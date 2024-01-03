NYT's Mara Gay Says 'You Can Hear and See the Racism' In the 'Attacks' on Claudine Gay

Remember New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay? She's the woman who left the Manhattan bubble and found the "dozens of American flags" she saw on display on Long Island "just disturbing."

Guess what — she's really disturbed again. Gay joined MSNBC to give her two cents on the resignation of Claudine Gay from Harvard over mounting revelations of plagiarism, or as her own paper called it, "duplicative language." She says this is an attack on academic freedom, which apparently includes the freedom to lift passages from other people's works and not attribute them. As we reported, former Vox writer David Roberts said that conservatives were "smearing black scholarship."

NYT's @MaraGay on Claudine Gay resigning: "This is really an attack on academic freedom ... This is an attack on diversity. This is an attack on multiculturalism, & ... I don’t have to say that they’re racist, because you can hear and see the racism in the attacks" pic.twitter.com/vLFQqtesqG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 3, 2024

"You can hear and see the racism in the attacks." OK.

Is this the genius who thought Bloomberg could give every American a million dollars? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 3, 2024

That's her.

Did Mara really do this live on air? 😂

The shame 🥴 pic.twitter.com/6FxJGbkHCa — Event Horizon 🚀 (@NReclining) January 3, 2024

Typical of @morningmika to let Mara Gay filibuster for 3 mins straight with this nonsense as she avoids addressing Claudine's Gay's blatant & rampant plagiarism in her thin scholarship, which should have prevented her from being appointed president of Harvard in the first place. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) January 3, 2024

Mara is having a bad day the race baiting and trying to force everyone to comply to their agenda is being pushed and hard as it needs to be. If she truly believed in academic freedom she would be criticizing Gay for her plagiarism but instead she plays the race card. — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) January 3, 2024

Oh yes, the academic freedom to plagiarize. — Ronald (@ronthedon1773) January 3, 2024

Is it me or are there way too many people abusing the victim card here to cover for someone who shamed Harvard and their fellow professors by plagiarizing their work? — Redneck Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) January 3, 2024

Damn there’s a lot of students who need to be let back into school since plagiarism is perfectly fine. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) January 3, 2024

I too hope we can stand up for academic freedom - so I will be free to plagiarize my dissertation and get a job working for the @AP — Rica 🏳️‍🌈 (@pics4theatre) January 3, 2024

This is rich considering Claudine Gay could not - would not defend the Jewish students at Harvard. Talk about racism? — Kathy (@cal_gal53) January 3, 2024

I'm not sure the pandering could be anymore obvious. — Matt Hutsell (@MHutsell) January 3, 2024

Oh man she's playing all the cards. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) January 3, 2024

It's a bit sad to see the racist crying "racist" over and over again. I genuinely feel sorry for these people. They've had their minds destroyed — Steve Yoak (@thebeven78) January 3, 2024

If only she'd cared about the attack on academic freedom and rampant racism 10 years ago, she might have some credibility. Of course those attacks were against different races and different ideas, so she didn't care. — Skeptique © 🧬 (@Skeptique) January 3, 2024

What a ludicrous take. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 3, 2024

Ask yourself why people like Mara Gay are so protective of Claudine Gay. They're afraid the people who called Gay a diversity hire were right, and that DEI is a scam.

