President Joe Biden Reiterates His Fear of an Oligarchy Taking Shape

You're probably sick of hearing the word "oligarchy" already. President Joe Biden warned in his farewell address Wednesday night that an oligarchy is forming in America and threatening our democracy. Since then, both MSNBC and CNN have run Chicken Little segments on the O-word, which as this editor pointed out earlier, is Biden's new buzzword after "ultra-MAGA" failed to catch on. As our own Warren Squire wrote earlier today, Kevin O'Leary managed to shut up the CNN panel by asking them how Joe Biden got rich on a civil servant's salary.

Biden's social media team thought they'd repeat some of the "best" segments of Biden's speech on X Thursday:

Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America – one of extreme wealth, power, and influence. Threatening our democracy and our basic rights and freedoms.



We've seen it before, but the American people stood up then and made the wealthy play by the rules.



We must do that again. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 16, 2025

Again, we'll remind you that this is coming from the same Biden who just awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to George Soros, whose billionaire son Alex was there to accept it for him. How many billionaires does Biden know? He's always harping on them to pay their fair share, but probably not while staying at their mansions during his many vacations.

What makes this post especially wild is the simple fact that Biden didn't even write it.



We're being warned of misinformation from people who are literally impersonating the president - and running the country in Joe Biden's name. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 16, 2025

How many billionaires funded Kamala Harris' campaign after holding fundraisers for Biden's reelection?

An oligarchy like a government official stopping his son from getting punished for crimes he committed? — Dr Strangetweet) or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) January 16, 2025

Are you talking about your crime family again? — ⭕ Chris the 🐧 Ambassador (@NightGuardian34) January 16, 2025

Translation:



The right acquired a George Soros and that's not fair! — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) January 16, 2025

Elon Musk campaigned with Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg just dropped PolitiFact from Facebook, which Biden called "shameful." Are these the oligarchs we're supposed to be worried about?

Bill Gates and George Soros have been your oligarchs for decades. And to the detriment of the country.

Go retire in Delaware! — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 16, 2025

Tell me more about George Soros and Hollywood — Gentle_Lochiel (@RoadWarrior17D) January 16, 2025

You are correct. An oligarchy is taking shape in America. Found it!! pic.twitter.com/gjA3eGNER0 — Spicy Veteran (@SpicyVeteran) January 16, 2025

People like George and Alex Soros render your concerns moot. — Sue (@SusanK1717) January 16, 2025

Oligarchy?



You literally just gave George Soros the medal of freedom. Shut the hell up dude — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) January 16, 2025

You didn’t care when those billionaires supported you — America First Forever 💥 (@Demodred2022) January 16, 2025

Biden giving medals to the oligarchy. pic.twitter.com/wDhNvg0WWN — Gnome_Sane (@gnomesane2) January 16, 2025

Made the wealthy play by the rules? You, Mr. President, pardoned your son of felony gun and tax offenses, and maybe additional crimes the American people don’t know about since your act of clemency was so sweeping.



This is SO tone deaf. Best to sit this one out. @JoeBiden — TL Cox (@tl_cox) January 16, 2025

This seems to be quite true and from what I can tell it includes you, the Obamas, the Clintons, the Bushes, and the Deep State. But, the American people have stood up against it and there is a new sheriff coming to town. — John Greig (@JohnGreig115) January 16, 2025

We really hope that "oligarchy" falls out of fashion before the Sunday shows. It's tedious, as are the dire warnings about disinformation and climate change. Take it all with you.

