'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A few days ago, we told you about a whistleblower report that said Tulsi Gabbard -- former Democratic Party presidential candidate, former congresswoman, and member of our armed forces -- was on a terror watch list as part of the 'Quite Skies' program.

Now, that's been confirmed by Gabbard herself:

More from Matt Taibbi at Racket:

This story began two weeks ago, when the former Hawaii congresswoman returned home after a short trip abroad. In airport after airport, she and her husband Abraham Williams encountered obstacles. First on a flight from Rome to Dallas, then a connecting flight to Austin, and later on different flights for both to cities like Nashville, Orlando, and Atlanta, their boarding passes were marked with the “SSSS” designation, which stands for “Secondary Security Screening Selection.” The “Quad-S” marker is often a sign the traveler has been put on a threat list, and Gabbard and Williams were forced into extensive “random” searches lasting as long as 45 minutes.

“It happened every time I boarded,” says Gabbard. The Iraq war veteran and current Army reservist tends to pack light, but no matter.

“I’ve got a couple of blazers in there, and they’re squeezing every inch of the entire collar, every inch of the sleeves, every inch of the edging of the blazers,” she says. “They’re squeezing or padding down underwear, bras, workout clothes, every inch of every piece of clothing.” Agents unzipped the lining inside the roller board of her suitcase, patting down every inch inside the liner. Gabbard was asked to take every piece of electronics out and turn each on, including her military phone and computer.

In the initial reports, it was speculated that Gabbard was added to the watch list following her criticism of the Biden-Harris campaign in an interview with Laura Ingraham.

Gabbard herself believes that to be the case:

“This is not a woe-is-me situation,” she explains. Instead, “it’s bringing to the forefront… how brazen the political retaliation and abuse of power continues to be under the Biden-Harris administration.”

Just chilling.

It is. Brought to you by the people who insist Donald Trump is the dictator.

Probably.

They don't like democracy, so this is fine.

These are all excellent questions.

Many people warned that things like the Department of Homeland Security and the Patriot Act would be used exactly for this purpose.

And here we are.

But Tusli Gabbard said mean things about Kamala in an interview. That's the priority here.

While Tulsi hasn't said anything on her X account, she did repost the original story and the above.

Legal action is warranted.

Imagine what they do to the rest of us who criticize Democrats.

This is referring to Jamie Raskin's comments about stopping Trump taking office should he win in November, and Biden's similar comments.

