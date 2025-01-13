Jennifer Rubin’s New Venture Promises Humor and Pro-Democracy Cooking Columns

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, CNN's Brian Stelter broke the news that Jennifer Rubin had left her post as the "conservative" columnist at the Washington Post to strike out with a new pro-democracy media venture called "The Contrarian."

"The startup’s tagline, 'Not owned by anybody,' is a pointed reference to billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and other moguls who, in Rubin’s view, have 'bent the knee' to President-elect Donald Trump," CNN reported.

Rubin will be partnering with former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen on the new project. And it looks like this is something Rubin has been working on behind the scenes for a while. Look at the list of contributors; all the usual suspects are in on it:

Jennifer Rubin's new website lists Luigi Mangione's defense attorney as a contributor pic.twitter.com/Oa3jdVpej5 — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) January 13, 2025

What a powerhouse! Asha Rangappa, George Conway, Joyce Vance, Larry Tribe, Ruth Ben-Ghiat … it's a TDS party.

Rubin and Eisen put out a video announcing that The Contrarian won't be limited to politics; it's going to address culture as well, featuring a humor column and even a cooking column, with pro-democracy spice sprinkled in.

We can't wait to hear Rubin's idea of a humor column, seeing as she's lost any sense of humor she might have once had.

This ENERGY is incredible oh god YES I AM SO AMPED pic.twitter.com/tRWiU9R4ia — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 13, 2025

Volume UP for this one — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 13, 2025

I've watched this 50 times. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 13, 2025

Haven't experienced such electricity since I stuck my tongue in a socket. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 13, 2025

I can’t believe this is real — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 13, 2025

When you come home from one semester at college and your aunt and uncle won't stop asking you if you know what you want to major in. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2025

They need to hire me to cover the groovy teen culture scene https://t.co/fdrh5oP6Zw — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2025

I haven't been this excited about a brash new publication since Reader's Digest — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2025

We'll even be covering the fashion scene, with all the hot new v-neck pulls for Spring '25 pic.twitter.com/L2oHRL2a9l — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2025

If anyone has their finger on the pulse of American culture it’s these two cool cats pic.twitter.com/tFPStKQbQq — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) January 13, 2025

Jenn is looking like Alan Greenspan transitioned: pic.twitter.com/gbswj1TZ9H — Wes Dorman (@JWesleyDorman) January 13, 2025

Is that Ruth Bader Ginsburg? I thought she passed. — geauxjack - Senior Facilihater. (@roogaroux) January 13, 2025

Man, you don't have a pulse if you don't get excited about this. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) January 13, 2025

They are literally going to make HUNDREDS of dollars. — Patrick Hynes (@patjhynes) January 13, 2025

We don't know what pro-democracy cooking is, but we can't wait to find out! If anyone has their pulse on culture, it's these two.

***