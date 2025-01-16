Oligarchy Malarkey: Kevin O’Leary Silences CNN’s Biden Apologists with Truth About Biden’s Wealth

President Joe Biden gave his farewell address Wednesday, warning of the dangers of a burgeoning oligarchy in America. Of course this rang hollow with people who’ve been paying attention to Biden’s five decades in government. Biden owes his presidency and his current millions to people of wealth and power. Seems a tad hypocritical.

Kevin O’Leary laid out the truth on CNN. (WATCH)

🔥NEW: Kevin O’Leary drops truth nuke on CNN panel defending Biden’s “oligarchy” warnings:



"Half the country is still wondering how Joe Biden got rich. How did he get rich?"



No one on the panel wanted to answer.



"We have we have Trump coming and all the bad things about… pic.twitter.com/E6kkT4l8FY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

It’s funny how quickly Biden’s apologists on CNN changed the subject when O’Leary finished his point.

His question is rhetorical, because anyone with critical thinking skills knows exactly how the guy got rich. CNN doesn't want to go there, of course. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) January 16, 2025

He rightly posed the question as a reminder, knowing they wouldn’t dare touch it.



They of course pivoted as fast as possible — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

He's trying to make the brain dead think. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) January 16, 2025

Indeed. And good luck with that. 😁 — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) January 16, 2025

It’s interesting there was no ‘oligarchy’ talk from Biden when Kamala was running for president and had roughly 30 more billionaires backing her than President Trump did.

Biden didn’t get rich being a good public servant, just like the ‘journalists’ on the panel didn’t get rich reporting the news.

They talk “oligarchy” in reference to an incoming Trump administration but ignore the fact that Joe Biden is rich man after a lifetime career in politics. They’re such hypocrites. — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) January 16, 2025

Selling influence is an old money scheme. Biden just did what most politicians have done.

The alarming part *to me is how media (the people we rely on to tell us truth) covered for him.

They lost all credibility and now they are figuring out people don't believe them. Turns out… — Wethepeople (@defndr_of_2a) January 16, 2025

Americans work for the American Dream while Biden’s family cashes in on influence.



The real oligarchy is in D.C. and Joe’s the figurehead. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 16, 2025

For a man warning us about oligarchs, Biden sure is good buddies with a lot of them. Hmm, what’s that about?

The Biden Crime Family profited off of foreign oligarchs



Biden loved Zuckerbucks



Biden loved Reid Hoffman funding Get Trump lawsuits



Biden awarded Soros the medal of freedom



His dire warnings of Oligarchy are hysterical — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

Biden never met a liberal billionaire whose a$$ he wouldn't lick.



Cuban, Pritzker, Hastings, Bill AND Melinda Gates, Sandberg, Moskovitz, Spielberg, Larson, Walton, Khosla, Laurene Powell Jobs, the list goes on and on and on... — Dave (@DilligafDave01) January 16, 2025

One panelist cracked us up with his explanation of Biden’s riches.

Dummy in the background, " He wrote a book"



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The universe is righting itself (@KnowTheShot) January 16, 2025

I will tell you their book writing and deals are laundering schemes. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) January 16, 2025

Yea, no kidding... same goes for Netflix deals and PAC contributions. Oh, and Act Blue — The universe is righting itself (@KnowTheShot) January 16, 2025

Biden wrote a book, but he really wrote the book on influence peddling and selling his ‘services’ through his son, Hunter Biden. ‘Thanks for the blanket pardon, Dad!’ Biden’s big talk about oligarchies is a bunch of malarkey.