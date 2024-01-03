NYT's Mara Gay Says 'You Can Hear and See the Racism' In the 'Attacks' on Claudine Gay

BREAKING: The Epstein List (Epstein Files) Is Out
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 03, 2024
Twitter

Remember New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay? She's the woman who left the Manhattan bubble and found the "dozens of American flags" she saw on display on Long Island "just disturbing." 

Guess what — she's really disturbed again. Gay joined MSNBC to give her two cents on the resignation of Claudine Gay from Harvard over mounting revelations of plagiarism, or as her own paper called it, "duplicative language." She says this is an attack on academic freedom, which apparently includes the freedom to lift passages from other people's works and not attribute them. As we reported, former Vox writer David Roberts said that conservatives were "smearing black scholarship."

"You can hear and see the racism in the attacks." OK.

That's her.

Ask yourself why people like Mara Gay are so protective of Claudine Gay. They're afraid the people who called Gay a diversity hire were right, and that DEI is a scam.

***

Tags: HARVARD PLAGIARISM RACISM MARA GAY

