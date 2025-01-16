CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network
WINNING: FBI Closes Its Diversity Office Before Trump Inauguration
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
VIP
Google Won't Add Fact-Checks Despite New EU Law
Harry Sisson Critiques Official Portrait of Convicted Felon and Proven Sexual Abuser
Blossoming Bromance? Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Wish Each Other Well Over Respective...
Chinese TikTok Alternative Showing Americans That China Is the New World
VIP
Garland's Shameful Gaslighting
Texas School's Policy: 'If You Feel Like a Girl, You Can Bunk with...
Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidenc...
WH Twitter Drops Dumb Video of Biden Stumbling Through Farewell Tour ... 'Where's...
Joy Reid Says Ben Shapiro Is Funded by an Oligarch, Warns of Tech...
Kamala Harris Hears a Lot of Thank You's as the Public Face of...
Pete Buttigieg Worries About Lies and Conspiracy Theories Apparently Forgetting He Worked...

Oligarchy Malarkey: Kevin O’Leary Silences CNN’s Biden Apologists with Truth About Biden’s Wealth

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on January 16, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

President Joe Biden gave his farewell address Wednesday, warning of the dangers of a burgeoning oligarchy in America. Of course this rang hollow with people who’ve been paying attention to Biden’s five decades in government. Biden owes his presidency and his current millions to people of wealth and power. Seems a tad hypocritical.

Advertisement

Kevin O’Leary laid out the truth on CNN. (WATCH)

It’s funny how quickly Biden’s apologists on CNN changed the subject when O’Leary finished his point.

It’s interesting there was no ‘oligarchy’ talk from Biden when Kamala was running for president and had roughly 30 more billionaires backing her than President Trump did.

Biden didn’t get rich being a good public servant, just like the ‘journalists’ on the panel didn’t get rich reporting the news.

Recommended

Texas School's Policy: 'If You Feel Like a Girl, You Can Bunk with the Girls!' Caught on Camera
justmindy
Advertisement

For a man warning us about oligarchs, Biden sure is good buddies with a lot of them. Hmm, what’s that about?

Advertisement

One panelist cracked us up with his explanation of Biden’s riches.

Biden wrote a book, but he really wrote the book on influence peddling and selling his ‘services’ through his son, Hunter Biden. ‘Thanks for the blanket pardon, Dad!’ Biden’s big talk about oligarchies is a bunch of malarkey.

Tags: BILLIONAIRES CNN CORRUPTION DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MONEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas School's Policy: 'If You Feel Like a Girl, You Can Bunk with the Girls!' Caught on Camera
justmindy
Harry Sisson Critiques Official Portrait of Convicted Felon and Proven Sexual Abuser
Brett T.
WINNING: FBI Closes Its Diversity Office Before Trump Inauguration
Brett T.
Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful Headline Edit
Amy Curtis
CNN's Terrible Week Gets WORSE! Judge Tells Network's Lawyer He Has ZERO Credibility in Lawsuit Trial
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Texas School's Policy: 'If You Feel Like a Girl, You Can Bunk with the Girls!' Caught on Camera justmindy
Advertisement