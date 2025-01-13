Jennifer Rubin’s New Venture Promises Humor and Pro-Democracy Cooking Columns

Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 13, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, CNN's Brian Stelter broke the news that Jennifer Rubin had left her post as the "conservative" columnist at the Washington Post to strike out with a new pro-democracy media venture called "The Contrarian." 

"The startup’s tagline, 'Not owned by anybody,' is a pointed reference to billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and other moguls who, in Rubin’s view, have 'bent the knee' to President-elect Donald Trump," CNN reported.

Rubin will be partnering with former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen on the new project. And it looks like this is something Rubin has been working on behind the scenes for a while. Look at the list of contributors; all the usual suspects are in on it:

What a powerhouse! Asha Rangappa, George Conway, Joyce Vance, Larry Tribe, Ruth Ben-Ghiat … it's a TDS party.

Rubin and Eisen put out a video announcing that The Contrarian won't be limited to politics; it's going to address culture as well, featuring a humor column and even a cooking column, with pro-democracy spice sprinkled in.

We can't wait to hear Rubin's idea of a humor column, seeing as she's lost any sense of humor she might have once had.

We don't know what pro-democracy cooking is, but we can't wait to find out! If anyone has their pulse on culture, it's these two.

***

