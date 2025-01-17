President Joe Biden Reiterates His Fear of an Oligarchy Taking Shape

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Featured a Cringey...
Brett T.  |  12:00 AM on January 17, 2025
Twitter

You're probably sick of hearing the word "oligarchy" already. President Joe Biden warned in his farewell address Wednesday night that an oligarchy is forming in America and threatening our democracy. Since then, both MSNBC and CNN have run Chicken Little segments on the O-word, which as this editor pointed out earlier, is Biden's new buzzword after "ultra-MAGA" failed to catch on. As our own Warren Squire wrote earlier today, Kevin O'Leary managed to shut up the CNN panel by asking them how Joe Biden got rich on a civil servant's salary.

Biden's social media team thought they'd repeat some of the "best" segments of Biden's speech on X Thursday:

Again, we'll remind you that this is coming from the same Biden who just awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to George Soros, whose billionaire son Alex was there to accept it for him. How many billionaires does Biden know? He's always harping on them to pay their fair share, but probably not while staying at their mansions during his many vacations.

How many billionaires funded Kamala Harris' campaign after holding fundraisers for Biden's reelection?

Elon Musk campaigned with Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg just dropped PolitiFact from Facebook, which Biden called "shameful." Are these the oligarchs we're supposed to be worried about?

We really hope that "oligarchy" falls out of fashion before the Sunday shows. It's tedious, as are the dire warnings about disinformation and climate change. Take it all with you.

