NAACP Says We Can't Allow Claudine Gay's Legacy Be Tarnished and Erased

All of the usual suspects came forward to defend former Harvard president Claudine Gay, even after it was found that she'd plagiarized other people's work almost 50 times, something that would get an undergrad expelled. New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay said "you can hear and see the racism" in the "attacks" on Gay. Also implying that Gay should get a pass on her academic theft because she's back were Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ibram X. Kendi, and Marc Lamont Hill, who called Gay "an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman" who was under attack by "mediocre white men" and demanded that Harvard's next president also be a black woman.

The NAACP retweeted a piece on BET.com by Dr. Ivory A. Toldson saying that we cannot let Gay's "legacy be tarnished." We think she did that herself when she stole other people's work. But the NAACP wants Harvard held accountable for "betraying" Gay.

"We cannot let Dr. Gay’s legacy be tarnished and erased. We must demand answers and accountability from Harvard and from Congress."



Dr. Ivory Toldson, NAACP Director of Education Innovation and Research, on Dr. Claudine Gay's resignation from @Harvard.https://t.co/xe9wArbzNh — NAACP (@NAACP) January 4, 2024

Toldson writes:

Dr. Claudine Gay, the first Black and second woman president of Harvard University, resigned her position on Tuesday (Jan. 2), after months of attacks from right-wing media and politicians. Her resignation is a shameful outcome of a smear campaign that exploited antisemitism to undermine her leadership and credibility. As a fellow scholar and advocate for Black people, I am outraged by how President Gay was treated and the complicity of Harvard in her downfall. I demand answers to these questions that expose the injustice and hypocrisy behind this travesty. … This resignation is a tragedy and a travesty, not only for Harvard but for the higher education community and the nation. It signifies the loss of a brilliant and visionary leader who made history and inspired millions. It is a victory for the forces of hate and ignorance that seek to divide and destroy us. It is a wake-up call for all of us who care about justice and equity, who value diversity and inclusion, and who believe in academic freedom and integrity. We cannot let this happen again. We cannot let Dr. Gay’s legacy be tarnished and erased. We must demand answers and accountability from Harvard and from Congress. We must expose and resist the lies and the agenda of Rufo and his ilk. We must continue to support and celebrate Claudine Gay and her achievements. We must honor and continue the work she started at Harvard so when the next Black president is named, it won’t be in vain.

What a drama queen. We were simultaneously told that Gay's plagiarism scandal wasn't worthy of mainstream media coverage and that Gay "made history and inspired millions." Which is it? And where's Gay's accountability to the scholars from whom she stole?

Which legacy? Her legacy of plagiarism or her legacy of antisemitism? — Frab -Hell is empty, and all the devils are here🍊 (@frabikins) January 5, 2024

Pretty sure she tarnished that legacy herself when she decided to plagiarize people like Dr. Carol Swain. pic.twitter.com/oYJqYterxg — Darksyde Digital (@Armyvet74) January 5, 2024

Why aren’t you defending the black woman (Dr. Carol Swain) Gay plagiarized and stole her job? — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) January 5, 2024

I think over 50 cases of plagiarism by her and her antisemite attitude is her doing her own tarnishing. By defending her, you defend cheating and antisemitism. — Carbon Copy Man (@C6CopyMan) January 4, 2024

Why can’t you condemn bad behavior — This too shall pass (@coolname77) January 4, 2024

National Association for the Advancement of Colored PLAGIARISTS — Useless Tree (@_Useless_Tree_) January 4, 2024

Better to find a better hero than to lower our standards below what they should be. George Floyd isn’t a hero either btw. Dr. Ben Carson is a great role model. Dr. Carol Swain another. You got this, keep digging. — OnlyCrooksWearMasks (@ConmanProline) January 5, 2024

She was an unqualified racist serial plagiarist who was appointed solely due to her race and gender. Cry more race hustlers — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) January 6, 2024

She tarnished it herself, but I agree WE cannot allow it to be erased because it needs to stand as a lesson to others who intend to lie and cheat to gain positions of prominence. — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) January 5, 2024

Do you ever support conservative blacks? Ever? — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) January 5, 2024

Claudine tarnished her own foolish “legacy.”



DEI is bad. Plagiarism is also bad. — HouTrainer (@HouTrainer07) January 5, 2024

She was a diversity hire and only got the job becaue she’s a black woman. She wasn’t qualified, she wasn’t vetted, and the students at Harvard suffered because the administration feels “diversity” is more important than qualifications. #EndAffirmativeAction — Johnny5522 (@jrottman5522) January 5, 2024

Attitudes like that are exactly why we have to defend Gay despite overwhelming evidence of academic fraud.

***