Well Isn't This Interesting? Watch What Biden Says About a Peaceful Transition Should Trump Win Election

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

The Left loves to project their own plans and bigotry on the Right. Racism? Homophobia? Fascism? Any time the Left says the Right is guilty of one of those things, it actually speaks volumes about the Left. Maybe some day they'll realize that.

But probably not.

Anyway, in an interview with CBS, Joe Biden has a moment of honesty(?) when he was asked about a peaceful transition of power should Donald Trump reclaim the White House in January.

Watch:

The Left had meltdowns when Trump won in 2016. No reason to believe 2024 will be any different.

That's what they're saying, basically.

It sure is.

Sometimes he's actually honest.

Quite possibly.

Yep. The 'bloodbath' comment Biden made is a lie.

Sure is.

That's all they've got.

Not in the streets, anyway.

They won't.

Very weird.

Sure seems like it to us. They'd lose their minds if Trump said this.

The Left always does this.

