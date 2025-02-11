Rep. Pramila Jayapal Says People Didn't Vote for Elon Musk to Cut Cancer Research

"We ended cancer as we know it," President Joe Biden told the nation on July 25, 2023. So where is this concern about funding for cancer research coming from? Remember back in December when Congress was getting ready to vote for a 15,000-page continuing resolution, and after a huge backlash from the public, they managed to whittle it down to 116 pages. Democrats really wanted all of that pork, so they started to accuse the Republicans of cutting cancer research funding for children. Obama bro Jon Favreau congratuated Elon Musk on giving less for pediatric cancer research. MSNBC's Christopher Hayes posted that "The world’s richest man took $190 million away from kids with cancer."

Advertisement

Here was a bright idea … make the cancer research funding its own bill. In fact, it was already there. The Republican controlled House passed a standalone bill for cancer research back in March, and it languished in the Senate, until the debate over the continuing resolution. Then it passed the Senate easily.

Aaron Rupar's homunculus Acyn posted this clip of Elon Musk, so you know he thought it made Musk look bad.

Musk: The people are going to get what they voted for pic.twitter.com/HnADWJDo68 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2025

Rep. Pramila Jayapal played the cancer card after seeing that video:

The people didn't vote for you to cut off cancer research funding. https://t.co/S2WFmkBhzB — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 11, 2025

Either you do not comprehend this.

Or you do and you are lying to us.

Or both.



What is being cut is the administrative overhead.

It is being reduced down to 15%

The amount allowed by law.

The monies given to the actual researchers is not changing.https://t.co/2B05Ehempr — Dave Halliday (@_nwblacksmith) February 11, 2025

Actually, we voted for Musk as a package deal and cancer research isn’t being cut off, in fact, it was increased but we don’t expect a Democrat to speak the truth. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 11, 2025

But we did vote for him to cut off fraudulent and wasteful cancer research funding. — Sean Gray (@SeansGravy) February 11, 2025

That's a giant racket from what I understand. Cancer is quite convenient. I'm all for transparency. — Grandpa Nerd Bird (@TheKOspecial) February 11, 2025

Didn’t you ever learn to never let them see you sweat? Everyone knows they aren’t cutting cancer research funding. What are you all so afraid of them finding by thoroughly checking out government expenditures??? — GrahamAndDoddsville (@GnDsville) February 11, 2025

You hyperbolic twit. Trump and Musk have INCREASED funding for cancer research by limiting the administrative overhead. — CoinOnTheCob (@CoinOnTheCob) February 11, 2025

He’s not, he’s cutting off the overhead these universities get to spend. Maybe it’s time that these universities spend their endowments or we start taxing it. — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 11, 2025

Biden told us he cured cancer… where were you? 🤔 — BC (@bcollinsk) February 11, 2025

Musk isn't cutting funding for cancer research. As George Costanza said, "It's not a lie if you believe it."

***