Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President

President Biden must be very disappointed. Way back in 2019, during the Democratic primary debates, Biden said that immigrants should "immediately surge to the border" once he was elected. Every metric we've seen says they did exactly that, but Biden wants to clarify one thing. They didn't.

No, Biden says that the numbers at the border "came way down" when he became president. Maybe the International Fact-Checking Network should convene another emergency meeting to deal with this one. Where are the fact-checkers on this?

Oh, and second, Biden apparently wanted to station more "Secret Service agents" at the border.

BIDEN: "Let's get something in mind about the border. When I became president, the numbers came way down!"



He also says he "pushed very hard" to "put more Secret Service agents" on the border 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WofMS4OFFQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

Why didn't he put more Secret Service agents at the border? Because Donald Trump was on the phone telling him not to.

Pathological liar — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 13, 2025

CNN's Brian Stelter said that firing your fact-checkers was like firing the fire department. So is Daniel Dale going to spring up and correct the record on this?

This is just getting sad. This guy is so lost. — ☘️ERIC♎8️⃣ (@starside8) January 13, 2025

There's even sad piano accompaniment.

Yearly Increase: From 2021 to 2023, the numbers have shown a steady increase:

2021: Approximately 1.7 million encounters.

2022: Approximately 2.3 million encounters.

2023: Approximately 3 million encounters.

Cumulative Numbers: Over 12 million foreign crossings have been reported… — HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) January 13, 2025

How can anybody not be embarrassed by this man at this point? — QTip (@biznis1st) January 13, 2025

He’s a compulsive liar. He couldn’t tell the truth even before his health deteriorated. — Karen Stell (@stell_karen) January 13, 2025

The man will lie about where and how his son died if it ingratiates him with his current audience.

And nobody from the media says a word — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) January 13, 2025

He believes it because that's what he was told. It's not crazy to think he's been lied to and just repeats what the staff told him — Gabriel Cezar (@gabrielnocode) January 13, 2025

Good point. He believed Alejandro Mayorkas when he said the border was secure.

If that’s true, Biden could show us the numbers.



No matter what his handlers tell him to say, it’s not the truth. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) January 13, 2025

“When I became President, the numbers came way down.” No Joe, actually you rescinded 82 Executive orders from the Trump administration and let in roughly 11 million people in the country in 3 years. Only after the damage was done did you enact anything that attempted to fix it. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 13, 2025

We didn't need Secret Service Agents there as neither he nor Harris rarely went to any active border area. — Michael Harding (@TennBuckII) January 13, 2025

He will lie until his last day in office — Desertrat1912. 🇺🇸 (@LinoOssanna) January 13, 2025

Wait for the memoir ghost-written by the guy he showed all the classified files to.

“Pushed very hard?” Against who? He’s the goddamn president! — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) January 13, 2025

He's crazy. I guess he doesn't understand that people are smart these days and are able to double check these things he's throwing out there as facts. — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) January 13, 2025

Even after four years, it's just astounding to hear lies like this coming from Biden. We've all heard the numbers from the Border Patrol and seen the graphs. Can we survive one more week of this?

***