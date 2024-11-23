MSNBC Contributor Asks If We Want Someone Who Made Terror Watch List as DNI

President-elect Donald has tapped Tulsi Gabbard to be his Director of National Intelligence, which we think is a fine pick. As we noted back in August, though, several Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers revealed that Gabbard was being surveilled under the government's "Quiet Skies" anti-terrorism program. Gabbard confirmed that she and her husband were tailed by Air Marshals and bomb dogs. Gabbard called it "unconstitutional at every level" and said the revelation was bringing to the forefront "how brazen the political retaliation and abuse of power continues to be under the Biden-Harris administration."

Lawyer and MSNBC legal commentator Tristan Snell wonders if America wants someone on a terror watch list as Director of National Intelligence.

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard is on a TSA watch list because of her suspicious foreign travel patterns



Maybe — just maybe, hear me out here — the nominee for Director of National Intelligence should NOT be someone who made a TSA watch list for her suspicious foreign travel patterns — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 22, 2024

would you say that is a more credible info op or a less credible info op than the Russia collusion hoax? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 23, 2024

Exactly, it’s so easy for the left to manufacture BS.



It takes years, if ever, to unring that bell. — MockingbirdShot (@MockingbirdShot) November 23, 2024

But Tim Walz and Ilian Omar aren't on the lists?

Odd and telling how that works. — kabster (@kabster) November 23, 2024

Walz made going to China normal, Bernie Sanders made being in love with Russia normal. What would a suspicious Gabbard travel pattern look like? — Slow_Trot (@SlowTrot58) November 23, 2024

Tim Walz went to China a lot.

Didn't seem to be an issue with him, No watch list or no-fly list — Ordnance Arbiter. (@ArmyE0D) November 23, 2024

The TSA said an "algorithm" was responsible for Gabbard being put on the terror watch list — it wasn't political retaliation.

This story reminds me of the May 2017 reporting on the Carter Page FISA, where the existence of the FISA was treated as evidence itself of wrongdoing.



Now, Tulsi Gabbard ended up on a TSA list because her travels "triggered a government algorithm." https://t.co/75FEcGhIqD pic.twitter.com/kzUUJ0RUxq — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 22, 2024

If I know anything about the Resistance, they'll cite this story as evidence that Gabbard was a foreign agent or something, just as they did with Carter Page. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 22, 2024

Reminder that Tapper knew the Russia collusion hoax was an intel op and was happy to spread it around, in the same manner he is apparently doing here with regard to Tulsi. https://t.co/OLcpe6VBMe — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 22, 2024

Maybe someone who was put on that list as an act of political retaliation is EXACTLY who should be running national intelligence. https://t.co/GBKM7R8iYW — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) November 23, 2024

One of the tactics of the Democrats is to make wild accusations, and then say "nobody who has been accused of should be..." https://t.co/J1x992Dxog — David Strom (@DavidStrom) November 23, 2024

Maybe and just hear me out on this if she was put on that list for partisan political reasons she’s the exact person that needs to be the nominee. — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) November 23, 2024

She was on the TSA watchlist because the current regime has been targeting their political opponents for the last 4 years.



Maybe just maybe you shouldn’t hypothesize. — FloridaManStan (@FLManStan) November 23, 2024

Lots of us have been harassed and searched by TSA in what appears to be non random targeting of individuals critical of the Obama and/or Biden Administrations. — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) November 23, 2024

This is even dumber than the old Russian collusion. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 23, 2024

Or maybe —- just maybe, hear me out here —- the ridiculous fact that she made that list (given her national service record) demonstrates the deep corruption of the Democrats and the bureaucracy and therefore is precisely why she SHOULD be put in that role. — The Other Side TV (@OtherSideAus) November 23, 2024

So now TSA is weaponized? Well we will fix that as well — ProudPatriot (@HLAMCR) November 23, 2024

Wrong again... naturally...



It's not "breaking" news and she is not on a watch list anymore.



The DNC is paying you far too much. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) November 23, 2024

Same TSA that considered my breast milk to be threat? — Bethany | Commercial Real Estate (@bethanyjbabcock) November 23, 2024

Please enough of the hoaxes — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) November 23, 2024

Tulsi got put on a government watch list for doing an interview on I think CBS critical of the Democratic Party in power. She learned when she went to fly home to Hawaii. The Pentagon and the US Army have no concerns which is why she passed all clearance checks and is a Lt. Col. — Conservative Not GOP 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Never_Alt_Left) November 23, 2024

Or much more likely based on her travel patterns... maybe, just maybe she was put on the TSA watch list because someone in the administration didn't like her change in politics. — SocialismAlwaysFails (@4SigmaSmarter) November 23, 2024

BlueAnon is hilarious — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 23, 2024

As people have said, maybe her being put on the "Quiet Skies" anti-terrorism program is exactly why she's a good fit for DNI. The whole place needs to be cleaned up.

