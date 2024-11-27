AOC Tells Joy Reid Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Is ‘Pro-War’ Globally

There's probably no better endorsement for Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence than former CIA head and current cable news talking head John Brennan told Jen Psaki that Gabbard "doesn't have the type of perspective needed" to fill the job. He also labeled Gabbard an "apologist for Putin." Is that why she was put on the TSA's "Quiet Skies" terrorist watch list right after switching to the Republican Party? MSNBC's Tristan Snell asked, "Maybe — just maybe, hear me out here — the nominee for Director of National Intelligence should NOT be someone who made a TSA watch list for her suspicious foreign travel patterns."

On the contrary — the fact that she was placed on a terrorist watch list is a perfect reason for her to head up the intelligence community and keep it from being weaponized.

If you thought there was no greater brain trust than Gabbard and Psaki, check out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez moaning about Gabbard's nomination to MSNBC's Joy Reid.

Is there anyone dumber than AOC in Congress?



“……a Tulsi Gabbard nomination is a pro-war nomination globally.”



pic.twitter.com/BqzoNyIq89 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 26, 2024

A "pro-war nomination"? Where does she get that? Obviously Reid didn't think to ask.

Slander!



These are two of the dumbest, mean spirited propagandists on the planet. — INCOGNITO (@incognito0225) November 26, 2024

This is the reason why they lost the election so bad: they don't just lie, they literally state the opposite of the truth. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 15, 2024

If you've ever doubted that AOC is even dumber and more dishonest than Harris, watch this clip. — RedBeard (@PirateBeerd) November 15, 2024

This is such a lie it’s astonishing — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) November 15, 2024

She has no idea what she is talking about. There is no one more anti-war than Tulsi Gabbard. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) November 15, 2024

@AOC hate to break it to you - Tulsi isn’t going to do that. Did you not get the memo that this incoming administration is pro-peace? 😂 — Ale Milian (@Ale_Mil) November 15, 2024

Tulsi may be one of the most anti-war appointments ever. This is how the NPCs get brainwashed. AOC knows what she's doing. — Bob (@Bob76046) November 15, 2024

I challenge AOC to name anyone in the cabinet and Congress who is more anti-war than Tulsi. — Paul Gadot (@gadot_paul) November 27, 2024

Tulsi is so far from "pro-war". 🤦‍♂️ — Randy 🇺🇸 (@Randy_Man_) November 26, 2024

So the first president who hasn’t gotten us into a war, or had another war breakout in the world, nominated someone who is pro war? @AOC is a fucking gaslighting moron. — Karl (@NewsomeScksDik) November 27, 2024

The Democrats' rallying cry during the campaign was, "We're not going back" — to a time of peace and prosperity.

