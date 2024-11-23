MSNBC Contributor Asks If We Want Someone Who Made Terror Watch List as DNI

No Experience Necessary: Kamala HQ TikTok Team Was Nothing But Gen Zers
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Donald has tapped Tulsi Gabbard to be his Director of National Intelligence, which we think is a fine pick. As we noted back in August, though, several Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers revealed that Gabbard was being surveilled under the government's "Quiet Skies" anti-terrorism program. Gabbard confirmed that she and her husband were tailed by Air Marshals and bomb dogs. Gabbard called it "unconstitutional at every level" and said the revelation was bringing to the forefront "how brazen the political retaliation and abuse of power continues to be under the Biden-Harris administration."

Lawyer and MSNBC legal commentator Tristan Snell wonders if America wants someone on a terror watch list as Director of National Intelligence.

The TSA said an "algorithm" was responsible for Gabbard being put on the terror watch list — it wasn't political retaliation.

As people have said, maybe her being put on the "Quiet Skies" anti-terrorism program is exactly why she's a good fit for DNI. The whole place needs to be cleaned up.

