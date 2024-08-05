Report: Federal Air Marshal Whistleblower Says Tulsi Gabbard Being Surveilled Under 'Quiet Skies' Program

This, if true, is absolutely insane. Especially the apparent timing of it.
Former Democratic Party presidential candidate and congressional representative Tulsi Gabbard is apparently being surveilled under the government's 'Quiet Skies' anti-terrorism program.
🚨🧵BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Federal Air Marshall whistleblowers have come forward to Sonya Lobosco and the Air Martial National Council with information that @TulsiGabbard is currently being surveilled under “Quiet Skies” program. See next post. https://t.co/hKJpXW1r7i— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 4, 2024
In an exclusive breaking story, several Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers have come forward with information showing that former U.S. Representative and Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is currently enrolled in the Quiet Skies program. Quiet Skies is a TSA surveillance program with its own compartmentalized suspected terrorist watchlist. It is the same program being weaponized against J6 defendants and their families. Quiet Skies is allegedly used to protect traveling Americans from suspected domestic terrorists. The photo below is a screenshot from the actual Target Package used by the FAMS to surveil Gabbard.
And it appears to be politically motivated:
According to LaBosco, Gabbard’s enrollment in Quiet Skies is likely politically motivated. Air Marshals were first assigned to Gabbard on Jul. 23, a day after she criticized Kamala Harris, Biden, and the National Security State in an interview with Laura Ingraham. FAMs were mobilized on Jul. 24 and assigned to their first flight with her on Jul. 25. Gabbard posted the interview on Twitter, as shared below.
Tulsi Gabbard infamously demolished Kamala Harris in the 2020 Democratic primary. Here's a reminder of that:
Embarrass the Chosen One?— Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) August 5, 2024
You shall pay pic.twitter.com/K1i0HZVrGz
Is this payback? Sure feels like payback.
.@wmahoney5 reports for @UncoverDC that several whistleblowers have come forward with information that Gabbard is actively being surveilled. “Quiet Skies is a TSA surveillance program with its own compartmentalized suspected terrorist watchlist. It is the same program being…— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 4, 2024
Why is Tulsi Gabbard -- who also served this nation as an Army Reserve officer -- being labeled a 'domestic terrorist'?
Insane. @TulsiGabbard still serves as an Army Reserve officer, and this is how the federal government treats her?— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 4, 2024
Yes it is.
Wow. Stalin would be so proud right now.— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 4, 2024
So very proud.
The Quiet Skies Program sounds unconstitutional.— 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) August 4, 2024
Have these people ever read our constitution? 🤬🤬
We can thank George W. Bush for stuff like this.
This from the people that scream like their hair is on fire that another Trump Administration will be a fascist dictatorship. When Trump was pushed by the left to overstep his Constitutional power during COVID he didn't, and they do this? Hypocrits. Every single one.— John Gabbard (@TheJGPodcast) August 4, 2024
Every single one.
She left the democrats and now to punish her, they are using govt power to target her.— Renna (@RennaW) August 5, 2024
We live in a banana republic. We used to live in America. https://t.co/zp4o6AC0mS
We miss America.
Tulsi is active service in our US military and this is how our government treats her?!— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 5, 2024
How is this even legal? https://t.co/dGlNClh3lx
Excellent questions.
Probably the Patriot Act.
Lol. Getting the "Domestic terrorism" label just means you pissed off someone in DC. One day I hope we can stop paying gov't employees to treat dissenting American citizens like terrorists. https://t.co/X2VpFXVb3L— Max Morton (@maxmorton6GDM) August 4, 2024
It's absolutely insane.
Kamala’s political enemy. Not surprised https://t.co/FYF6UL3YVm— Bill Barrett (@Sage1643Barrett) August 5, 2024
We're not surprised, either.
Confirmation that the current regime is afraid of patriots, veterans, independent thinkers, and honest actors who do not buy into the regime’s collectivization agenda. https://t.co/ZcTwlqsXcH— Ronald Nelson (@realNel727) August 4, 2024
This is confirmation. And a preview of how Kamala will govern.
As of the time of this writing, Tulsi Gabbard's X account hasn't posted anything on this, but we'll keep you posted as this develops. We're certain Tulsi won't remain silent on this.
