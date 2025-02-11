VIP
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Says People Didn't Vote for Elon Musk to Cut Cancer Research

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"We ended cancer as we know it," President Joe Biden told the nation on July 25, 2023. So where is this concern about funding for cancer research coming from? Remember back in December when Congress was getting ready to vote for a 15,000-page continuing resolution, and after a huge backlash from the public, they managed to whittle it down to 116 pages. Democrats really wanted all of that pork, so they started to accuse the Republicans of cutting cancer research funding for children. Obama bro Jon Favreau congratuated Elon Musk on giving less for pediatric cancer research. MSNBC's Christopher Hayes posted that "The world’s richest man took $190 million away from kids with cancer."

Here was a bright idea … make the cancer research funding its own bill. In fact, it was already there. The Republican controlled House passed a standalone bill for cancer research back in March, and it languished in the Senate, until the debate over the continuing resolution. Then it passed the Senate easily.

Aaron Rupar's homunculus Acyn posted this clip of Elon Musk, so you know he thought it made Musk look bad.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal played the cancer card after seeing that video:

Musk isn't cutting funding for cancer research. As George Costanza said, "It's not a lie if you believe it."

***

