Trans Space Force Officer: 'Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative'

David Roberts Upset That We're All Helping Conservatives Smear Black Scholars

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 03, 2024
Twitchy

Christopher Rufo sums it all up right here:

We're especially amused by journalists opposing journalism. NBC News "journalist" Ben Collins sarcastically tweeted that we should put more reporters on the Claudine Gay plagiarism scandal: "It is the most important thing in the world," he said. It is important, and reporters should be able to cover more than one story at a time. He was so butthurt that the New York Times reported on it.

Former Vox writer David Roberts, who now runs his own newsletter/podcast, took the same approach, arguing that the plagiarism scandal was ginned up from nothing and was "blotting out all other news stories." Really.

After Gay's resignation, Roberts wrote a lengthy thread against journalists committing journalism. We won't post the whole thing here, but feel free to click on it.

We care when student groups are calling for genocide on campus and no one does anything about it.

"Smear black scholarship." How about the scholarship of Dr. Carol M. Swain, the black scholar from whom Gay plagiarized? She wasn't too pleased with her scholarship being stolen. No one cares about her, though, as she advised Harvard to fire Gay and "hire the best man or woman who can steer the university back towards sanity." This is about protecting DEI.

WOMP WOMP: Illinois Deadline to Register 'Assault-Style' Weapons Goes as Well as You'd Expect
Laura W.
If no one gives a s**t about what's going on at Harvard, why is Roberts even following this story? Just ignore it, like you wanted everyone else to.

Plagiarism is OK in "black scholarship"?

They really are taking it hard that the mainstream media that was supposed to protect Gay fell into Christopher Rufo's trap and made a big deal out of something no one cares about. So, the president of the most prestigious university in the nation is an academic fraud … so what?

"Journalists against journalism" is a sight to behold.

***

