Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on January 13, 2025
meme

President Biden must be very disappointed. Way back in 2019, during the Democratic primary debates, Biden said that immigrants should "immediately surge to the border" once he was elected. Every metric we've seen says they did exactly that, but Biden wants to clarify one thing. They didn't.

No, Biden says that the numbers at the border "came way down" when he became president. Maybe the International Fact-Checking Network should convene another emergency meeting to deal with this one. Where are the fact-checkers on this?

Oh, and second, Biden apparently wanted to station more "Secret Service agents" at the border. 

Why didn't he put more Secret Service agents at the border? Because Donald Trump was on the phone telling him not to.

CNN's Brian Stelter said that firing your fact-checkers was like firing the fire department. So is Daniel Dale going to spring up and correct the record on this?

There's even sad piano accompaniment.

SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has the Answers
Amy Curtis
The man will lie about where and how his son died if it ingratiates him with his current audience.

Good point. He believed Alejandro Mayorkas when he said the border was secure.

Wait for the memoir ghost-written by the guy he showed all the classified files to.

Even after four years, it's just astounding to hear lies like this coming from Biden. We've all heard the numbers from the Border Patrol and seen the graphs. Can we survive one more week of this?

***

