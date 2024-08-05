Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'
2022 Kamala Harris Book Shows Exactly What the BIDEN Team Thought of Her...
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls for Kamala Harris to Hold a Press Conference on...
Rockets Fired at Iraq Air Base That Hosts US Forces
Living in an Episode of 'Veep': Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Be 'Extra-Involved' in Kamala...
Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking...
Pay No Attention to That Man Behind the Curtain! Check Out Media's Focus...
Wait, HOW MANY Terror Watchlist Illegals Have Been in Custody but Released Into...
'Republicans for Harris' Asks Why People Are Voting for Kamala, TDS EXPLODES in...
Master CLASS! Justice Neil Gorsuch SCHOOLS CBS Journo About ALL THE THINGS and...
Reminder: Kamala Harris Vowed to Ban Off Shore Drilling ('Cuz We Don't Pay...
MSNBC in Panic Mode: Joe Rogan Suing?! Kamala's Market Crashes and Burns!
Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER...
Can We Get an Update From These 16 Nobel Economists Biden Cited to...

Report: Federal Air Marshal Whistleblower Says Tulsi Gabbard Being Surveilled Under 'Quiet Skies' Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This, if true, is absolutely insane. Especially the apparent timing of it.

Former Democratic Party presidential candidate and congressional representative Tulsi Gabbard is apparently being surveilled under the government's 'Quiet Skies' anti-terrorism program.

Advertisement

Here's more Uncover DC:

In an exclusive breaking story, several Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers have come forward with information showing that former U.S. Representative and Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is currently enrolled in the Quiet Skies program. Quiet Skies is a TSA surveillance program with its own compartmentalized suspected terrorist watchlist. It is the same program being weaponized against J6 defendants and their families. Quiet Skies is allegedly used to protect traveling Americans from suspected domestic terrorists. The photo below is a screenshot from the actual Target Package used by the FAMS to surveil Gabbard.

And it appears to be politically motivated:

According to LaBosco, Gabbard’s enrollment in Quiet Skies is likely politically motivated. Air Marshals were first assigned to Gabbard on Jul. 23, a day after she criticized Kamala Harris, Biden, and the National Security State in an interview with Laura Ingraham. FAMs were mobilized on Jul. 24 and assigned to their first flight with her on Jul. 25. Gabbard posted the interview on Twitter, as shared below.  

Tulsi Gabbard infamously demolished Kamala Harris in the 2020 Democratic primary.  Here's a reminder of that:

Recommended

Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Is this payback? Sure feels like payback.

Why is Tulsi Gabbard -- who also served this nation as an Army Reserve officer -- being labeled a 'domestic terrorist'?

Yes it is.

So very proud.

We can thank George W. Bush for stuff like this.

Every single one.

Advertisement

We miss America.

Excellent questions.

Probably the Patriot Act.

It's absolutely insane.

We're not surprised, either.

This is confirmation. And a preview of how Kamala will govern.

As of the time of this writing, Tulsi Gabbard's X account hasn't posted anything on this, but we'll keep you posted as this develops. We're certain Tulsi won't remain silent on this.

Tags: AIRPLANE AIRPORT FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SURVEILLANCE TRAVEL TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins
Amy Curtis
Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls for Kamala Harris to Hold a Press Conference on Stock Market Crash
Brett T.
Master CLASS! Justice Neil Gorsuch SCHOOLS CBS Journo About ALL THE THINGS and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Republicans for Harris' Asks Why People Are Voting for Kamala, TDS EXPLODES in the Replies
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins Amy Curtis
Advertisement