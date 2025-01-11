Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to...
England Councils Brand 'Asian Grooming Gangs' a Racist and Islamophobic Term
Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
Meta and Amazon Are Ending Some of Their DEI Programs
'Give Me a Break': Joe Biden Thinks Gov. Gavin Newsom Is Getting a...
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to...
Yeah, That Ain't It: Politico Tries to Blame L.A. Wildfires on 'Partisan Impasse'...
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in...
Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk...
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With...
LA Dept. of Water and Power Head Says It's Important They Do What...
'Incredible, Only in CA!' Thieves Allegedly Break into California Army Reserve Base
They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her

President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden says he just doesn't know what it's all about, printing things that aren't true. Maybe Donald Trump can explain it to him at the inauguration on the 20th: the Steele dossier, the Alfa Bank "scandal," the Russian hookers …

Advertisement

As we reported earlier this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook would be dumping PolitiFact and replacing the fact-checking service with something resembling X's Community Notes. That announcement led to an emergency meeting of the International Fact-Checking Union, which is a real thing. Axios is taking it particularly hard that people will be able to say mean things, and CNN's Brian Stelter and the Washington Post's Philip Bump both had hot takes about the "assault" on fact-checkers.

Biden, the man who has lied repeatedly about where his son died and how, depending on his audience, had something to say Friday night about the importance of telling the truth. (TPS stands for temporary protected status).

… "You think it doesn't matter? They let millions of people read things that are simply not true? It's completely contrary to what America is all about."

"The idea that a billionaire can buy something and say, from this point on, we're not gonna fact check anything..."

Recommended

Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We can understand Biden not being used to fact-checks, seeing as no one ever called him out on his or his administration's lies (he's not going to pardon Hunter, he's "sharp as a tack" behind closed doors). We just did a post on how drones from the Biden administration would call Facebook and scream and curse over posts it wanted to be taken down.

That's what they're worried about. "Fact-checking" is how they make a living.

Especially of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Advertisement

That or, "That's a fact. No kidding."

It's a shame Uncle Bosey was shot down and eaten by cannibals before he was able to see Biden's great-grandchild born.

***

Tags: FACEBOOK FACT CHECKING JOE BIDEN TRUTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires
Warren Squire
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors
Warren Squire
England Councils Brand 'Asian Grooming Gangs' a Racist and Islamophobic Term
Brett T.
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
Amy Curtis
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in Hilarious Lord of the Rings Parody Video
Warren Squire
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With Trump
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to Extinguish Wildfires Warren Squire
Advertisement