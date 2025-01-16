CNN’s Jim Acosta Assures Us Journalists Are Defenders of the People

Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 16, 2025
President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Monday and the media is undergoing a sort of realignment. Far-left MSNBC managed to shed a number of viewers after Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced that they'd met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the election to "reopen lines of communication." Meanwhile, we learned Thursday that the Washington Post has unveiled a new mission statement — "Riveting Storytelling for All of America" — to replace the much more ominous and self-important "Democracy Dies in Darkness." All of America? Even the MAGA garbage who can't read anyway?

Never fear, though; CNN's Jim Acosta has your back. After Trump left office, CNN moved Acosta from the White House briefing room, where'd he'd wrestle the microphone from some poor staffer's hands, to his very own show. We've sort of forgotten about him since them.

But Acosta was inspired by a line in President Joe Biden's lame farewell address in which he warned of the billionaire oligarchs taking over and freedom of the press crumbling. Acosta wanted to build on that by adding that the press isn't the enemy of the people, as Trump often claims, but rather their defender. He even saved a protest march sign.

We can hear CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale stirring after his silence the other day when Biden claimed border crossings "came way down" when he took office. 

Nah, he's just revving up to cover (and defend us from) the Trump administration, just like MSNBC's bringing Rachel Maddow back five nights a week to cover Trump's first 100 days.

We agree. The First Amendment has always guaranteed us a free press. It's the establishment media that's crumbling on its own accord.

It's true. Look at how conservative Jennifer Rubin left the dinosaur Washington Post to start up "The Contrarian," which promises pro-democracy cooking columns. If she can start up a brave new venture like that under Trump, anyone can.

