacy be tarnished." We think she did that herself when she stole other people's work. But the NAACP wants Harvard held accountable for "betraying" Gay.

Toldson writes:

Dr. Claudine Gay, the first Black and second woman president of Harvard University, resigned her position on Tuesday (Jan. 2), after months of attacks from right-wing media and politicians. Her resignation is a shameful outcome of a smear campaign that exploited antisemitism to undermine her leadership and credibility. As a fellow scholar and advocate for Black people, I am outraged by how President Gay was treated and the complicity of Harvard in her downfall. I demand answers to these questions that expose the injustice and hypocrisy behind this travesty.

This resignation is a tragedy and a travesty, not only for Harvard but for the higher education community and the nation. It signifies the loss of a brilliant and visionary leader who made history and inspired millions. It is a victory for the forces of hate and ignorance that seek to divide and destroy us. It is a wake-up call for all of us who care about justice and equity, who value diversity and inclusion, and who believe in academic freedom and integrity. We cannot let this happen again. 

We cannot let Dr. Gay’s legacy be tarnished and erased. We must demand answers and accountability from Harvard and from Congress. We must expose and resist the lies and the agenda of Rufo and his ilk. We must continue to support and celebrate Claudine Gay and her achievements. We must honor and continue the work she started at Harvard so when the next Black president is named, it won’t be in vain. 

What a drama queen. We were simultaneously told that Gay's plagiarism scandal wasn't worthy of mainstream media coverage and that Gay "made history and inspired millions." Which is it? And where's Gay's accountability to the scholars from whom she stole?

Attitudes like that are exactly why we have to defend Gay despite overwhelming evidence of academic fraud.

***

