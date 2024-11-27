Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump
Democrat Departure? Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Mulls Leaving US Because of Trump Victory
Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color
Alexander Vindman Tells MSNBC That Elon Musk Is Giving 'State Secrets' to Russia
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
VIP
Loose Lips Sink Ships and Derail Presidential Agendas
ECO LUNACY: U.K. Docs to Stop Prescribing Life-Saving Inhalers That 'Harm' Planet
WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trum...
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and...
So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of...
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'

AOC Tells Joy Reid Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Is ‘Pro-War’ Globally

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There's probably no better endorsement for Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence than former CIA head and current cable news talking head John Brennan told Jen Psaki that Gabbard "doesn't have the type of perspective needed" to fill the job. He also labeled Gabbard an "apologist for Putin."  Is that why she was put on the TSA's "Quiet Skies" terrorist watch list right after switching to the Republican Party? MSNBC's Tristan Snell asked, "Maybe — just maybe, hear me out here — the nominee for Director of National Intelligence should NOT be someone who made a TSA watch list for her suspicious foreign travel patterns."

Advertisement

On the contrary — the fact that she was placed on a terrorist watch list is a perfect reason for her to head up the intelligence community and keep it from being weaponized.

If you thought there was no greater brain trust than Gabbard and Psaki, check out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez moaning about Gabbard's nomination to MSNBC's Joy Reid.

A "pro-war nomination"? Where does she get that? Obviously Reid didn't think to ask.

Recommended

Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Democrats' rallying cry during the campaign was, "We're not going back" — to a time of peace and prosperity. 

*** 

Tags: JOY REID TULSI GABBARD WAR ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Brett T.
Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump
Brett T.
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Brett T.
Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
Eric V.
POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet Brett T.
Advertisement