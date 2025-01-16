Joy Reid Says Ben Shapiro Is Funded by an Oligarch, Warns of Tech Bros

Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidenc...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

President Joe Biden's farewell address from the Oval Office was brief but unusual. After he listed all of his great accomplishments, like creating 17 million new jobs and handing us the lowest violent crime rate in 50 years, he went into a curious little rant warning us of America being taken over by an oligarchy. It's obvious he was referring to people like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who just shocked the international fact-checking community by dropping PolitiFact as its censor-for-hire. (Biden called the move to a Community Notes-type system of moderation "shameful.") We need to watch out for these sneaky billionaires who wish to take over the country through disinformation.

Here's an excerpt from Biden's speech:

That’s why, in my farewell address tonight, I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. And this is the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of very few ultra-wealthy people, and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked.

Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.

This is from the guy who just presented George Soros with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Anyway, MSNBC's Joy Reid heard Biden's warning about the oligarchy loud and clear and warned that all of the progress made during the 20th Century would be reversed if we're not careful.

Jeremy Boering is co-founder of The Daily Wire, which presents Ben Shapiro's popular podcasts. Fox News is owned by an oligarch, Rush Limbaugh was backed by oligarchs, and Ben Shapiro is the puppet of rich oligarchs.

… Joy Reid lives in such a bubble she doesn't know there is an actual audience for conservative ideas, and she is so economically illiterate she doesn't know how value is created. 

Daily Wire creates value, and we're always working to create more.

Still, if there are any oligarchs out there who would like to fund us, I can only say we may not be very good, but we're real expensive...

Editor's note: Twitchy is not owned by oligarchs.


MSNBC hosts, including Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, recently took multi-million-dollar pay cuts. Doesn't Reid create value?

After Biden's speech it is. He couldn't make "ultra-MAGA" a thing no matter how many times he repeated it, so he's trying again with "oligarch."

By the way, thanks to all of you oligarchs who subscribe to Twitchy and Townhall Media.

***

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO FOX NEWS CHANNEL JOY REID MSNBC RUSH LIMBAUGH

