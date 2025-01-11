President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers

President Joe Biden says he just doesn't know what it's all about, printing things that aren't true. Maybe Donald Trump can explain it to him at the inauguration on the 20th: the Steele dossier, the Alfa Bank "scandal," the Russian hookers …

Advertisement

As we reported earlier this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook would be dumping PolitiFact and replacing the fact-checking service with something resembling X's Community Notes. That announcement led to an emergency meeting of the International Fact-Checking Union, which is a real thing. Axios is taking it particularly hard that people will be able to say mean things, and CNN's Brian Stelter and the Washington Post's Philip Bump both had hot takes about the "assault" on fact-checkers.

Biden, the man who has lied repeatedly about where his son died and how, depending on his audience, had something to say Friday night about the importance of telling the truth. (TPS stands for temporary protected status).

BREAKING: Biden rips Mark Zuckerberg's decision to get rid of biased fact checkers on Meta for a "Community Notes" model, goes on a pro-censorship tirade.



"It's really shameful."



"I find it to be just contrary to American justice. Telling the truth matters! [...] "You think it… pic.twitter.com/pWMZjkJBGN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

… "You think it doesn't matter? They let millions of people read things that are simply not true? It's completely contrary to what America is all about." "The idea that a billionaire can buy something and say, from this point on, we're not gonna fact check anything..."

We can understand Biden not being used to fact-checks, seeing as no one ever called him out on his or his administration's lies (he's not going to pardon Hunter, he's "sharp as a tack" behind closed doors). We just did a post on how drones from the Biden administration would call Facebook and scream and curse over posts it wanted to be taken down.

Those little screaming emails from Biden’s staff telling Zuck to shut up FACTS like the laptop will be released by Jan 21st, I bet — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 11, 2025

Investors should probably short the entire "fact check" industry. They are going under. — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) January 10, 2025

That's what they're worried about. "Fact-checking" is how they make a living.

Wow. They so hate that they might not be able to control speech on facebook now. — Thomas (@kotkowskitj) January 10, 2025

Biden’s superpower is to be consistently wrong on every issue and dementia hasn’t lessened that superpower. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) January 11, 2025

Joe loves censorship. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 10, 2025

Especially of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Translation: Damn, we can't count on Facebook and Instagram to push propaganda for us anymore. — Joe Knapp (@JoeKnappMM) January 10, 2025

Advertisement

On the contrary, letting people read things that people in power don't think are true is the epitome of American justice. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 11, 2025

This is a disgusting human being. He has no shame, no remorse. — Dr. Dom (@ActualDrDom) January 10, 2025

As soon as Biden says “anyway” you know it’s definitely a complete lie. — Jay Merz 🇺🇸 (@JDFloridaSun) January 10, 2025

That or, "That's a fact. No kidding."

Poor timing considering Mark just revealed his administration harassed Facebook to take down posts that made them look bad. I guess he hasn’t been told about that yet. — 4 Frens (@4_frenz) January 10, 2025

That's funny, Biden talking about the truth being important. I'm not angry, I genuinely think it's funny. — Brian Lawrence (@BLawrence70) January 11, 2025

It's a shame Uncle Bosey was shot down and eaten by cannibals before he was able to see Biden's great-grandchild born.

***