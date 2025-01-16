CNN’s Jim Acosta Assures Us Journalists Are Defenders of the People

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Monday and the media is undergoing a sort of realignment. Far-left MSNBC managed to shed a number of viewers after Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced that they'd met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the election to "reopen lines of communication." Meanwhile, we learned Thursday that the Washington Post has unveiled a new mission statement — "Riveting Storytelling for All of America" — to replace the much more ominous and self-important "Democracy Dies in Darkness." All of America? Even the MAGA garbage who can't read anyway?

Never fear, though; CNN's Jim Acosta has your back. After Trump left office, CNN moved Acosta from the White House briefing room, where'd he'd wrestle the microphone from some poor staffer's hands, to his very own show. We've sort of forgotten about him since them.

But Acosta was inspired by a line in President Joe Biden's lame farewell address in which he warned of the billionaire oligarchs taking over and freedom of the press crumbling. Acosta wanted to build on that by adding that the press isn't the enemy of the people, as Trump often claims, but rather their defender. He even saved a protest march sign.

Some final thoughts on today’s show… on the free press in America. The free press is only “crumbling” if we the people allow that to happen. Watch: pic.twitter.com/m6AAgGyTGU — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2025

Sorry your vacation is over, Jim. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2025

We can hear CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale stirring after his silence the other day when Biden claimed border crossings "came way down" when he took office.

Narrator: The media is, in fact, the enemy of the people. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 16, 2025

Jim Acosta is the epitome of fake news.



He’ll be out of a job soon.



America will rejoice. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 16, 2025

Nah, he's just revving up to cover (and defend us from) the Trump administration, just like MSNBC's bringing Rachel Maddow back five nights a week to cover Trump's first 100 days.

You are not "we the people".



You represent an industry that is more interested in pushing a viewpoint. Until you start serving "we the people", you should continue to slide into irrelevance. — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) January 16, 2025

This is hilarious — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 16, 2025

The free press is crumbling... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



No, sir. The pernicious stranglehold the legacy media has had for years is crumbling and burning. The free press is RISING from the ashes. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) January 16, 2025

We agree. The First Amendment has always guaranteed us a free press. It's the establishment media that's crumbling on its own accord.

It is only crumbling because you all chose to go with talking points instead of actual news for a decade. this one’s on you, Jim. — Banner DeMers (@BannerDemers) January 16, 2025

You're corporate media and the American people are done with you! — Joshua T. Hosler (@JoshuaHosler) January 16, 2025

This is an AI generated parody video, right? — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) January 16, 2025

Worried about your job much? — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) January 16, 2025

Free press isn’t crumbling.



Networks that employ partisan paid actors to spew narratives are dying.



Look in the mirror sport. — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) January 16, 2025

It's true. Look at how conservative Jennifer Rubin left the dinosaur Washington Post to start up "The Contrarian," which promises pro-democracy cooking columns. If she can start up a brave new venture like that under Trump, anyone can.

