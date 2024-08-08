Well Isn't This Interesting? Watch What Biden Says About a Peaceful Transition Should Trump Win Election

The Left loves to project their own plans and bigotry on the Right. Racism? Homophobia? Fascism? Any time the Left says the Right is guilty of one of those things, it actually speaks volumes about the Left. Maybe some day they'll realize that.

Advertisement

But probably not.

Anyway, in an interview with CBS, Joe Biden has a moment of honesty(?) when he was asked about a peaceful transition of power should Donald Trump reclaim the White House in January.

Watch:

BREAKING: President Joe Biden threatens that if Donald Trump wins the election there won’t be a peaceful transfer of power.



This follows on Radical Raskin warning about “civil war conditions” if Trump wins.



What is going on here? pic.twitter.com/EzPWrimGyg — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2024

The Left had meltdowns when Trump won in 2016. No reason to believe 2024 will be any different.

Threatening voters. If we vote for @realDonaldTrump, all hell will break loose, started by Democrats. — susan price (@sbprice) August 8, 2024

That's what they're saying, basically.

Democrats don’t get their way they start violence. Last civil war started because Democrats didn’t get their way and a Republican was elected. History repeating. — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) August 7, 2024

It sure is.

another Freudian slip from a brain of Swiss cheese — neighhay (@neighhay) August 7, 2024

Sometimes he's actually honest.

They are laying the ground work for them losing and making civil war an option. — Tim (@timothy_wall) August 7, 2024

Quite possibly.

...And he knows perfectly well that the bloodbath thing is a hoax. Trump was talking about the car industry when he used that term. — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) August 7, 2024

Yep. The 'bloodbath' comment Biden made is a lie.

Biden uses the lie about a “blood bath in the markets” against Trump again. There is nothing wrong and everything right about poll watchers from both parties watching vote counting. He is threatening a US election transfer of power https://t.co/CW6Hw6g2v9 — nuzie (@47gingie) August 8, 2024

Sure is.

When you can’t run on your position on the issues, you foment fear by demonizing your opponent. It’s an ancient weapon. https://t.co/K6mE2wCqHh — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) August 8, 2024

That's all they've got.

There wasn’t a peaceful transfer of power last time Trump won https://t.co/ozHa7qZOiC — Steph ✊ (@Steph93065In21) August 7, 2024

Not in the streets, anyway.

I just want liberals to see the gaslighting right in front of them. https://t.co/WBHBTwkPoV — Lynn Sullivan (@milysull) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

They won't.

What a really weird thing to say. https://t.co/A8sLQUyhkQ — Mike Shabareck (@El_Shabs) August 7, 2024

Very weird.

I'm not an expert, but it seems a sitting-President threatening NOT to turn over power to a duly-elected opponent might be an impeachable offense. Regardless of your candidate, any effort to undermine the democratic process by threatening the peaceful transfer of power needs… https://t.co/vKe1MeUvmA — Bex (@BexStreams) August 7, 2024

Sure seems like it to us. They'd lose their minds if Trump said this.

The left accuses the right of doing EVERYTHING THEY DO. No peaceful transfer of power, eh? https://t.co/gU1YrF9KGI — ❤️JustMe❤️ (@Jesus_B_4_All) August 7, 2024

The Left always does this.