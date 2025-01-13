VIP
We Need to Get Down to the Business of Electing Leaders
Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President

Rachel Maddow to Return to MSNBC Five Nights a Week for Trump’s First Hundred Days

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 13, 2025

MSNBC has some big, important news. Rachel Maddow, who recently took a $5 million pay cut on her $30 million a year salary, will be moving to five nights a week for President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. Since April 2022, Maddow has only appeared in prime time on Monday nights, but Maddow and MSNBC are "trying to be ready for anything."

USA TODAY reports:

MSNBC fans are about to get a bigger dose of its marquee host: For the first 100 days of Trump's second presidency, "The Rachel Maddow Show," will revert to its former five-night-a-week schedule.

In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, Maddow discusses her expanded schedule and her plan to cover his second term: "We're already seeing the freneticism of the Trump news cycle taking over, even during the transition," she says. And she's learned from the first term to be "ready to adapt" and focus not on his words but his actions, or what the "chaos is concealing."

Maddow, who has launched four podcasts, released another book and a documentary since moving to a weekly schedule, also spoke about the "very intense news cycle" she's expecting from the start of a second Trump presidency and how Trump's "shambolic" transition back to power makes news avoidance unwise.

"News avoidance."

We're happy for all of those remaining MSNBC fans out there.

It certainly sounds like she's going into Trump's second term with an open mind.

We guess Joe Biden's presidency was so inconsequential that Maddow couldn't come up with more than a day's worth of material each week.

What's really hilarious is that former "MSNBC fans" are saying they're not going to watch — not after the network "normalized" Trump by having Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the election to "kiss the ring." Some even blame MSNBC for the Democrats' loss, claiming that they dragged Biden through the mud. 

We're assuming Maddow's contract means she won't be getting paid five times as much for all of this extra work she's putting in.

***

